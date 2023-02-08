Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
Lee Greenwood Concert Canceled
The Capitol Civic Centre has announced that the Lee Greenwood performance on Friday, February 17th in Manitowoc has been canceled. Executive Director PJ Albert said the Capitol was in the process of notifying ticket holders friday and he said “I am not- at liberty to share much else.”
seehafernews.com
Chamber of Manitowoc County Awards of Distinction Winners
It was a beautiful night of celebrating local success and volunteerism at the Capitol Civic Center during this year’s Chamber of Manitowoc County Awards of Distinction ceremony. Starting off the night was the presentation of the coveted Athena Award, which went to Donna Firman. She was unable to be...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Turns Into Sweet Street This Weekend
The Two Rivers Main Street Program is sponsoring a Sweet Street Saturday this weekend. According to their website, members of the general public can purchase tickets to visit shops in downtown Two Rivers Saturday to collect a box of sweets. From 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. your map will lead...
seehafernews.com
Local Outdoor Group Contributes To Cops & Bobbers
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department’s Cops & Bobbers Program has benefited from a generous contribution from the Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game. Members were asked to bring in new or used fishing equipment for Wednesday’s meeting to assist the program which helps connect youth with the sheriff’s office through fishing program. More than 40 new and used rods along with a variety of tackle and supplies were donated by the membership and given to the Cops & Bobbers program, as well as a cash donation. Unit President Terry Busse, who is a certified rod builder, was able to update all used fishing gear. He thanked Sheriff Dan Hartwig and Lieutenant Travis Aleff for their efforts and indicated there may be other ways the unit can partner and support the program.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum Receives Significant Donation for 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign
An individual from the lakeshore area made a substantial donation to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign. On February 8th, the museum received a $28,000 check from an anonymous donor for the campaign which aims to raise funds for the dry docking of the World War II submarine USS Cobia.
seehafernews.com
Kewaunee County Sheriff Honored by the Wisconsin National Guard
Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski has received a prestigious honor, but not by any law enforcement entity, but rather by the Wisconsin National Guard. Sheriff Joski, who is also a Staff Sargent in the National Guard, was named the recipient of the First Lieutenant Thomas E. Wortham IV Achievement Award during a Feb. 4 ceremony at the Oshkosh Corporation Global Headquarters.
seehafernews.com
Hamann Construction Completes 4th Addition for Color Craft
Hamann Construction recently completed a 45,000-square-foot addition to Color Craft Graphic Arts, Inc., located in Manitowoc’s I-43 Technology & Enterprise Campus. This is Hamann’s fourth pre-engineered metal building addition for Color Craft and increases the total plant size to 130,000 sq. ft. Color Craft CEO Gregg Weber says...
seehafernews.com
Bowlers Turn Pin Smashers At Meadow Lanes North and West
The pins were falling in rapid-fire fashion last night at two of Manitowoc’s bowling locations. At Meadow Lanes West: 21st Century League Secretary Jason Heinzen reports seven Mens National Honor Count series, including a 300 game. John Schermetzler rolled his 300 as part of a 706 score. Brandyn Herbst...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– Assemblyman Paul Tittl has been busy to start the year. Click here to get a look at eight bills the Manitowoc Representative has introduced. – Habitat for Humanity Lakeside recently dedicated its 48th affordable home. Click here to see who the beneficiary of this latest house was. – Camp...
seehafernews.com
Chamber of Manitowoc County to Honor Local Businesses and Non-Profits Tonight
The Chamber of Manitowoc County will be honoring several local businesses and non-profits tonight during their annual Awards of Distinction ceremony. The banquet will be held at the Capitol Civic Center, with hors d’oeuvres to be served starting at 4:30 p.m. The awards program will begin at 6:00 p.m....
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Woman Arrested with Fentanyl in Mishicot
A Two Rivers woman was arrested in Mishicot on Wednesday after it was discovered that she was in possession of a large amount of fentanyl. The 42-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by a 70-year-old Green Bay man, and they were pulled over in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive at around 2:00 a.m.
seehafernews.com
Person of Interest in Appleton Homicide Involved in Sheboygan Crash
Two area stories converged into one as the man the Appleton Police Department named a “Person of Interest” in a recent homicide was the man involved in a serious crash in Sheboygan. Yia Lor was named a person of interest in the death of 56-year-old Paul A Rhoads,...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Reveals Dates of Upcoming In-Person Absentee Voting
The City of Manitowoc has revealed the dates and times voters can cast their ballots for in-person absentee voting. Next week, February 7th through the 10th, absentee voters can stop into City Hall between 7:30 to 4:30 p.m. Voters can also cast ballots during the same times February 13th through...
seehafernews.com
Music Is The Cure Event Deemed A Success
Organizers of last weekend’s 10th Annual Music Is The Cure were very pleased with how things turned out Saturday at City Limits Bar and Banquet Hall in Manitowoc. Those who coordinated the event said, “It was a great night and every band had an amazing set, adding we cannot thank all the bands enough for doing this.”
seehafernews.com
Threat at Sheboygan South High School Deemed Not Credible
There was a threat reported at Sheboygan South High School yesterday. A series of troubling posts were discovered on an unidentified social media website, which aluded to a school safety issue. The Sheboygan Police Department began investigating and determined that the threat was a hoax. They commended the school district...
seehafernews.com
Its a Busy Saturday of High School Sports
Just a handful of games this afternoon and tonight in Boys High School Basketball, but, some of those matchups are quite interesting. Manitowoc Lincoln has a nonconference ballgame at Kimberly with varsity tipoff set for 6:00 p.m. Airtime on 107.9 FM WOMT for the Ships and Papermakers will be 5:45...
seehafernews.com
MPSD Leaders Address Licensing Issues
Over the last two days, we have discussed some concerns voiced to Seehafer News by two former Manitowoc Public School District Board members. First, we spoke about some alleged closed-session violations. Then, we spoke about the Board’s hiring process. Now, we are going to look at some potential licensing...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stabbing Her Boyfriend
Bail is set at $1,000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Wednesday afternoon. Charges filed against Rosemary Wences Flores include Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with a Domestic Violence Enhancer, Possession of Marijuana as a Repeater, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Police Department Names New Assistant Chief of Police
The Two Rivers Police Department has named its new Assistant Chief of Police. Detective Lieutenant Melissa Wiesner was named to the position effective February 10th. Wiesner was hired by the Two Rivers Police Department in March of 2002 as a Patrol Officer. Melissa also served the Two Rivers Police Department...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Julie Ann Taylor, 28, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 12/3/20, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety with the exception of prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or a combination of both; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by the Department of Corrections; 7) Submit a DNA sample and pay surcharge. Defendant shall be given 1 day jail credit.
Comments / 0