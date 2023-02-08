ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newsfromthestates.com

Report: Alabama’s TANF benefits 2nd lowest in nation

Benefit levels for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families in Alabama ranked 50th in the country as a percentage of the federal poverty level, according to a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Alabama’s TANF benefit is only $215 a month for a family of three, less...
ALABAMA STATE
wtva.com

Alabama prisons remain critically understaffed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - Alabama prisons still remain critically understaffed, despite a federal court order to increase its numbers. The number of officers working into state lockups dropped to it's lowest point in years, according to U.S. District Court Judge Myron Thompson. Court filings show that the prison system has...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Gov. Kay Ivey and ADOL encourage veteran hiring

Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington are encouraging Alabama employers to hire veterans by applying to and participating in the Hire Vets Medallion Award Program, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor. The application period runs from January 28 – April 30, 2023....
ALABAMA STATE
sylacauganews.com

Gov. Ivey announces new Sheriff’s Grants for every Alabama county

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – On Monday, Feb. 6, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that all 67 counties in Alabama will be receiving Sheriff’s Grants this year. In 2023, each of the sheriff’s departments in all the state’s counties will be receiving funds quarterly throughout the year. “A couple...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Millions in grant money given to fight abuse in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Agencies that work to prevent child abuse got a big boost in West Alabama. The Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention awards money each year to deserving groups that work directly with parents and children. The Department is also known as the Alabama Children’s Trust Fund awarded just under $2.2 million to 24 agencies.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey awards $5.6 million for law enforcement programs

The interstate leading into Downtown Mobile, Alabama. Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that she has awarded $5.6 million in grants to support statewide programs designed to increase public safety on Alabama’s highways and in the state’s communities. “Public Safety is a core mission of my Administration. Our...
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Benefit Cards Available for Seniors in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Farmers Market Authority Section. The SFMNP provides eligible seniors with a $50 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama. You can apply at https://agi.alabama.gov/
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious

A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Black Enterprise

Alabama Teachers and Parents Voice Frustration Over Cancellation of Author Derrick Barnes’ Visit for Black History Month

Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes had his invitation to speak and read his books at an Alabama school rescinded and many are not happy about it. Barnes, whose books feature Black children, had his scheduled visit to three Hoover City Schools, a school system just south of Birmingham, Alabama, canceled by school officials. According to CNN, Barnes’ it was due to contract issues and a parent’s concern regarding Barnes’ social media posts.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Snow sneaking into the forecast

Don’t look now, but some areas of the state could see some snow this weekend. After some ups and downs in temperatures the next couple of days, parts of Alabama have a chance of snow Saturday night and early Sunday morning in the current forecast. We’ll see if that holds and will get a better idea Saturday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Yellowhammer News

Additional relief available for January storm victims

FEMA has made additional disaster assistance available to the state of Alabama in the wake of last month’s severe weather. The aid is to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12. It was also announced FEMA...
ALABAMA STATE

