Auburn, AL

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Notre Dame hiring former NFL linebacker from Alabama’s staff

Notre Dame is expected to hire Alabama analyst Max Bullough to its staff, On3Sports reported Saturday. Bullough, a former NFL linebacker, had been a graduate assistant for Alabama from 2020-22. His name was added earlier this week to Alabama’s list of analysts, indicating a promotion, but was removed by Saturday.
Alabama adding veteran college play-caller, NFL assistant to staff

Alabama is expected to add veteran college coordinator and NFL assistant John McNulty to its football staff as an analyst, On3 Sports reported Saturday. McNulty was Boston College’s offensive coordinator last season but was not retained. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as tight ends coach at Notre Dame under Tommy Rees, who is expected to be Alabama’s next offensive coordinator. Alabama has not yet announced Rees’ hire.
Tua Tagovailoa turns to judo to become a better faller

In his first public appearances since his second concussion of the 2022 NFL season caused him to miss the Miami Dolphins’ final three games, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he’s “doing good” and will be ready when the team opens its offseason program. And the former Alabama...
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

