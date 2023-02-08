Read full article on original website
Related
Google is in a weird place right now
Google's Bard feels like a knee-jerk reaction to Microsoft Bing's integration with ChatGPT. Plus, Twitter's massive outage.
Engadget
The Morning After: Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown begins
Netflix is rolling out changes to account sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain after trialing the change in Latin America. If you live in one of these countries, you must set a primary location for where you use it. Then, if you have friends or family who want to share your account, you'll have to subscribe to either the Standard or Premium tier and pay a fee ($8 in Canada and New Zealand, €4 in Portugal and €6 in Spain) for up to two extra users outside of your home.
Phone Arena
Google unveils new useful features for Google Maps
Google is constantly looking to improve Google Maps. No longer just an app that helps you get from point "A" to point "B" quickly and safely, Maps will now recommend places to eat, hotels to stay at, and fun things to do when you arrive at point "B." It will even show you landmarks to visit. And Google Maps will always show you where to get gas, a cup of coffee, groceries, and more.
Royals Review
Interesting Leak: A Second NASA Scientist Tells Us That ‘Somebody Else’ Is On The Moon
We live in a strange world, and as Neil Armstrong once said, there are "great ideas undiscovered, breakthroughs available to those who can remove one of the truth’s protective layers." NASA Scientists & What They Say About The Moon. Multiple NASA personnel have made some pretty shocking claims about...
The way we search for information online is about to change
An entire generation of internet users has approached search engines the same way for decades: enter a few words into a search box and wait for a page of relevant results to emerge. But that could change soon.
Why these absurd red boots are suddenly all over TikTok and Twitter — and listing for as much as $1,000 on StockX
Art collective MSCHF's oversized boots go on sale February 16 for $350. The boots have taken social media by storm.
Scientists Made a Mind-Bending Discovery About How AI Actually Works
Researchers are starting to unravel one of the biggest mysteries behind the AI language models that power text and image generation tools like DALL-E and ChatGPT. For a while now, machine learning experts and scientists have noticed something strange about large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s GPT-3 and Google’s LaMDA: they are inexplicably good at carrying out tasks that they haven’t been specifically trained to perform. It’s a perplexing question, and just one example of how it can be difficult, if not impossible in most cases, to explain how an AI model arrives at its outputs in fine-grained detail.
PlayStation unveils Hogwarts Legacy PS5 controller designed by artists who worked on the game
The DualSense controller has been designed specifically for the game
TechCrunch
Uber is integrating its driver app with Apple CarPlay
The integration has been rolling out to drivers across the U.S., and all drivers should have access to it by the end of the month. CarPlay is an Apple product that is used by most major car manufacturers to allow the head unit to be a display and controller for an iOS device. Integrating the Uber driver app into CarPlay means drivers won’t have to switch between their phone and the screen, or between apps, to be able to view and accept trips, navigate and add rides to their queue.
Is This the Best Tesla Model Y Deal of 2023?
The Tesla Model Y is more affordable than it has been in months. Learn how much the small electric SUV costs here. The post Is This the Best Tesla Model Y Deal of 2023? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Ultra gets intriguing Apple Watch Ultra makeover
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — AppleiPhone 15 Ultra rumors are floating about, and none of them suggest an Apple Watch Ultra design — but there is a fascinating concept floating about that merges the two. Designer Jonas Daehnert...
Woman Gives Bathroom ‘Dragon Scales’ and It Is Every Nerd’s Dream
It could easily be re-imagined as mermaid scales too!
The Verge
Disney’s laying off 7,000 as streaming boom comes to an end
Disney is planning to lay off 7,000 workers to cut costs across the company. CEO Bob Iger announced the news in an earnings call on Wednesday, stating that the move is “necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today.”. Like many other companies across the country, Disney’s making...
The Verge
Reddit thinks AI chatbots will ‘complement’ human connection, not replace it
Reddit doesn’t seem to be too worried about the AI-powered conversational chatbots like the ones Google and Microsoft revealed this week, based on a statement the company shared with The Verge. Shifting from traditional search to ChatGPT-like bots could erase the strategy of appending “reddit” to your searches to find human-sourced information instead of SEO-optimized garbage.
The Verge
Google’s AI chatbot Bard makes factual error in first demo
On Monday, Google announced its AI chatbot Bard — a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT that’s due to become “more widely available to the public in the coming weeks.” But the bot isn’t off to a great start, with experts noting that Bard made a factual error in its very first demo.
The Verge
Microsoft’s Teams switch makes some free users either pay up or start over
Microsoft is sunsetting the older “classic” free version of Teams, and users / small businesses will need to start paying to keep their chats and data intact, as Windows Central reports (via Engadget). Microsoft Teams Free (classic) will be retired on April 12th, 2023, and will not include...
The Verge
Amazon is offering a free Echo Show 5 Kids when you buy an Echo Show 8
It seems like whenever there’s a holiday approaching, discounts on Amazon’s popular smart displays pop up everywhere we look. Most of them are decent, but today’s bundle deal on the second-gen Echo Show 8 is great. Not only is the latest Echo Show 8 selling for $74.99 on Amazon — $50 off and its second-best price ever — but it comes with a free Echo Show 5 Kids. Given the latter smart display normally retails for $94.99, the current discount equates to a savings of $149.99.
intheknow.com
Man drives TikTok crazy with ‘underhand knock’ trend
A man on TikTok has challenged the way we knock on doors, and the Internet can’t handle it. The trend started on different platforms from different people, but the original came from the Reddit thread r/Showerthoughts. The subreddit describes itself as the place for “sharing those miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.”
Warner Bros. Discovery Makes a Dramatic Strategic Shift
The media company is backpedaling from a decision that could have infuriated its existing customers.
Facebook, Twitter, and Other Social Platforms Go Offline
Everything is down. Wednesday afternoon, widespread outages began to affect many of the internet's most popular services, both social networks and otherwise. As of this writing, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pokemon Go, and the McDonald's mobile application a just a handful of the many services suffering from log-in difficulties. According to DownDetector, there's no regional basis ...
Comments / 0