Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
Alabama could soon make it harder to get addiction treatment, doctor says
Alabama doctors say new proposed rules aimed at clinics that provide medication for addiction could make it harder for patients to get care, even as overdose rates rise to record levels. The effort comes more than two years after Alabama legislators passed a bill to impose more regulations on clinics...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Alabama
Waterfalls have inherent natural magic. What’s not to love about the serene waters, stunning scenery, and soothing sounds? As a nature lover, visiting waterfalls is easily one of the best ways to relax your nerves. Watching water cascade from a rock face into a pool or river below is...
OnlyInYourState
There Are Numerous Historic Buildings In This Alabama City
There are many historic buildings that remind us of Alabama’s past. From homes and churches, to theatres and hotels, the list is endless. One city in Alabama that has numerous historic buildings is Birmingham. Seven of these historic buildings are listed below. Have you ever visited any of these...
This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Texas mom who allegedly abandoned children, ages 3 and 12, believed to be in Alabama, authorities say
A Texas mother whom authorities say abandoned her 12-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, who were left home alone for more than a month, may be in Alabama. Raven Yates is wanted in Texas on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child without intent to return after she allegedly left her children to fend for themselves “without access to food or medical supplies” from Sept. 28 to Nov. 14, according to Roman Forest, Texas, police.
Exports, Rajah the Tiger, Ware’s induction: Down in Alabama
Alabama broke its record for exports in 2022, moving more than $25.5 billion worth of product. Rajah the Bengal tiger at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo has died at age 18. DeMarcus Ware will become the 16th player from an Alabama high school or college to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Restaurant In Alabama With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Do you love Italian food? What about burgers? If you answered “yes” to both, you’re in luck because we’ve found a restaurant here in Alabama that surprisingly sells both. This restaurant is Roma Cafe. To learn all about this Italian restaurant in Alabama that sells delicious burgers, take a look below.
Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious
A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
Whitmire: I-65 rocket reveals the truth behind Alabama monuments law
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. If...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Alabama
Sonic is the most popular fast food chain among Alabama residents, according to Cheapism.com. The website compiled data to determine the top five fast food restaurants in each of the lower 48 states with Sonic selected as the No. 1 choice for Alabama. "Sonic, headquartered in Oklahoma, dominates most of...
Re-arresting, shoplifting, microchipping, June Jamming: Down in Alabama
One of the freed inmates is back behind bars. More details have emerged on the councilman facing shoplifting charges. A bill was pre-filed targeting the microchipping of employees. A famous music event is returning to Fort Payne. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
travel2next.com
12 Alabama National Parks
The Cotton State is filled with incredible natural landscapes, fascinating history, amazing food, and a fair number of Alabama national parks. Alabama is home to 11 national park service sites, including national monuments, a military park, a preserve, a parkway, historic and scenic trails and historic sites. These national park...
Alabama Skies: Severe storm, tornado threat hanging on for parts of the state
The severe threat remains for most of Alabama this morning. We’re under a Level 1 marginal risk across the state which means an outbreak of severe weather isn’t expected, but there is a chance of an isolated tornado, hail, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, and flash flooding. The risk map is an off area, going down across western Alabama from the Tennessee border to Birmingham, Clanton, and Selma, then curves to include the eastern parts of Alabama from Montgomery to Eufaula and south.
A few snowflakes possible tonight in parts of Alabama
A few spots in northern Alabama may see a couple of snowflakes overnight, according to forecasters. The snow is expected to mostly be confined to higher elevations of north and east Alabama, and while there could be a slippery spot or two in the mountains, no major travel issues are expected in the rest of the state.
Alabama labeled ‘high priority to achieve basic equality’ in Human Rights Campaign report on LGBTQ+ people
Alabama is one of the toughest states to live in for LGBTQ+ people and their families, according to a new report from the Human Rights Campaign.
Alabama Teachers and Parents Voice Frustration Over Cancellation of Author Derrick Barnes’ Visit for Black History Month
Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes had his invitation to speak and read his books at an Alabama school rescinded and many are not happy about it. Barnes, whose books feature Black children, had his scheduled visit to three Hoover City Schools, a school system just south of Birmingham, Alabama, canceled by school officials. According to CNN, Barnes’ it was due to contract issues and a parent’s concern regarding Barnes’ social media posts.
Alabama Skies: Snow sneaking into the forecast
Don’t look now, but some areas of the state could see some snow this weekend. After some ups and downs in temperatures the next couple of days, parts of Alabama have a chance of snow Saturday night and early Sunday morning in the current forecast. We’ll see if that holds and will get a better idea Saturday morning.
Yellowhammer News
As walls close in, Devyn Keith receives terrible advice
Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 5-9 a.m. weekdays on WVNN and on Talk 99.5 from 10 a.m. to noon. Don’t miss out! Subscribe today to have Alabama’s leading headlines delivered to your inbox.
Alabama ranks 50th in nation in assistance for needy families
Benefit levels for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families in Alabama ranked 50th in the country as a percentage of the federal poverty level, according to a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Alabama’s TANF benefit is only $215 a month for a family of three, less...
