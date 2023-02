The American Public Works Association (APWA) has granted accreditation status to the City of Alexandria’s Department of Transportation and Environmental Services (T&ES). APWA is a national, professional membership organization for public works agencies. APWA accreditation is a voluntary process that formally verifies public works departments for compliance with recommended practices that the organization has determined are necessary to perform as a full-service public works agency. This is the department’s fifth APWA accreditation.

