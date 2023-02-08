ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makawao, HI

KHON2

Investigation underway following Maui firefighter death

The Maui County community and first responders continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. Tre Evans-Dumaran's family confirmed his passing on Saturday, Feb. 4. Maui County officials said the 24-year-old was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during flash floods in Kihei.
scoringlive.com

Hawaii Baptist stuns Seabury Hall, will face top seed Kohala in semis

Hawaii Baptist started off fast then needed late game heroics to stun fourth seeded Seabury Hall, 63-62, advancing to the semifinals of the Heide & Cook/Division II boys basketball championships. Eli Shibuya poured in 30 points and added six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Eagles, going point...
