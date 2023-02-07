Read full article on original website
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Academy Street Delays Anticipated as Cary Begins Relocation of the Ivey-Ellington HouseJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHolly Springs, NC
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in North Carolina. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
4 of the most delicious and warm chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle that you need to try
RALEIGH, N.C. — If you're looking for the best chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle, then look no further! Deliciously warm and chewy, the treats at these amazing cookie stops are sure to make your taste buds dance. Soft and melt-in-your-mouth rich, the chocolate chips provide a delightful flavor that will have you coming back for more. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or something special to serve at a party, these delectable treats are sure to be a hit. These are the Triangle cookie shops will satisfy your cookie cravings.
5 of the best cookies in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. — Whether you like chocolate chip or oatmeal raisin, one of these Triangle cookie shops will satisfy your cookie craving. First, it was cupcakes and now cookies are having a moment in the culinary world. More cookie shops are opening in and around Raleigh. Here are a few of our favorites.
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NC woman wins $100,000 after buying $20 scratch-off at convenience store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jean Hoover, of Fayetteville, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Hoover bought her winning ticket from Fast Mart on North Reilly Road in Fayetteville. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize. After required state and federal […]
Pig out at these 3 new barbecue joints
Midwood Smokehouse, The BBQ Lab, and Longleaf Swine are heating up Raleigh's barbecue scene.
North Carolina city among nation’s highest rates of new foreclosures
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Real estate foreclosure filings are continuing to rise, and one city in North Carolina has among the highest rates in the country. A report to be released Friday by ATTOM, which describes itself as a leading collector of data associated with real estate sales, finds that there were 31,557 foreclosure actions […]
Wake County shelter dog goes viral after tearing ear off toy to match him, finds new home
A shelter dog from the SPCA in Wake County is going viral.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
WRAL
Raleigh creates fund to offset gentrification along New Bern Ave.
The City of Raleigh is walking a fine line between growth and pricing out the people who have made its neighborhoods what they are. The City of Raleigh is walking a fine line between growth and pricing out the people who have made its neighborhoods what they are.
cbs17
City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina College Study Wants To Add Another Color To Traffic Lights
Researchers from North Carolina State University want to add a fourth color to traffic lights because of self-driving vehicles. Scientists say adding a white light will help control traffic flow when self-driving vehicles become more popular. This is according to an article on AOL.com. Scientist Ali Hajbabaie says, “This concept...
‘The whole state will benefit’: NC county’s court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
Fire crews remain at scene of massive Wayne Co. salvage fire, progress made overnight
DUDLEY, N.C. — Wayne County fire crews were assisted by neighboring fire crews and emergency responders on Saturday after a massive, full-scale fire broke out at a Wayne County salvage site. The fire occurred at National Salvage & Service Corporation on Old Mt. Olive Highway in Dudley. County officials...
After failed deliveries, Durham man gets refrigerator and compensation: ABC11 Troubleshooter
Durham man's refrigerator was delivered multiple times with damage. Here's what to do if this ever happens to you.
WRAL
Melanated Wine is Durham's first Black-owned winery
Melanated Wine was created to decomplicate wineand embody our motto, "uncork the culture." Founder Lashonda Fort-Modest believed that the minority community had been overlooked in the area of wine. Melanated Wine was created to decomplicate wineand embody our motto, "uncork the culture." Founder Lashonda Fort-Modest believed that the minority community...
Man shot Sunday morning in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
Mount Airy News
Local man claims big lottery prize
RALEIGH — Who knows how and why Lady Luck chooses to act as she does, but a local man who won a $132,313 Cash 5 lottery jackpot believes it was just a matter of the stars being aligned. Gary Shelton II of Mount Airy had visited Mayberry Mart to...
Fire crews battle massive Wayne Co. salvage fire, local crews relieved by neighboring fire departments
DUDLEY, N.C. — Wayne County fire crews were assisted by neighboring fire crews and emergency responders on Saturday after a massive, full-scale fire broke out at a Wayne County salvage site. The fire occurred at National Salvage & Service Corporation on Old Mt. Olive Highway in Dudley. County officials...
cbs17
Shooting reported in Wake County north of Rolesville, deputies say
ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a shooting Sunday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a shooting at 7720 Zebulon Road in between Youngsville and Rolesville. Major Barry Jones told CBS 17 deputies are on scene...
