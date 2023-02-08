The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department’s Cops & Bobbers Program has benefited from a generous contribution from the Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game. Members were asked to bring in new or used fishing equipment for Wednesday’s meeting to assist the program which helps connect youth with the sheriff’s office through fishing program. More than 40 new and used rods along with a variety of tackle and supplies were donated by the membership and given to the Cops & Bobbers program, as well as a cash donation. Unit President Terry Busse, who is a certified rod builder, was able to update all used fishing gear. He thanked Sheriff Dan Hartwig and Lieutenant Travis Aleff for their efforts and indicated there may be other ways the unit can partner and support the program.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO