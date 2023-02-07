ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

4 of the most delicious and warm chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle that you need to try

RALEIGH, N.C. — If you're looking for the best chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle, then look no further! Deliciously warm and chewy, the treats at these amazing cookie stops are sure to make your taste buds dance. Soft and melt-in-your-mouth rich, the chocolate chips provide a delightful flavor that will have you coming back for more. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or something special to serve at a party, these delectable treats are sure to be a hit. These are the Triangle cookie shops will satisfy your cookie cravings.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

5 of the best cookies in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. — Whether you like chocolate chip or oatmeal raisin, one of these Triangle cookie shops will satisfy your cookie craving. First, it was cupcakes and now cookies are having a moment in the culinary world. More cookie shops are opening in and around Raleigh. Here are a few of our favorites.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
DURHAM, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina College Study Wants To Add Another Color To Traffic Lights

Researchers from North Carolina State University want to add a fourth color to traffic lights because of self-driving vehicles. Scientists say adding a white light will help control traffic flow when self-driving vehicles become more popular. This is according to an article on AOL.com. Scientist Ali Hajbabaie says, “This concept...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Melanated Wine is Durham's first Black-owned winery

Melanated Wine was created to decomplicate wineand embody our motto, "uncork the culture." Founder Lashonda Fort-Modest believed that the minority community had been overlooked in the area of wine. Melanated Wine was created to decomplicate wineand embody our motto, "uncork the culture." Founder Lashonda Fort-Modest believed that the minority community...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man shot Sunday morning in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
DURHAM, NC
Mount Airy News

Local man claims big lottery prize

RALEIGH — Who knows how and why Lady Luck chooses to act as she does, but a local man who won a $132,313 Cash 5 lottery jackpot believes it was just a matter of the stars being aligned. Gary Shelton II of Mount Airy had visited Mayberry Mart to...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy