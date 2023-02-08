ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Cozy Up For Rare Photo After Fans Worry About Her Tiny Frame

Too cute! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson posed for a rare photo together on Thursday, February 9."Last minute V-Day shopping for the kids with my man. PS these @jessicasimpsonstyle cowboy boots are on sale 💚," the singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black dress, boot and sunglasses, while her hubby sported jeans, a gray shirt, a red hat and shoes. Of course, people were excited to see the duo, who share Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae, on their outing. One person wrote, "Always looking good! 😍," while another added, "You have theeeee best style 🔥❤️."A...
Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV

Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday.

