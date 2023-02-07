Deputies apprehended one of Charlotte County’s Top Ten Most Wanted persons last night after a brief foot chase ended with the suspect being caught in a canal. Just before 6pm on Thursday, February 9, deputies responded to 23277 Lehigh Ave. in Port Charlotte, seeking Sta’chawn L. Wright (01/28/1998). Wright is wanted for violating the terms of his probation following a domestic battery by strangulation charge in May of 2020. The violations include changing his residence without prior consent, failing to report to his probation officer as directed, and failure to maintain his daily schedule. Deputies also had an open probable cause for Wright following an incident in January of this year, resulting in a charge for battery (second or subsequent).

