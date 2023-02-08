Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive CoasterBethany LathamAllentown, PA
I-78 Westbound Lane Closures This Afternoon for Emergency Bridge Repairs in BedminsterMorristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Physician turned baker to 'bring joy through sweets' at new Easton bake shop
EASTON, Pa. - The doctor is in. In to satisfy your sweet tooth, that is. Eileen Newman, MD spent more than a decade as a physician, but the Forks Township mother of three has found that there is more than one way to find happiness - as well as bring happiness to others - in her professional life.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Modern Center-Hall Colonial in East Stroudsburg
Why do “modern” and “center-hall Colonial” both appear in the headline? Look at the pictures and you should see why. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The British don’t take vacations. Instead, they “go on...
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival canceled for first time in its 60-year history
The Philadelphia Folksong Society has canceled its annual festival because it is on the brink of financial collapse. The 2023 Philadelphia Folk Festival was expected to take over Old Pool Farm in Harleysville, Montgomery County, on Aug. 17-20. Instead, the Folksong Society will "rethink the size, shape, purpose and funding" of the festival in 2024, according to a letter Miles Thompson, president of the board of directors, sent to supporters Monday.
Fort Washington Developer Collaborates with King of Prussia Contractor on Bucks County Office
Mediplex Property Group (MPG), Fort Washington, has begun a build-to-suit renovation on a single-story, 12,800-sq.-ft building in Newtown, Bucks County. My ChesCo reported on the project. Upon completion in late 2023, Mediplex Newtown will house a combination of outpatient healthcare modalities, including:. Clinical offices. A physical therapy center. Imaging facilities.
lafayette.edu
Lafayette again named Top Producer of US Fulbright Students
Five Lafayette students received award in 2022-23, with one alternate Twitter. Lafayette College is among the colleges and universities that produced the most U.S. Fulbright students for the 2022-23 academic year, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Fulbright is...
‘Mini festival’ kicks off year of ArtsQuest programming in Lehigh County park
ArtsQuest will be branching out of its Southside Bethlehem digs in May and returning to Upper Macungie Township for the second time in as many years. The nonprofit arts organization and the township are bringing a weekend of music to Grange Park as part of Concerts on the Grange, the first of four events ArtsQuest will be holding at the park. The “mini-festival,” as it’s described in a news release, is set for May 12 and 13 and will feature a handful of nationally touring tribute bands, food trucks, a full-service bar and more.
Honoring fallen volunteer with new Library in Monroe County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A new children's library was unveiled Friday in the Poconos in honor of a volunteer who passed away. The children's library at the Eugenia Eden Early Learning Center in East Stroudsburg is dedicated to Vicky Sobrinski. She passed away over the summer after battling a...
Sartorio & Son’s Barber Shop opens in 315 Marketplace
PLAINS TWP. — The service is the same, the quality remains the same and the banter continues — the only thing different is the loc
WFMZ-TV Online
Revised plans for former Martin Tower site: More apartments; no retail, dining
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a revised master plan for development of the former site of the 21-story Martin Tower, once headquarters of the Bethlehem Steel Corp., located at 1170 Eighth Ave. The plan was submitted originally in May 2019. The revised plan...
Mayors form 3 City Coalition to tackle Lehigh Valley-wide issues. What they’re targeting first.
During a Thursday afternoon news conference at Bethlehem’s City Hall, Mayor J. William Reynolds noted that whenever he’s in the company of Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk and Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr., someone often remarks to them, “it’s good to see you three together.”. That sight...
Pennsylvania amusement park to present plan for new attraction
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Dorney Park, located near Allentown, is expected to show off its plan for a new attraction. According to the South Whitehall Township website, the park is attending the Feb. 16th meeting of the Planning Commission of the township to submit development plans. This area of land indicated in the […]
Martin Tower redevelopment plan updated to double the total apartments, cut retail and office space
Plans for the redevelopment of Martin Tower in West Bethlehem have evolved to more than double the number of apartments proposed and reduce the office and retail space, including cutting out a gas station. The Bethlehem Planning Commission voted 4-0 Thursday night to endorse the update in the master plan...
This Restaurant Serves Pennsylvania's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Light up your life' at Bethlehem's new custom candle shop, featuring a dozen local vendors
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new shop in north Bethlehem wants to bring "love and light" to the community, while helping other small businesses thrive. Aroma Realm, offering made-on-site candles and other locally produced items such as salves, jewelry and baked goods, held a soft opening Feb. 1 at 200 E. Broad St.
pahomepage.com
What’s Going On? with Rachel Malak
PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peak at what’s to come this weekend. On Friday, Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center will be showing a classic, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Casablanca is showing at 1:00 PM. and 7:30 PM. Buy your tickets at the Kirby Center’s website or at the door.
Popular Bethlehem tavern closes, site being sold for nearly $1M
A popular Bethlehem hangout for Moravian University students, city workers and residents has shuttered with its owners hoping to sell the building for close to $1 million. Old Brewery Tavern, or “OBT” as it’s affectionately referred to by locals at 138 W. Union Blvd. in Center City, closed for good on Dec. 24, 2022. The property, which includes the tavern’s liquor license, on Jan. 30 was listed for $975,000, according to online property records. The actual business itself, however, is not part of the sale.
Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
WFMZ-TV Online
54-unit apartment complex on Easton Avenue gets OK from Bethlehem planners
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A land development plan for a 54-unit apartment complex was approved by the Bethlehem Planning Commission Thursday night. Developers Dominic Villani and John Tallarico proposed the apartment complex featuring two, three-story buildings at the former site of Kospia's Nurseries at 2897 Easton Ave. The site will...
Comments / 0