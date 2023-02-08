Read full article on original website
We Review the Huion Kamvas 22 Plus Pen Display Monitor
Is it a graphic tablet, a monitor, or both? Let’s take a look at the implications of what a 22-inch pen display can offer for your editing and retouching workflow. The thought of having a significantly sized monitor that doubles as a graphic pen display tablet would definitely attract any photographer who does any detailed retouching or composite editing. Just like any monitor for editing, the resolution and color accuracy would be a primary consideration alongside the functionality as a graphic tablet. On top of that, it might have particular benefits on other tasks alongside photographic work such as working on documents, consuming media, and multitasking in general. Let’s take a closer look at the Huion Kamvas 22 Plus.
Canon Patents Advanced and Intriguing Lens
The RF mount has seen some extreme lens designs, with Canon pushing into new territory with options like the revered 28-70mm f/2L. It seems they have no intention of slowing down, as another interesting design has emerged, this time one sure to please sports and wildlife photographers. A recent Canon...
Putting the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens Through its Paces: We Review
Sigma recently released a prime wide angle lens, which promises to be fabulous. Does it live up to the high standards of the other lenses in its class?. Taking the lens out of its recyclable packaging — the lens itself was in a small polythene wrapper, but other than that, it was all recycled and recyclable paper and card — I was instantly impressed. One of the first questions I ask when I handle equipment is whether it oozes quality. Its matte black finish looked great; it felt robust and of a high quality. This promised to be a fine lens.
The Versatility of Flat Light in Landscape Photography
When you think of compelling landscape imagery, you probably imagine rays of dramatic golden sun cascading across the scene, and while that can make for fantastic images, it certainly is not the only kind of light that makes for worthwhile photos. Flat light can be particularly nice for a range of shots, and this great video tutorial will show you both why it is useful and how to take advantage of it.
Colorization Part III
Not to bore everybody with more talk about colorization, but here we are again. I have long been a fan of Unmesh Dinda from PiXimperfect, and there is currently an article on Fstoppers' front page that goes to his recent video about a colorization technique worth looking at. If you work in Photoshop, his videos are worth your time. He may (as in my case) assume a level of Photoshop knowledge that may require repeated viewing.
We Review the Liene Pearl K100 Portable Photo Printer: A Competitive Entry in the Zink Space
While instant photography cameras like Fuji’s Instax series have gained a large following amongst a younger generation discovering the beauty of instant prints, lugging around a sub-par camera just for the hard-copy photos is a drag. That’s where portable photo printers such as Liene’s Pearl K100 Portable Photo Printer come in.
This 489 Megapixel DIY Camera Is Cheap and Neat
A $150 DIY camera that is capable of capturing 489-megapixel images sounds too good to be true, right? Let's take a look at how this thing is built and the pictures you can expect to get from it. The megapixel arms race is still alive and well for many camera...
Tips for Designing Your Photography Website
Today, we’re talking websites. What are the dos and what are the don’ts?. I should tell you that I’m writing this in the late afternoon, and I am exhausted. You might get a slight hint of my mental fatigue from the scattered sentences to follow. But, hopefully, my fatigue can be to your benefit. I’m not tired because I’ve been shooting. I have been working all day at office tasks and being pretty productive, if I might say so myself, but the camera has only played a small part. The reason why I’m writing this through hazy pupils is simply because I’ve been spending the better part of the last two weeks staring intently at a computer screen tinkering back and forth between potential versions of my website like an optometrist fitting a patient for a new pair of specs.
Sigma Versus Canon Macro Shoot-off: Can You Tell the Difference?
Once upon a time, Sigma was a brand thought of by many as the compromise lens if you couldn't afford the household names. Times have changed, though, and Sigma has gone beyond offering competitive lenses to making remarkable lenses and even some notable industry firsts. Being a photographer who works heavily in product work, I decided to put the Sigma 70mm f/2.8 DG Macro Art lens in a shoot-off against the Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro, and the results were... well, read on and find out for yourself!
What’s the Impact of AI on the Creative Industry?
Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the photography industry by automating many tasks that were previously done manually. This has the potential to greatly impact the way photos are taken, edited, and shared. Should we be worried about AI or embrace it?. AI in the Creative World. I started preparing for...
OM System Announces the New M.Zuiko 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO Lens
OM System has announced a new 90mm true macro professional lens, which macro photographers have longed for. This new lens promises to be a revolution in macro photography. True macro has at least 1:1 magnification, akin to placing the subject on the sensor. Lesser lenses misrepresent the term and have only 1:2 or ½ magnification or less, which is not true macro. This new lens improves on the definition of macro, having 2:1 magnification, doubling the size of the image. Furthermore, add a 2x teleconverter to the lens, and then, the magnification is doubled again. Consequently, with this lens, one won't have to be so close to the subject, making it easier to get macro shots of insects.
