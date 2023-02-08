Read full article on original website
Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White, thinks Conor McGregor retires after loss to Michael Chandler
Islam Makhachev is coming around to Dana White’s way of thinking. Ahead of UFC 284, the UFC lightweight champion was critical of the UFC’s promotion of the event in an interview with RSports Russia, questioning why more had not been done to market his champion vs. champion fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev’s comments earned a stiff rebuke from UFC president White, who on Tuesday defended the promotion’s marketing of the fight in an interview with The Jim Rome Show and said of Makhachev, “First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything.”
Anthony Pettis calls pay for Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout ‘awesome,’ expects to fight on PFL PPV later this year
Anthony Pettis wants to have it all in 2023. The former UFC lightweight champion is scheduled to fight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1 in his hometown of Milwaukee and if all goes according to plan, he’ll return to the PFL later this year to compete on an upcoming pay-per-view card.
Morning Report: Israel Adesanya: Islam Makhachev is ‘that dude,’ but Alexander Volkanovski ‘shines under pressure’
Israel Adesanya is confident the world will hear “and new” this Saturday night in Perth, Australia. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski aims to further cement himself in the history books at UFC 284 on home soil. “The Great” returns to the lightweight division for the first time since his promotional debut in 2016. This time, he’ll be challenging for 155-pound gold against recently minted titleholder, Islam Makhachev.
UFC 284: Pros predict Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski main event
PERTH — Will Islam Makhachev remain the lightweight champion, or will Alexander Volkanovski become a two-division titleholder? Watch pros predict the champion vs. champion main event for this Saturday’s UFC 284 fight card, including Robert Whittaker, interim featherweight championship competitors Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett, and more.
Tommy Fury explains why he didn’t appear at press conference with Jake Paul, promises ‘I’m ready to KO this man’
It turns out Tommy Fury didn’t have a “private and personal matter” that prevented him from appearing at a press conference with Jake Paul on Wednesday — he just had better things to do. The 23-year-old boxer was criticized by Paul, who called him “unprofessional” and...
No Bets Barred: Will Alexander Volkanovski prove the haters wrong and win the lightweight title at UFC 284?
On Saturday, the superfight of the year goes down when UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his title on the line against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. It’s a battle of the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the sport, and so of course, the No Bets Barred boys are here to break the action down.
UFC 284 weigh-in video
At the UFC 284 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale Friday evening, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it above. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will have to hit the 155-pound weight limit for the lightweight title fight.
Video: Jose Aldo outpoints Emmanuel Zambrano to win pro boxing debut at Shooto event
RIO DE JANEIRO — Jose Aldo kicked off his professional boxing career with a win in Brazil. The former UFC and WEC featherweight king entered the squared circle for the first time Friday night in Rio de Janeiro, and though he wasn’t able to get the knockout he hoped for, Aldo (1-0) dominated Argentine boxer Emmanuel Zambrano (0-4) in a 140-pound match in the main event of Shooto Boxing.
Alexander Volkanovski: Islam Makhachev ‘weak’ for saying he’s crazy to try to be ‘champ-champ’
Alexander Volkanovski is well aware of the inherent risks that come along with moving up a division to challenge a dominant champion like Islam Makhachev. For the first time since he became a top contender in the featherweight division, Volkanovski will enter his fight at UFC 284 as a decided underdog. He’s facing physical challenges unlike anything he’s dealt with previously in the octagon, not to mention a ground attack from Dagestani wrestler who came up under arguably the greatest lightweight fighter in history in Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Yair Rodriguez has conflicted feelings about interim title ahead of UFC 284 fight with Josh Emmett
Yair Rodriguez has worked his whole career to eventually compete for a UFC title, but he admits to having conflicted feelings about the interim belt up for grabs at UFC 284. With reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski moving up to 155 pounds to challenge Islam Makhachev for his lightweight title, Rodriguez is matched up against Josh Emmett in the co-main event at UFC 284. While some fighters have celebrated an interim title win, others like Justin Gaethje have gone as far as discarding the belt because it’s not consider an undisputed championship.
