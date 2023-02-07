Read full article on original website
'It's no joke': Manatee law enforcement urges parents to caution teens as investigation into school threats continues
PARRISH, Fla. — Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are still investigating anonymous bomb and shooting threats made to Parrish Community High School in the past week. So far three students have been arrested – not for the threats, but instead for using the chaos of the lockdown...
Mysuncoast.com
Sheriff: Five teenagers arrested after shooting at students with water beads
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that deputies arrested five teenagers after reports they were shooting water beads at students. The five teenagers, aged 15-17, were taken into custody after several middle school students reported seeing someone in a vehicle drive past a...
Deputies searching for gunman after Ruskin shooting leaves 1 hospitalized
RUSKIN, Fla. — Deputies say they are searching for a gunman after one person was shot Sunday afternoon at a subdivision in Ruskin. At around 4:30 p.m., a man was found shot near the neighborhood sports complex at the River Bend subdivision on Dakota Rock Drive, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
5 teens arrested after shooting Orbeez at students waiting at bus stop, deputies say
Five teenagers were arrested Friday after deputies said they shot Orbeez at several middle school students waiting at a bus stop.
30-Year-Old St. Pete Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives arrested Shakerra Long, 30, for 2nd-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham. Long was taken into custody Thursday at 11:35 p.m.acoording to police. Police say the pair were in a domestic relationship, and investigators believe Long stabbed Graham
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing boyfriend, leaving body for days
St. Petersburg police arrested a woman Thursday night in connection with a murder that happened earlier this week.
NBC 2
Investigation following fire in Englewood neighborhood
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — An Englewood neighborhood was covered in smoke after a multi-duplex caught on fire Sunday. Multiple officials arrived on the scene after a fire erupted at around 7:30 a.m. The fire took place at 7431 San Casa drive. A total of 13 people lived in the multifamily...
A vehicle crash ends in three fatalities
A vehicle crash on U.S. road 27 in Highlands County ended with three fatalities last night. When authorities arrived on the scene the cyclist and passenger of the SUV were pronounced dead.
Manatee middle school student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Manatee County middle school student was arrested Wednesday after authorities said they threatened a school shooting.
St. Pete Police charge father over death of son, 13, during illegal street race
The father of a 13-year-old who died last month after he was hit by a speeding motorcycle is facing child neglect charges, St. Petersburg Police announced on Thursday.
Mysuncoast.com
Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not...
wengradio.com
Deputies Nab Charlotte County’s Most Wanted
Deputies apprehended one of Charlotte County’s Top Ten Most Wanted persons last night after a brief foot chase ended with the suspect being caught in a canal. Just before 6pm on Thursday, February 9, deputies responded to 23277 Lehigh Ave. in Port Charlotte, seeking Sta’chawn L. Wright (01/28/1998). Wright is wanted for violating the terms of his probation following a domestic battery by strangulation charge in May of 2020. The violations include changing his residence without prior consent, failing to report to his probation officer as directed, and failure to maintain his daily schedule. Deputies also had an open probable cause for Wright following an incident in January of this year, resulting in a charge for battery (second or subsequent).
15-year-old arrested in connection to deadly DeSoto County Fair shooting
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez, who was shot and killed at the DeSoto County Fair on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Caregiver stole $450,000 from woman with dementia, Gulfport police say
A Gulfport woman was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a woman under her care.
NBC 2
Englewood woman fights for justice after fiance dies from black mold exposure
ENGLEWOOD, Fla.– An Englewood man is dead after being exposed to black mold. Now his family is forced to move from place to place to stay healthy. “After he died, like… I couldn’t let my children pass away there too,” Kendra Elliot said. Her home was...
Bradenton Proud Boys member pleads guilty to felony charge in Capitol riot, faces decades in prison
A Bradenton man and self-identified Proud Boy has pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, federal court records show.
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
Charlotte County Deputies capture man on top ten most wanted list
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies capture one of its top ten most wanted persons on Thursday night after a brief foot chase ended with the suspect being caught in a canal.
Mysuncoast.com
Fire destroys Englewood home on Sunday morning
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire at a home in Englewood on Sunday morning. The fire happened around 7:45 a.m. at a mobile home on San Casa Drive. Officials say two adults and five children are the occupants of the residence. They are all safe, but their home been completely destroyed.
Mysuncoast.com
Killer who allegedly shot Bradenton man found in Michigan
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The alleged shooter in a 2021 murder in Bradenton has been found in Detroit, Michigan after more than a year long search by the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit. Anthony Rahming, 26, is charged with second degree murder for killing Tracy Priester, 29, during an argument in...
