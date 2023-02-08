Read full article on original website
Al Pacino knows the perfect actor to replace him in Heat 2
As well as celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Godfather at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, Al Pacino was also celebrating the 25th anniversary of Michael Mann’s thriller movie Heat. Admittedly, the celebration is two years late, after being delayed due to the pandemic. Mann is commemorating the anniversary...
The Royal Family Unveils the Official Emblem for King Charles’s Coronation (and Its Hidden Meanings)
The royal family just released the official emblem for King Charles's coronation, and the intricate design features many different hidden symbols.
Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 premiere runtime revealed
There’s more Attack on Titan coming our way soon, and as the anime series approaches its final curtain, we have found out the runtime of the premiere ahead of the Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 release date. The dark fantasy series is an adaptation of the famous...
Who is the Eat the Rich killer in You season 4?
Who is the Eat the Rich killer in You season 4? The latest instalment to the ‘eat the rich cinematic universe,’ You season 4 centres around the dastardly deeds of the ‘Eat the Rich’ killer who is targeting one prolific group of wealthy friends in London.
The Last of Us TV series episode 5 recap (2023) – into the fire
If you think Joel and Ellie will catch a break in The Last of Us, I have some bad news. After the cliffhanger ending of episode 4, The Last of Us TV series episode 5 goes from rough to worse, as Kathleen launches a tirade to find her invaders and escapees.
Everyone who dies in You season 4
Who dies in You season 4? By the end of You season 3, Joe’s kill-count is already up to ten, and despite his desire for a “little European holiday,” people around him in his new social circle in London just keep dying. As ‘Jonathan Moore’ continues to...
Harrison Ford had to listen to Indiana Jones theme during colonoscopy
Harrison Ford is a living legend. Whether it’s from his time as Han Solo in the Star Wars movies, Rick Deckard in science fiction movie Blade Runner, or as the adventuring archaeologist in the Indiana Jones movies, Ford is recognised and celebrated across the globe as one of the premiere movie stars.
Is Magic Mike based on a true story?
Is Magic Mike based on a true story? Over the course of three thriller movies (and counting), we’ve follow Mike Lane’s ups and downs as he endeavours to leaving dancing behind and forge a new life. Along the way, he’s made plenty of friends, and some enemies, in...
What happened to Marienne in You season 4?
What happened to Marienne in You season 4? The artist and librarian fell in love with Joe back when he was living in the suburbs with Love, with the two engaging in an illicit affair. Played by You cast member Tati Gabrielle, Marienne was unaware of Joe’s true nature when...
Chariots of Fire director Hugh Hudson passes away at 86
Hugh Hudson, who directed the British 1980s hit movie Chariots of Fire, has passed away aged 86. The sports movie is based on the true story of two British runners at the 1924 Olympics – one Christian, and one Jewish. It starred Ben Cross, Ian Charleson, Nigel Havers, Nicholas Farrell, and Ian Holm. One of the most famous aspects of the movie is the score by Greek composer Vangelis – who passed away 9 months ago.
You season 4 part 1 review (2023) – deliciously unhinged as ever
I’ll be honest — I didn’t have very high hopes for You season 4. The way Love turned the tables on Joe by being just as murderous as he was in season 2 felt like a really fresh plot twist, and helped the thriller series avoid becoming stale. But, in case you’re in need of a You season 3 recap, Love ended up being murdered by Joe as he inexplicably escaped justice yet again: this time, by faking his own death before running off to Paris to find Marienne.
Liam Neeson got stabbed by Tim Roth making this drama movie
Liam Neeson, the star of hit action movies such as Taken and The A-Team, is no stranger to on-set stunts. However, sometimes accidents happen, and very real injuries occur. This was the case during the ‘90s movie Rob Roy, where Neeson’s co-star Tim Roth stabbed him with a sword while filming.
The Last of Us – can Ellie’s blood cure infection?
Can Ellie’s blood cure infection? In The Last of Us TV series, mankind is on the brink of extinction, and Ellie could hold the antidote since she’s immune to the zombie plague that’s ravaged the planet. In the horror series, Joel has to bring Ellie across the...
Michael Keaton almost wasn’t Vulture, and his replacement was perfect
When it comes to Spider-Man villains, Michael Keaton’s portrayal as Vulture in the 2017 Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming is one of the best. However, Keaton wasn’t always locked down for the role. During an interview with Comicbook.com, John Leguizamo revealed how he was offered the role of Vulture before Keaton was signed on.
Brendan Fraser almost played Superman, but doesn’t regret missing out
Brendan Fraser is one of the most talented stars in Hollywood and is currently enjoying praise in his Oscar 2023 nomination for his performance in The Whale. However, long before his recent acclaim for drama movies, it turns out that the star was up for a part in a 2000s DC movie, playing none other than Superman.
The Pokémon movies are better than you think
Like the (frankly, excellent) Transformers movie from the ‘80s, the many Pokémon movies were created to supplement a popular and commercially lucrative brand. Since they started back in 1998 with Pokémon: The First Movie, the anime movie series’ intention has been threefold: to maintain the attention of current Pokémon fans; to recapture ex-Pokémon fans; and to ignite interest among future Pokémon fans.
Harrison Ford did The Fugitive so he could have a beard
Harrison Ford has given a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which he’s famously prickly as ever. He discusses his unique position as a Hollywood movie star, the fact that he doesn’t care about Oscars, playing Indiana Jones again at 80, and much more. Asked whether he...
Kirsten Dunst got the silliest nickname on the Spider-Man movies
Kirsten Dunst somehow managed to survive acting in teen movies during the early 2000s intact, and came out of the decade relatively unscathed compared to the likes of Lindsay Lohan and Megan Fox, who the media went to town on. When she was cast as Mary Jane opposite Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man movies in 2002, the pressure increased even more.
David Attenborough perfectly explains Cordyceps from The Last of Us
David Attenborough spoke about the Cordyceps infection, which is the basis for the story in The Last of Us TV series, in a nature documentary. Attenborough is something rare in the UK: an uncontroversial and universally beloved national treasure. The scientist-turned-broadcaster is known across the world for lending his voice,...
Sorry Hollywood, but I’ve lost my appetite for Eat the Rich movies
Does being sick of ‘Eat the Rich’ content make me a bad socialist? Three major 2022 movies — two of which went on to get nominated for Academy Awards — had anti-capitalist themes. Detective movie Knives Out 2 ridiculed the absurdly rich tech bros society mistakenly pedestals; The Menu explores how elitism warps consumption culture; and the Triangle of Sadness, as a dark comedy movie, satirizes late-stage capitalism and the inequality it causes.
