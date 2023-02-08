Read full article on original website
Paging Russell Westbrook: Paul George says come to Clippers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Paul George has his way, Russell Westbrook would end up as the point guard the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t get at the trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal earlier this week. There’s been talk the Jazz would buy out his contract, but it’s also possible he could stay with them for the rest of the season.
AP Source: Browns owners seeking share of NBA's Bucks
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are taking another shot at the NBA. Looking to expand their professional sports portfolio outside of Ohio, the Haslams are in talks to buy a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.
Butler's dunk at end gives Heat 97-95 win over Rockets
MIAMI (AP) — The play was drawn up by assistant coach Chris Quinn during a Miami Heat scrimmage at the NBA restart bubble in 2020. A lob to the rim off an inbounds pass, and the result was a Jimmy Butler dunk. When that happened, Butler hung on the...
Jazz rally to beat Raptors 122-116, snap 3-game skid
TORONTO (AP) — Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler each scored 23 points, Collin Sexton had 22 and the Utah Jazz overcame a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes to beat the Toronto Raptors 122-116 on Friday night and snap a three-game losing streak. Kelly Olynyk scored 15 points...
Marina Mabrey heads to Chicago in four-team deal
The Chicago Sky acquired Marina Mabrey as part of a four-team deal on Saturday with the New York Liberty, Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury. The Sky, who lost Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Azura Stevens in free agency, also received the Mercury's second-round draft pick next year.
