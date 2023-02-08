Read full article on original website
Leesburg Beads and Studio Opens in Leesburg
Jewelry creators and those looking for a fun hobby, have a new place to check out in Loudoun County. Leesburg Beads and Studio held a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off its grand re-opening on Saturday morning. The shop offers thousands of beads made out of precious and semi-precious stone, glass, metal, wood, resin, and other materials. Inventory also includes pearls both real and faux, and tools to create a variety of jewelry pieces.
restonnow.com
Rebranded Reston zoo to open this weekend with self-drive safari
Nova Wild — formerly known as Roer’s Zoofari and, before that, Reston Zoo — will partially reopen this weekend with a new self-drive safari. Customers will get the chance to experience different animals like bison, llamas, and emus from their vehicles. Tours begin Saturday, Feb. 11 and will continue every Friday through Sunday thereafter at the zoo, which is located at 1228 Hunter Mill Road. Each tour is 30 minutes.
Inside Nova
Full Circle Thrift celebrates 20th anniversary
Take a ride down Sperryville Pike, and you’ll spot a large building with a spacious parking lot. As you get closer, a sign that says Full Circle Thrift welcomes you. This well-loved non-profit has been a Culpeper staple for over a generation, and it’s run by an exceptional soul by the name of David Martin, Full Circle’s manager.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Bed Bath and Beyond closing two more Northern Virginia stores
Bed Bath and Beyond announced another round of store closures this week, including two more Northern Virginia stores for a total of five. The announcements come six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round...
Inside Nova
Caisson Platoon horses will use pasture in Lorton
The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Army have a new partnership to temporarily house and pasture the Caisson Platoon horses of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment. Last year, the United States Army Military District of Washington Caisson Platoon found they needed interim pasture space for the horses, which escort funeral caskets and perform other ceremonial duties at Arlington National Cemetery.
Virginia family’s alpaca farm featured in National Geographic television show
The program, which debuted on air last month, is called “Going Fur Gold.” The show features devoted owners and their beloved cats, rabbits, chickens, guinea pigs and alpacas
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day
VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
storereporter.com
Pet store chain goes belly-up, Cava goes public, another new gym for Potomac
Loyal Companion, a new England chain that bought up a bunch of locally owned pet stores in 2019, has filed Chapter 11 and will shutter all of its D.C.-area locations. In Rockville, that includes the former Bark! store at Congressional Plaza and the former Whole Pet Central store on East Gude Drive. Going-out-of-business sales are now underway, and all locations will be closed by the end of February. If you’re holding onto any store credits, you’d better hurry in.
NBC Washington
Electric Bike Battery Caused Fatal Virginia Fire
A fire that killed a man in Sterling, Virginia, Monday morning was caused by a lithium-ion battery from an electric bike, investigators said. Loudoun County fire officials said an electric bike was charging inside Jason Urchasko’s home when the battery ignited. “This is our first fatality involving lithium-ion battery,...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Bank robber in construction hat hits Truist branch in Dumfries
Police are investigating a Thursday morning bank robbery outside Dumfries. The robber walked in to the Truist Bank at 16541 River Ridge Blvd. at 10:07 a.m., passed a note and took money. No weapon seen and no injuries reported, police said. The robber was black, about 40 years old, 5...
OnlyInYourState
The Oldest Town In Virginia That’s Loaded With Fascinating History
When you think of the oldest town in Virginia, do you pictures Jamestown? Perhaps Williamsburg? Both of these destinations are rooted in history, but the title of the oldest continuously-chartered town in Virginia belongs to none other than Dumfries. If you’ve never heard of it, you’re not alone; this town tends to fly under the radar. But, as you can imagine, it’s also loaded with history. Here’s more on why the town of Dumfries makes for an excellent and underrated day trip destination in Virginia.
Valley Health closes three more fitness centers
WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Manassas men arrested for breaking into Dominion Energy property in Aldie
Two Manassas men were arrested early Saturday after authorities say they broke into Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, apparently to steal copper wire. At 12:38 a.m., deputies were called to the 26000 block of Auburn Farm Road for a report of two men cutting a fence at a Dominion Energy storage yard.
tourcounsel.com
Eden Center | Shopping mall in Falls Church, Virginia
Eden Center is a Vietnamese American strip mall located near the crossroads of Seven Corners in the City of Falls Church, Virginia. Eden Center is the largest Vietnamese commercial center on the East Coast, and the largest Asian-themed mall on the east coast of North America. The city's Economic Development commission considers it the city's top tourist destination.
Inside Nova
Rapper 'No Savage' enters plea in Tysons Corner Center shooting
The D.C. rapper charged in a shooting last summer at Tysons Corner Center mall that sent terrified shoppers fleeing for cover entered an Alford plea Thursday on four felony counts. Noah Settles, 23, entered the plea Thursday in Fairfax County Circuit Court on three felony counts of maliciously discharging a...
theburn.com
Paris Baguette coming to new Herndon retail center
Paris Baguette — the popular fast-casual restaurant serving French-style sandwiches, fresh baked bread, pastries and desserts — is opening a new location in Herndon, just off State Road 267. The Burn has learned that Paris Baguette has signed on for a 3,800 s.f. spot at the Arrowbrook Centre...
alxnow.com
Notes: Parker-Gray home in the clear after unauthorized additions removed
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 67 and low of 51. ⛅ Tomorrow: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 68 and low of 50. Sunrise at 7:07 am and sunset at 5:40 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It seems as though the...
Falls Church News-Press
Local Bowl America Undergoes Management Change
The long-standing downtown entertainment venue Bowl America is enjoying new corporate ownership with plans for a modern spiff-up. The August 2021 sale from the Bowl America company to the well-capitalized Bowlero Corp. has brought investment capital that will provide fresh painting of ceilings and exterior, and more televisions, says general manager Willie Wilcox.
Inside Nova
Unified Sports sparks inclusion, friendship across Prince William County and beyond
Yes, it helped that the temperature outside was a bitterly cold 26 degrees at 9 a.m., but the gym itself was filled with support, camaraderie and joy that undoubtedly spread beyond the building’s walls. The gymnasium was the site of a Unified Basketball Tournament, the biggest yet in the...
WJLA
Owner of Old Town Alexandria restaurant 1799 Prime honors Quander family legacy, history
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The owner of one of Old Town Alexandria’s newest restaurants is marking his first six months in business this Black History Month. Owner, Jahmond "Jay" Quander said business has been better than he would have imagined. Quander attributes his early success to not just what’s on the menu but also how guests are treated when they walk in the front door.
