Yellowhammer News
Auto supplier Samkee Corp. selects Alabama for its first U.S. plant
Governor Kay Ivey announced that Samkee Corp., a major South Korean automotive supplier, plans to invest $128 million to open its first U.S. factory in Alabama through a project that will create 170 jobs in Tuskegee and provide an economic boost for Macon County. After finalizing agreements with state and...
alreporter.com
Gov. Kay Ivey and ADOL encourage veteran hiring
Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington are encouraging Alabama employers to hire veterans by applying to and participating in the Hire Vets Medallion Award Program, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor. The application period runs from January 28 – April 30, 2023....
sylacauganews.com
Gov. Ivey announces new Sheriff’s Grants for every Alabama county
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – On Monday, Feb. 6, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that all 67 counties in Alabama will be receiving Sheriff’s Grants this year. In 2023, each of the sheriff’s departments in all the state’s counties will be receiving funds quarterly throughout the year. “A couple...
Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Alabama, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to Alabama: […]
Public Service Commission directs Alabama Power to refund $62 million to customers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power will be giving refunds to residential customers this August after over-collecting money in 2022. Some customers have mixed feelings about the refunds. More News from WRBL Kevin Billups stopped in to pay a bill at Alabama Power’s Montgomery location Thursday. He says it’s been harder to do that lately. “It was […]
alreporter.com
Alabama exports soared to new record in 2022
Governor Kay Ivey Thursday announced that Alabama exports surged to over $25.5 billion in 2022, setting a new annual record and providing another indicator that the state’s economy is performing strongly. Last year’s surging export activity was driven by rising overseas shipments of Alabama-made vehicles, aerospace parts, chemicals, minerals,...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey awards $5.6 million for law enforcement programs
The interstate leading into Downtown Mobile, Alabama. Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that she has awarded $5.6 million in grants to support statewide programs designed to increase public safety on Alabama’s highways and in the state’s communities. “Public Safety is a core mission of my Administration. Our...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Alabama
Waterfalls have inherent natural magic. What’s not to love about the serene waters, stunning scenery, and soothing sounds? As a nature lover, visiting waterfalls is easily one of the best ways to relax your nerves. Watching water cascade from a rock face into a pool or river below is...
newsnationnow.com
Alabama official: Why we’re leaving voter registration group
(NewsNation) — The state of Alabama has withdrawn from a multistate voter registration partnership, a decision that was met with criticism from proponents who say the organization can help combat voter fraud. Much has been made of election security and voter fraud since 2016, and the Electronic Registration Information...
retailleader.com
Wawa plans for Southeast expansion in Alabama and Florida
It plans to open 40 stores between Tallahassee, Florida, and Mobile, Alabama, during the next decade. The c-store said it would invest about $6.5 million in each new store in the region. The c-store chain, which is headquartered in Pennsylvania and located in states across the East Coast, in February...
OnlyInYourState
There Are Numerous Historic Buildings In This Alabama City
There are many historic buildings that remind us of Alabama’s past. From homes and churches, to theatres and hotels, the list is endless. One city in Alabama that has numerous historic buildings is Birmingham. Seven of these historic buildings are listed below. Have you ever visited any of these...
alreporter.com
Survey: COVID-19 no longer a major employment barrier in Alabama
A recent survey showed that although the COVID-19 pandemic remains a significant cause of unemployment and underemployment among Alabama residents, it is no longer the main barrier to finding work. The Governor’s Office of Education and Workforce Transformation and the Alabama Workforce Council conducted the fourth iteration of the Alabama...
thecutoffnews.com
How gun commerce has changed in Alabama since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Alabama since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Pre-filed bill could allow municipalities to end, reduce local grocery tax
A bill pre-filed for Alabama's upcoming legislative session would allow municipalities to reduce or entirely opt out of local taxes on food.
wbrc.com
Local sheriff’s department pushing law makers to strengthen Alabama’s “good time” laws
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With less than a month until state lawmakers head to Montgomery, and with the new release of nearly 400 state prisoners, local sheriffs are pushing to change Alabama’s “good time” laws. A new bill headed to Montgomery is aimed at making it harder...
Farmers market benefits to increase for Alabama seniors
Fresh fruit and vegetable benefits are increasing for eligible seniors in Alabama this year.
Now Is Time to Target Sheepshead in Coastal Waters
Orange Beach, Ala - (OBA) - Anglers, now that deer season is over, it’s time to check that fishing tackle and get ready for a late winter-early spring fishing bonanza with a species that was once relatively overlooked – sheepshead. . Craig Newton, Artificial Reef Coordinator with the...
Alabama lawmakers say outlook doubtful for $30 million bailout for Birmingham-Southern
State lawmakers say it is unlikely the Legislature will provide $30 million for Birmingham-Southern College to help rescue the private institution from closing because of financial problems. Birmingham-Southern, a liberal arts college with roots going back to 1856, has requested one-time state funding as a bridge to supplement a private...
Advance Notice: Severe Weather Threat, Tornadoes in Alabama Next Week
It seems like we can’t catch a break when it comes to severe weather in 2023. Our season for active weather runs from November through May with a more heightened expectation of storms in the springtime. We are closely monitoring a weather system that has the potential to bring...
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
