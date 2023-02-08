Read full article on original website
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Yahoo to lay off 20% of workers by end of 2023
Yahoo is the latest tech company to announce massive layoffs. The search engine site said on Thursday that it will be reducing its global workforce by 20% by the end of 2023. Most of the cuts will come from the Yahoo for Business division which was the company’s ad tech department, CNN reported. The group will now be called Yahoo Advertising and with the name change, will come a 50% cut, “including nearly 1,000 employees this week,” a Yahoo spokesperson said.
Toddler dies in detachable stroller canopy, CPSC says
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A toddler died and another was injured after they became trapped in Baby Trend strollers that have a detachable canopy, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. Baby Trend and the CPSC are warning consumers about a risk of head or neck entrapment in the company’s...
