Happy New York Fashion Week! Starting today, the week will be filled with street style stars and photographers (including Vogue’s very own Phil Oh) all across New York City who will be attending some of the week’s biggest shows from Thom Browne, Willy Chavarria, Rodarte, Luar and others. This season, the six days of Fashion Week will be filled with the returns of some familiar faces, including Rodarte and Anna Sui, who haven’t had shows in New York since the spring 2022 ready-to-wear season, as well as some farewells from NY regulars like Tom Ford and Peter Do who haven’t yet shared their plans for the fall 2023 season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO