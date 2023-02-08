Alabama is expected to add veteran college coordinator and NFL assistant John McNulty to its football staff as an analyst, On3 Sports reported Saturday. McNulty was Boston College’s offensive coordinator last season but was not retained. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as tight ends coach at Notre Dame under Tommy Rees, who is expected to be Alabama’s next offensive coordinator. Alabama has not yet announced Rees’ hire.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO