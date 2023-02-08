Read full article on original website
Alabama could soon make it harder to get addiction treatment, doctor says
Alabama doctors say new proposed rules aimed at clinics that provide medication for addiction could make it harder for patients to get care, even as overdose rates rise to record levels. The effort comes more than two years after Alabama legislators passed a bill to impose more regulations on clinics...
Report: Alabama’s TANF benefits 2nd lowest in nation
Benefit levels for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families in Alabama ranked 50th in the country as a percentage of the federal poverty level, according to a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Alabama’s TANF benefit is only $215 a month for a family of three, less...
Alabama prisons remain critically understaffed
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - Alabama prisons still remain critically understaffed, despite a federal court order to increase its numbers. The number of officers working into state lockups dropped to it's lowest point in years, according to U.S. District Court Judge Myron Thompson. Court filings show that the prison system has...
Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
Gov. Kay Ivey and ADOL encourage veteran hiring
Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington are encouraging Alabama employers to hire veterans by applying to and participating in the Hire Vets Medallion Award Program, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor. The application period runs from January 28 – April 30, 2023....
Gov. Ivey announces new Sheriff’s Grants for every Alabama county
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – On Monday, Feb. 6, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that all 67 counties in Alabama will be receiving Sheriff’s Grants this year. In 2023, each of the sheriff’s departments in all the state’s counties will be receiving funds quarterly throughout the year. “A couple...
Millions in grant money given to fight abuse in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Agencies that work to prevent child abuse got a big boost in West Alabama. The Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention awards money each year to deserving groups that work directly with parents and children. The Department is also known as the Alabama Children’s Trust Fund awarded just under $2.2 million to 24 agencies.
Pre-filed bill could allow municipalities to end, reduce local grocery tax
A bill pre-filed for Alabama's upcoming legislative session would allow municipalities to reduce or entirely opt out of local taxes on food.
Alabama bill would make it illegal to mandate microchipping employees
A bill pre-filed in the Alabama Legislature would make it illegal for an employer to require its employees to be implanted with a microchip or “permanent identification marker.”. House Bill 4 was filed last month. Rep. Anthony Daniels (D-District 52), Rep. Prince Chestnut (D-District 67) and Rep. Kelvin Lawrence...
Local sheriff’s department pushing law makers to strengthen Alabama’s “good time” laws
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With less than a month until state lawmakers head to Montgomery, and with the new release of nearly 400 state prisoners, local sheriffs are pushing to change Alabama’s “good time” laws. A new bill headed to Montgomery is aimed at making it harder...
Gov. Ivey awards $5.6 million for law enforcement programs
The interstate leading into Downtown Mobile, Alabama. Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that she has awarded $5.6 million in grants to support statewide programs designed to increase public safety on Alabama’s highways and in the state’s communities. “Public Safety is a core mission of my Administration. Our...
Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Benefit Cards Available for Seniors in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Farmers Market Authority Section. The SFMNP provides eligible seniors with a $50 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama. You can apply at https://agi.alabama.gov/
Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious
A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
Here are Alabama’s 10 most popular baby girl names of the 2000s
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Alabama from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
Alabama Teachers and Parents Voice Frustration Over Cancellation of Author Derrick Barnes’ Visit for Black History Month
Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes had his invitation to speak and read his books at an Alabama school rescinded and many are not happy about it. Barnes, whose books feature Black children, had his scheduled visit to three Hoover City Schools, a school system just south of Birmingham, Alabama, canceled by school officials. According to CNN, Barnes’ it was due to contract issues and a parent’s concern regarding Barnes’ social media posts.
Re-arresting, shoplifting, microchipping, June Jamming: Down in Alabama
One of the freed inmates is back behind bars. More details have emerged on the councilman facing shoplifting charges. A bill was pre-filed targeting the microchipping of employees. A famous music event is returning to Fort Payne. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
Alabama Skies: Snow sneaking into the forecast
Don’t look now, but some areas of the state could see some snow this weekend. After some ups and downs in temperatures the next couple of days, parts of Alabama have a chance of snow Saturday night and early Sunday morning in the current forecast. We’ll see if that holds and will get a better idea Saturday morning.
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
Additional relief available for January storm victims
FEMA has made additional disaster assistance available to the state of Alabama in the wake of last month’s severe weather. The aid is to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12. It was also announced FEMA...
