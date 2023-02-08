ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkin, NC

pmg-va.com

You can take the boy out of the county...

It is no secret that Carroll County has always been extremely proud of Frank Beamer. Monday night, Beamer made it clear that the feeling is mutual. The former Virginia Tech football coach and the man who injected the Hokies into the national conversation, Beamer was honored Monday with a position on the CCHS Wall of Fame among a select group of sports figures who gained national recognition either during their time at CCHS or upon graduation. Beamer is a 1965 graduate of old Hillsville High School and although he is the first Wall of Fame member not to have attended Carroll County High, the county itself is ingrained in him.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Galax man wins $25,000 from Carter Bank & Trust

GALAX, Va. (WSET) — Carter Bank & Trust's Carter Ca$h program rewards customers for depositing money into their personal savings accounts, and Wayne J. of Galax is the lucky winner of the grand prize of $25,000. Out of over 20 million entries, Wayne was randomly selected as the overall 2022 winner.
GALAX, VA
WXII 12

Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem

Cooler & Cloudy on Saturday from Boone to Burlington. Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem. Hazardous travel may develop for parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway and North Carolina Mountains, western Foothills, and Northern Piedmont Triad on Saturday evening through Sunday evening. Sleet mixing with snow at times and rain may create slippery conditions in the mountains more quickly Saturday night as temperatures will cool more efficiently in the upper elevations. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the mountains from Sparta south toward Asheville. 2"-6" of snow mixed with sleet is possible with additional accumulations approaching a foot at elevations above 3,500 feet in the mountains. This is based on the current track of the storm as of Friday evening. Changes to the accumulation forecast is likely as the storm is still developing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy

Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

2 injured in Winston-Salem shooting, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating at Bethabara Pointe Circle. This is a developing story.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

New traffic light added to Highway 109 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who live and work along Highway 109 in Davidson County hope a new traffic light can help save lives in the future after five people died this year. It’s at the intersection of Highway 109 and Clarksbury Church Road, right off Highway 64. It became operational Thursday morning. Driving […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Fatal Motorcycle Accident Under Investigation

CLEVELAND – A single vehicle accident on NC 42 West near Interstate 40 in the Cleveland community claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Wednesday evening. Around 8:30pm, the cyclist reportedly struck a concrete median and was ejected. The motorcycle traveled another 100 feet after impacting the median before it came to rest.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Hillsville PD investigating trailer theft from Floyd Pike

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Hillsville Police Department is searching for a trailer that was stolen from a garage on January 31. Investigators say around 1 a.m. a five-by-ten black dumper trailer with white wheels was stolen from Floyd Pike in Hillsville. During their investigation, officers obtained footage that shows a gray extended cab truck with a toolbox at the scene.
HILLSVILLE, VA
rhinotimes.com

Jon Hardister’s New Bill Explodes School Board Vacancy Battle

Republican NC Rep. Jon Hardister has filed a bill that will ultimately allow the Guilford County Republican Party to fill the Guilford County Board of Education vacancy with the party’s choice – teacher Michael Logan – despite the Democrats on the school board voting Logan down three times.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

