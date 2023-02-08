Read full article on original website
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Notre Dame hiring former NFL linebacker from Alabama’s staff
Notre Dame is expected to hire Alabama analyst Max Bullough to its staff, On3Sports reported Saturday. Bullough, a former NFL linebacker, had been a graduate assistant for Alabama from 2020-22. His name was added earlier this week to Alabama’s list of analysts, indicating a promotion, but was removed by Saturday.
Alabama adding veteran college play-caller, NFL assistant to staff
Alabama is expected to add veteran college coordinator and NFL assistant John McNulty to its football staff as an analyst, On3 Sports reported Saturday. McNulty was Boston College’s offensive coordinator last season but was not retained. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as tight ends coach at Notre Dame under Tommy Rees, who is expected to be Alabama’s next offensive coordinator. Alabama has not yet announced Rees’ hire.
Which SEC program has the most players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 added eight players to the football shrine’s roster on Thursday night, but none reached the NFL after playing for an SEC program. Two of the newest Hall of Fame members came from the heart of SEC country, but DeMarcus...
Super Bowl BetMGM bonus code: Get an instant $100, plus Jalen Hurts player props odds for Super Bowl 57
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl is finally here, and so is Super Bowl BetMGM bonus code ALCOMSB, which gives you $100 in bonus bets instantly...
Super Bowl 2023 FanDuel Ohio promo code: $3,000 no sweat first bet for Chiefs vs. Eagles
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Get ready for the Super Bowl by using our Ohio FanDuel promo code, which will give you up to a $3,000 no sweat...
Tua Tagovailoa turns to judo to become a better faller
In his first public appearances since his second concussion of the 2022 NFL season caused him to miss the Miami Dolphins’ final three games, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he’s “doing good” and will be ready when the team opens its offseason program. And the former Alabama...
