Easton, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia Folk Festival canceled for first time in its 60-year history

The Philadelphia Folksong Society has canceled its annual festival because it is on the brink of financial collapse. The 2023 Philadelphia Folk Festival was expected to take over Old Pool Farm in Harleysville, Montgomery County, on Aug. 17-20. Instead, the Folksong Society will "rethink the size, shape, purpose and funding" of the festival in 2024, according to a letter Miles Thompson, president of the board of directors, sent to supporters Monday.
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Fort Washington Developer Collaborates with King of Prussia Contractor on Bucks County Office

Mediplex Property Group (MPG), Fort Washington, has begun a build-to-suit renovation on a single-story, 12,800-sq.-ft building in Newtown, Bucks County. My ChesCo reported on the project. Upon completion in late 2023, Mediplex Newtown will house a combination of outpatient healthcare modalities, including:. Clinical offices. A physical therapy center. Imaging facilities.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lafayette.edu

Lafayette again named Top Producer of US Fulbright Students

Five Lafayette students received award in 2022-23, with one alternate Twitter. Lafayette College is among the colleges and universities that produced the most U.S. Fulbright students for the 2022-23 academic year, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Fulbright is...
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

‘Mini festival’ kicks off year of ArtsQuest programming in Lehigh County park

ArtsQuest will be branching out of its Southside Bethlehem digs in May and returning to Upper Macungie Township for the second time in as many years. The nonprofit arts organization and the township are bringing a weekend of music to Grange Park as part of Concerts on the Grange, the first of four events ArtsQuest will be holding at the park. The “mini-festival,” as it’s described in a news release, is set for May 12 and 13 and will feature a handful of nationally touring tribute bands, food trucks, a full-service bar and more.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania amusement park to present plan for new attraction

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Dorney Park, located near Allentown, is expected to show off its plan for a new attraction. According to the South Whitehall Township website, the park is attending the Feb. 16th meeting of the Planning Commission of the township to submit development plans. This area of land indicated in the […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
pahomepage.com

What’s Going On? with Rachel Malak

PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peak at what’s to come this weekend. On Friday, Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center will be showing a classic, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Casablanca is showing at 1:00 PM. and 7:30 PM. Buy your tickets at the Kirby Center’s website or at the door.
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Bethlehem tavern closes, site being sold for nearly $1M

A popular Bethlehem hangout for Moravian University students, city workers and residents has shuttered with its owners hoping to sell the building for close to $1 million. Old Brewery Tavern, or “OBT” as it’s affectionately referred to by locals at 138 W. Union Blvd. in Center City, closed for good on Dec. 24, 2022. The property, which includes the tavern’s liquor license, on Jan. 30 was listed for $975,000, according to online property records. The actual business itself, however, is not part of the sale.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
DALLAS, PA
Newswatch 16

Community reopens church closed by diocese

PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

54-unit apartment complex on Easton Avenue gets OK from Bethlehem planners

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A land development plan for a 54-unit apartment complex was approved by the Bethlehem Planning Commission Thursday night. Developers Dominic Villani and John Tallarico proposed the apartment complex featuring two, three-story buildings at the former site of Kospia's Nurseries at 2897 Easton Ave. The site will...
BETHLEHEM, PA

