mauinow.com
‘Welcome to Paia, Do Not Feed the Hippies’ sign doesn’t reflect the town, residents say
PĀʻIA — While some got a laugh out of a new Pāʻia road sign that mocks hippies, longtime area residents said it’s derogatory and divisive during a time when the historic town needs help. On Wednesday morning, the unauthorized road sign mounted on old...
mauinow.com
‘Aunty Barbara’ is retiring from Maui mom and pop market, Pukalani Superette after 57 years
After 57 years, Barbara Silva, known affectionately by customers as “Aunty Barbara” is retiring from Pukalani Superette later this month. Silva started working at the mom and pop market in 1965, and has been a welcome face to so many customers and employees over the years. She most...
Kihei Roundabout to partially open Feb. 10
Kihei Roundabout will be partially open beginning Feb. 10.
Investigation underway following Maui firefighter death
The Maui County community and first responders continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. Tre Evans-Dumaran's family confirmed his passing on Saturday, Feb. 4. Maui County officials said the 24-year-old was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during flash floods in Kihei.
Firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran passes
Maui County announced that the 'ohana of Tre' Evans-Dumaran confirmed the passing of Firefighter Tre this morning on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Former Maui official sentenced 10 yrs for taking nearly $2M in bribes
Stewart Stant, a former Maui County official has recently been sentenced to 10 years in prison for taking nearly two million dollars in bribes, according to court documents.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police renew search for Calif. woman who went missing on Maui in 2019
State Sen. Fevella apologizes for derogatory comments made about housing chief. State Sen. Kurt Fevella apologized on the Senate Floor on Friday for derogatory comments he made about the state's housing chief. Maui mayor visits Haleakala following fuel spill at Space Force site. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. Maui County...
scoringlive.com
Hawaii Baptist stuns Seabury Hall, will face top seed Kohala in semis
Hawaii Baptist started off fast then needed late game heroics to stun fourth seeded Seabury Hall, 63-62, advancing to the semifinals of the Heide & Cook/Division II boys basketball championships. Eli Shibuya poured in 30 points and added six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Eagles, going point...