Alexander Volkanovski vows ‘very dangerous’ strategy for Islam Makhachev: ‘You’re going to see me really, really want to hurt him’
If Islam Makhachev wants to underestimate Alexander Volkanovski, that’s music to the ears of the UFC featherweight champion. Volkanovski and Makhachev face off Saturday night in a highly-anticipated champion vs. champion bout at UFC 284, which takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Makhachev is not only a heavy betting favorite to successfully defend his lightweight belt, he also carries a significant size advantage into the 155-pound bout. At 5-foot-10, Makhachev is four inches taller than Volkanovski and will likely be the much heavier man on fight night — a fact he’s consistently reminded Volkanovski of in the lead-up to the bout.
UFC 284 preview show: What’s the best possible outcome for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski?
Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski will battle it out in a champion vs. champion matchup for the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 284, a fight that will determine who is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world today. If Volkanovski, the current featherweight champ, gets it done and pulls off the upset, where will the win rank all-time?
Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker headlines UFC event on May 13
Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker are set to square off in a five-round main event at an upcoming UFC event scheduled on May 13. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting with verbal agreements in place from the athletes. MMA Ideas initially reported that the fight was in the works.
LFA & PFLc on da wesside
Ayo ayo ayo ayoooo! It's another Friday, and that means another pre-ufc dude finish ahowcase, let's see what they bring put. I'm in a bit of a funk after this UFC contract update shit. I'm sure it'll pass, I just don't have it in me anymore to be that upset about shit that doesn't impact me and mine, but damn it's hard not to be in my feels about it.
Jose Aldo targeting Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match in 2023: ‘It might be an exhibition on his side, but not for me’
Jose Aldo wants a shot at a boxing legend in 2023. Following his successful professional boxing debut, the former UFC featherweight champion told MMA Fighting on Friday in Rio de Janeiro that he is in talks to box undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout later this year. “His...
Josh Emmett rooting for Alexander Volkanovski to become ‘champ-champ,’ confident he will return to featherweight
Josh Emmett has a lot riding on the outcomes at UFC 284. First and foremost, the Team Alpha Male fighter seeks to become the UFC interim featherweight champion when he faces Yair Rodriguez in the co-main event. A victory there will put him in line to then battle for the undisputed 145-pound title presumably against Alexander Volkanovski, who is featured on the same card in the main event against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
UFC 284 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘What’s he going to do in the standup with Islam?’
The third episode of UFC 284 Embedded features Alexander Volkanovski going to work with his wrestling training, Islam Makhachev’s coach touting his standup skills, Josh Emmett promising to take Yair Rodriguez into deep waters, Randy Brown and his team getting loose, Yair Rodriguez talking about his dream of fighting in Australia, and more.
Video: UFC 284 press conference staredowns
Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski got face-to-face after a raucous reception from fans at the UFC 284 press conference. Makhachev, the lightweight champ, and Volkanovski, the featherweight champ, compared muscles after trading some mostly light-hearted barbs. Aussie Volkanovski was the clear favorite, as was Jack Della Maddalena, who faces Randy Brown on the main card of the pay-per-view event in Perth, Australia.
UFC 284 media day video
At the UFC 284 virtual media day, a host of fighters competing at Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Perth, Australia, will speak to the media. In the main event of UFC 284, lightweight champ Islam Makhachev defends his title against featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski. The co-main event is an interim featherweight title fight between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett.
UFC 284 predictions
Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski aren’t taking the easy route, that’s for sure. Following their recent title wins, Saturday’s headliners could have been content to stick to their divisions and spend the year fending off a set of lively challengers; instead, Makhachev called out the UFC featherweight champion — who just so happens to be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world — and Volkanovski answered with vigor, eager to stifle what was supposed to be the beginning of a dominant lightweight title run for Makhachev.
