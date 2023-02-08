MSI Gaming Laptop Lineup Refreshed With 13th-Gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia RTX 40 Series GPUs in India; Here Are the Specs and Price

Read full article on original website
Deal Alert: Alienware m15 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1150 at Dell
Dell is offering an Alienware m15 R7 AMD Ryzen Edition gaming laptop with RTX 3060 video card for only $1146.59 after $400 off instant discount and stackable coupon codes "GAMING10" and "ARMMPPS". This is currently the least expensive RTX 3060 equipped Alienware gaming laptop at Dell. Alienware m15 RTX 3060...
Daily Deals: Gaming PCs for Around $1K, 65" OLED 4K TV for Under $1K, Xbox Series S for $239.99
The daily deals today include inexpensive gaming desktop PCs that still pack a punch, 65" gaming TVs, Paramount Plus, Xbox Series S gaming console, AirPods Pro, and more. Alienware Aurora R14 AMD Ryzen 7 5800 RTX 3060 Ti Gaming PC for Only $1058.39. Right now Dell is offering an Alienware...
Razer Blade 16 (2023) Review
When looking for the best gaming laptops, it’s hard to not give Razer’s options a peek. The company consistently throws out some sleek designs that have more in common with MacBook Pros than the many aggressive gaming machines out there. Razer also charges a huge premium, with the new Razer Blade 16 topping the range of laptops that bring the RTX 4090 and 4080 to mobile. At $4,299 as tested, the Razer Blade 16 is a monster in a tuxedo, but it needs to be even better to justify its sky-high price.
Switch Version Differences (Remaster Changes)
This page tracks the many changes, upgrades and differences in the Nintendo Switch's Metroid Prime Remastered. Accordin to Nintendo's official documentation, the changes are as follows:. The first Metroid Prime game has been remastered for Nintendo Switch with HD visuals and enhanced sound! Explore Tallon IV from the perspective of...
Nintendo Will Determine $70 Price on 'Case-by-Case Basis'
Nintendo said that it will evaluate the $70 price tag for its games on a case-by-case basis. Additionally, the company clarified that the $70 price for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will not set a precedent for every Nintendo title. In a statement to Game Informer, Nintendo...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has truly earned its Ultra moniker this year. The phone has seen a serious photographic upgrade with a new 200MP sensor that shoots 8K video and an Expert RAW mode to shoot like a real camera. This comes on top of the phone’s incredibly long list of features, including a built-in stylus, multi-tasking, and a desktop mode, which lets you use your phone on any big screen TV or monitor simply by connecting it through USB-C.
8BitDo Ultimate Controller with Charging Dock Review
If there's one thing more impressive than the maniacal pace of 8BitDo's controller production, it's how the company has continuously improved those controllers. I've tested, reviewed, or owned about a dozen of their gamepads, including their "elite" options, like the SN30 Pro+ and Pro 2 controllers. The Ultimate controller is...
The Last of Us HBO Series Episode 5 To Premiere Early in US and UK; Part 3 of The Game Reportedly in Development and More
The Last of Us series premiered on January 15 and fans are flocking towards it left, right and centre. Just from the first episode, the series became one of the highest rated on IMDb, and the ratings have just been going uphill ever since the series has launched. Every episode...
Tower of Fantasy - Official Half-Anniversary Trailer
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world free-to-play MMORPG available on PC, iOS, and Android. The new trailer celebrates Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary. As the memories of the past six months come to a close, the trailer teases Tower of Fantasy’s newest expansion, where Wanderers will explore a brand new ecosystem by taking their next adventure into the deep sea. Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary also brings Wanderers exciting in-game rewards, and the chance to win a customized skin by voting for their favorite simulacrum.
How to Upgrade Gear
Since you only have one protection spell in Hogwarts Legacy, it's best to prioritize upgrading your gear to boost your defense as early as possible. Not only can gear upgrades protect you better from enemy attacks, but some will boost your offensive output tremendously. Here you'll find step-by-step instructions on how to upgrade your gear, including the mission prerequisites and the tool you need to do so.
