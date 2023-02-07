ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sheriff: Five teenagers arrested after shooting at students with water beads

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that deputies arrested five teenagers after reports they were shooting water beads at students. The five teenagers, aged 15-17, were taken into custody after several middle school students reported seeing someone in a vehicle drive past a...
NBC 2

Investigation following fire in Englewood neighborhood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — An Englewood neighborhood was covered in smoke after a multi-duplex caught on fire Sunday. Multiple officials arrived on the scene after a fire erupted at around 7:30 a.m. The fire took place at 7431 San Casa drive. A total of 13 people lived in the multifamily...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not...
ARCADIA, FL
wengradio.com

Deputies Nab Charlotte County’s Most Wanted

Deputies apprehended one of Charlotte County’s Top Ten Most Wanted persons last night after a brief foot chase ended with the suspect being caught in a canal. Just before 6pm on Thursday, February 9, deputies responded to 23277 Lehigh Ave. in Port Charlotte, seeking Sta’chawn L. Wright (01/28/1998). Wright is wanted for violating the terms of his probation following a domestic battery by strangulation charge in May of 2020. The violations include changing his residence without prior consent, failing to report to his probation officer as directed, and failure to maintain his daily schedule. Deputies also had an open probable cause for Wright following an incident in January of this year, resulting in a charge for battery (second or subsequent).
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fire destroys Englewood home on Sunday morning

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire at a home in Englewood on Sunday morning. The fire happened around 7:45 a.m. at a mobile home on San Casa Drive. Officials say two adults and five children are the occupants of the residence. They are all safe, but their home been completely destroyed.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Killer who allegedly shot Bradenton man found in Michigan

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The alleged shooter in a 2021 murder in Bradenton has been found in Detroit, Michigan after more than a year long search by the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit. Anthony Rahming, 26, is charged with second degree murder for killing Tracy Priester, 29, during an argument in...
BRADENTON, FL

