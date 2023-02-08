Read full article on original website
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
Chicken Feed Preventing Hens from Laying, Major Producers Monopolizing By Trying to Shut Down Small Farms, Farmers Say
What is causing the ongoing egg shortage leading to the doubling of egg prices in grocery stores?. The free market usually finds a solution to food shortages quickly. However, this egg shortage has been persistent.
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
The War on Cattle: A Net Zero Carbon Future Means Eliminating the Meat Industry
Many climate activists envision a future with no greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere, aiming for net zero emissions by the target dates of 2030 or 2050. Net zero carbon emissions mean no emissions in the atmosphere - at all.
As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options
In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.
Yes, Eggs Are Expensive. Here's Why and When Egg Prices May Come Down
Consumers are scrambling over high egg prices.
Massive Recall Issued on Popular Household Meat Products
WARNING: Double-check your home and make sure you don't have these products. When is the last time you really looked in your fridge or pantry and noticed what is in there? Having one of these products could potentially be harmful to you and your family. What is the latest recall...
Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later
After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant
A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
'Mixed With Sugar, Beetles Taste Like Meat': 200,000 Tons of Insect-Based Foods to be Produced Annually
The recent trend of promoting insect consumption as a sustainable food source is hard to ignore. A simple Google search reveals numerous articles with headlines such as "How Humans Eating Insects Can Save the Planet" and "Your Ancestors Probably Ate Insects. So What's Bugging You?" However, it may be best to leave insect consumption to frogs and other natural predators.
Would You Eat These New Meats? Startups Bet It Just Might Save the World
Picture, if you will, a piece of meat. Most might conjure up an image of a burger, a salmon filet, maybe even a chicken nugget. But if you zoom in to the microscopic level, what you really have are a collection of cells clumped together to create muscle fibers, striations of fat and connective tissue.
Tyson Foods 'hit in the mouth' on meat supplies, CEO says; shares fall
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected beef and pork supplies weakened demand for its chicken, executives said on Monday as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit.
New injector makes gas injection system for internal combustion engines more efficient
Zero-emission hydrogen engines, like all internal combustion engines, require a mixture formation system, i.e. a system for metering the fuel, in this case hydrogen gas. The most promising approach is a low-pressure direct injection system (LP-DI), meaning an injection directly into the combustion chamber. If injection is only allowed to...
Copper shortage gets real
A copper deficit might extend beyond 2023 as mining issues in the South American countries of Peru and South America threaten global supply.
Cow numbers drop to 61-year low
USDA recently issued its annual Jan. 1 count of U.S. and state cattle inventories. Not surprisingly, national beef cow numbers declined for the fourth consecutive year, reaching the lowest level since 1962. The total inventory of cattle and calves fell to 89.3 million head, the lowest since 2015. These declines...
Bill Gates says fake meat products will 'eventually' be 'very good'
Microsoft co-founder turner philanthropist Bill Gates said he is hopeful that fake meat products will eventually be a "very good" option for consumers even though the share of products on the market are small.
‘Let them eat lentils’ won’t save us from animal farming – we must embrace meat substitutes
Do you hate the idea of animal-free meat? Many people do. Unsurprisingly, livestock farmers are often furiously opposed. More surprisingly, so are some vegans: “Why can’t people eat tofu and lentils, like me?” Well, the new products – plant-based, microbial and cell-cultured meat and dairy – are not aimed at vegans, but at the far greater number who like the taste and texture of animals. Many others instinctively recoil from the idea of food that seems familiar, but isn’t.
John Deere launches first electric zero-turn mower that will make you actually want to cut the grass
John Deere is a company of many firsts, but the brand’s latest product, the Z370R Electric ZTrak Residential Zero Turn mower, may actually have you wanting to cut the grass. The fully electric zero-turn mower, an industry-first, upgrades the mowing experience while freeing you from gasoline. In 1837, John...
North America’s largest lithium mine can now break ground – that’s great news for EVs
A US district court judge has upheld the federal government’s decision to approve the Thacker Pass lithium mine – North America’s largest known lithium source – after a permit issued in 2020 faced legal challenges. Lithium is a key component in lithium-ion batteries, which are commonly...
Sawmill curtailments bring increasing lumber prices
Since October 2022, quite a few sawmill operators have taken downtime and curtailments. This is normal for the time of year, as usually lumber demand slows in winter and regular maintenance needs to take place, as well as employee vacation time. Over the past few months there has been perhaps a bit more than the usual reduction of lumber manufacturing volumes, as companies chose to be intentionally proactive against prices falling even further than they already were into the end of last year.
