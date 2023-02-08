Read full article on original website
With an Ultra-Chic, Lauren Santo Domingo-Hosted Dinner, Caviar Kaspia’s New York-Era Begins
Leave it to Moda Operandi’s Lauren Santo Domingo to host what will undoubtedly be the chicest dinner of New York Fashion Week—especially as it had little to do with the city’s sartorial programming. Last night, Santo Domingo welcomed her culture-defining, ultra-stylish friends to Caviar Kaspia, located within the luxurious confines of The Mark Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Co-hosted by Caviar Kaspia owner Ramon Mac-Crohon and Izak Senbahar, co-owner of The Mark, the party marked the first-ever meal served at the Parisian restaurant import.
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and Rebecca Black
In the words of Charlie XCX performing at the Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW party on Thursday, “Are you ready for fashion for a whole week?” (The singer used slightly saucier language.) “This one is for the gays.”\. New York Fashion Week began on Friday—right between the...
Your One Stop Guide to the New York Fall 2023 Fashion Week Calendar
Happy New York Fashion Week! Starting today, the week will be filled with street style stars and photographers (including Vogue’s very own Phil Oh) all across New York City who will be attending some of the week’s biggest shows from Thom Browne, Willy Chavarria, Rodarte, Luar and others. This season, the six days of Fashion Week will be filled with the returns of some familiar faces, including Rodarte and Anna Sui, who haven’t had shows in New York since the spring 2022 ready-to-wear season, as well as some farewells from NY regulars like Tom Ford and Peter Do who haven’t yet shared their plans for the fall 2023 season.
Palomo Spain Is Back! And Here’s a Sneak Peek at the Fall 2023 Collection
Alejandro Gómez Palomo ♥ New York, and New York returns the favor. As an extrovert, he’s vibing with the energy of the city and appreciates the locals’ vociferousness. “Here, the smallest effort…like you put on a nice coat to go out in the morning and people are complimenting you on the streets and just smiling at you,” he says. (When we meet, Palomo is looking pretty smashing in wide-leg denim, a Margiela sailor sweater, and tabi boots—definitely a look that merits attention.)
Model Jessie Li’s Intimate New York Wedding Was Inspired by English Country Gardens
In 2017, after two years of studying to be a concert pianist at Juilliard, Jessie Li transferred to Columbia University and chose to commit more fully to her modeling career. And it was there, while on a campus tour, that she first met Yoni Schanzer. “Since Columbia was my first non–art school, I was shy and intimidated,” Li recalls, “but he came up to me and made me feel at ease. I remember him making me laugh a bunch, and he asked me out for coffee.”
After a 32-Year Hiatus, Alaïa Makes a Glorious Return to New York City
New York City, Alaïa is officially back. Since closing the doors of its Soho store in 1991, the city was left without a retail outpost of the French house but last night, Alaïa officially cut the ribbon on a new Soho location—which is located a few doors down from the original flagship. To celebrate the grand opening, fashion veterans, models, and many friends gathered in the boutique on Thursday evening. From Joan Smalls, who donned a sleek bodysuit and hosiery by the maison, to Eve Jobs, who slithered around the shop in a hooded number, it was an undeniably chic gathering.
Cheers! Mytheresa Toasted New York Fashion Week at Temple Bar
Let the games begin; it’s New York Fashion Week! Kicking off the first day of the fall 2023 debuts, Mytheresa threw a fabulous cocktail party at the fabled Temple Bar. Hosted by Mytheresa’s Michael Kliger and Heather Kaminetsky, the evening drew a buzzy crowd of friends and fashion folk like Laura Kim, Athena Calderone, Fernando Garcia, Charlotte Groeneveld, Sarah Hoover, Coco Bassey, Christina Najjar, Liv Perez, Alexander Roth, Stephanie Shepard, Deon Hinton, Leandra Medine Cohen, Petra Flannery, Vogue’s Lilah Ramzi, Virginia Smith, and Lisa Aiken.
On the Podcast: Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s Guide to Styling a Vogue Cover Shoot
This week’s show starts with a call from Chioma with the very exciting news that Phoebe Philo will be back. Then, Chioma and I got to interview two people with whom we go way back. Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Vogue’s global contributing fashion editor at large, joins us in the studio to discuss everything from the nuts and bolts of styling a Vogue cover shoot (including the real story behind the infamous Kamala Harris cover), to what she took away from the much-publicized Kanye West debacle.
On the First Night of New York Fashion Week, Thom Browne’s CFDA Chairmanship Is Celebrated
Last October, America’s favorite designer of tongue-in-cheek tailoring and dachshund-shaped handbags, Thom Browne, was appointed chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America—a position previously held by Tom Ford and Diane von Furstenberg. His new post was immediately celebrated, but last night, Anna Wintour and the CFDA’s CEO, Steven Kolb, hosted a cocktail party to properly mark the occasion with a toast.
A Fashion House Party to Celebrate Lingua Franca’s New Grand Opening
Last night, the fashion folk congregated at the new Lingua Franca Townhouse for an evening of cocktails to celebrate the brand's grand store opening within a historic West Village townhouse. Hosted by founder Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, the party’s guest list included fashion heavyweights such as Amy Astley, Karen Elson, Waris...
