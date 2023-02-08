ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Nowhere to go’? High-rises help South Florida grow up

Jason Amato, a former Chicago resident, says he and his wife always liked what they saw when they visited South Florida on vacations. But it was their daughter, a University of Miami student, who helped clinch their decision to move to the region. “My company was very open to allowing me to relocate,” said Amato, an executive with a wealth management firm. “We said, ‘let’s look at Fort ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
architecturaldigest.com

Tommy Hilfiger Lists Palm Beach Mansion for $48 Million After Mere Weeks of Ownership

For reasons yet to be revealed, veteran fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is selling the Palm Beach estate he’s owned for all of two-and-a-half weeks. According to Mansion Global, property records show that Hilfiger closed on the 7,265-square-foot mansion on January 25th; however, the property was listed for sale this week. We’re not sure what, if any, upgrades were made within the short period, but we do know that there’s been an $11.1 million bump in price. The CFDA award winner paid $36.85 million for the five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom manse and has listed it for $47.95 million.\
PALM BEACH, FL
wlrn.org

A hidden gem for independent movie fans in Boca Raton closes

A signature theater for fans of foreign and independent films in Boca Raton is shutting down. The Living Room Theater, a cozy movie theater and café at Florida Atlantic University, closed its doors on Feb. 9th. The South Florida cinema is just the latest victim of a dwindling independent and commercial theater scene.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New River Cafe & Bakery: How Fort Lauderdale pastry chef won a Netflix baking show and opened her first bakery

As anyone who’s watched her conquer holiday cakes on Netflix baking show “Sugar Rush Christmas” can attest, Sabrina Courtemanche’s pastry prowess shouldn’t be taken lightly. Courtemanche, the longtime head pastry chef at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside Hotel, won $10,000 on the competition series for her spiced vanilla cupcakes spiked with cherry mulled wine. But what truly clinched her victory ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
veronews.com

Charming upgraded pool house ‘just steps from the beach’

Jill and Terry Clickner consider themselves nomads, traveling around the country on the lookout for the next place to settle for a time before moving on to explore some more. Jill says when they were ready to leave Chicago and looking for a place near the beach, the move to our little seaside town – where she had spent time visiting her great aunt – was an easy one.
ATLANTIS, FL
palmbeachculture.com

Your Guide to Walkable Destinations in The Palm Beaches

There’s something about walking through a city’s cultural center that is nothing short of magical. The sweet sounds of an open-air performance on a breezy evening; the wonder of sprawling outdoor murals; the doors to galleries, museums, and theatres that beg to be opened; the spontaneous ticket purchases; and the joy of discovering it all.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Two Wawa stores open in PBC; free coffee for 10 days at new West Palm, Lake Worth locations

The food and fuel retailer Wawa has been a hit in Palm Beach County, and Thursday it opened new locations in West Palm Beach and suburban Lake Worth Beach. As is customary at all Wawa grand openings, there will be free coffee and promotional fuel pricing at the two locations — 2307 45th St. in West Palm Beach and 4530 Lantana Road near Lake Worth Beach — until Feb. 19.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Crumbling seawalls, rising seas: Fort Lauderdale crackdown on way

Own waterfront property with a failing seawall out back? This story’s for you. Maybe your seawall is cracked or crumbling. Or maybe it’s just so low that water floods your property — and your neighbors’ — at high tide. If you’ve been putting off getting a new one because of the hassle and cost, you’ll soon have good reason to escalate it to the top of your to-do list. Here’s the scoop: Fort ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rescuers Revive Toddler After Near Drowning In West Boca Raton

CPR ADMINISTERED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A rushed response by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue professionals averted tragedy early Saturday morning when a toddler was pulled from a swimming pool in West Boca Raton. Rescuers performed CPR and saved the toddler’s life. The […]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns

Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
STUART, FL
iheart.com

The 2023 Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival

Hearing the Buzz? The 2023 Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival is back!. This Family Friendly event is FREE to attend, and everyone’s welcome to Lake Worth Beach as the Downtown area becomes the canvas for over 600 artists as they use the pavement as their canvas to transform downtown Lake Worth Beach into a temporary outdoor museum of original art and masterpiece reproductions! Join the thrill as you watch these fine works of art emerge.
LAKE WORTH, FL

