Alabama State

WRBL News 3

Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Alabama

Waterfalls have inherent natural magic. What’s not to love about the serene waters, stunning scenery, and soothing sounds? As a nature lover, visiting waterfalls is easily one of the best ways to relax your nerves. Watching water cascade from a rock face into a pool or river below is...
ALABAMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

There Are Numerous Historic Buildings In This Alabama City

There are many historic buildings that remind us of Alabama’s past. From homes and churches, to theatres and hotels, the list is endless. One city in Alabama that has numerous historic buildings is Birmingham. Seven of these historic buildings are listed below. Have you ever visited any of these...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Texas mom who allegedly abandoned children, ages 3 and 12, believed to be in Alabama, authorities say

A Texas mother whom authorities say abandoned her 12-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, who were left home alone for more than a month, may be in Alabama. Raven Yates is wanted in Texas on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child without intent to return after she allegedly left her children to fend for themselves “without access to food or medical supplies” from Sept. 28 to Nov. 14, according to Roman Forest, Texas, police.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Exports, Rajah the Tiger, Ware’s induction: Down in Alabama

Alabama broke its record for exports in 2022, moving more than $25.5 billion worth of product. Rajah the Bengal tiger at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo has died at age 18. DeMarcus Ware will become the 16th player from an Alabama high school or college to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
ALABAMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Restaurant In Alabama With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

Do you love Italian food? What about burgers? If you answered “yes” to both, you’re in luck because we’ve found a restaurant here in Alabama that surprisingly sells both. This restaurant is Roma Cafe. To learn all about this Italian restaurant in Alabama that sells delicious burgers, take a look below.
MOBILE, AL
Catfish 100.1

Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious

A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Whitmire: I-65 rocket reveals the truth behind Alabama monuments law

Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. If...
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Alabama

Sonic is the most popular fast food chain among Alabama residents, according to Cheapism.com. The website compiled data to determine the top five fast food restaurants in each of the lower 48 states with Sonic selected as the No. 1 choice for Alabama. "Sonic, headquartered in Oklahoma, dominates most of...
ALABAMA STATE
travel2next.com

12 Alabama National Parks

The Cotton State is filled with incredible natural landscapes, fascinating history, amazing food, and a fair number of Alabama national parks. Alabama is home to 11 national park service sites, including national monuments, a military park, a preserve, a parkway, historic and scenic trails and historic sites. These national park...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Severe storm, tornado threat hanging on for parts of the state

The severe threat remains for most of Alabama this morning. We’re under a Level 1 marginal risk across the state which means an outbreak of severe weather isn’t expected, but there is a chance of an isolated tornado, hail, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, and flash flooding. The risk map is an off area, going down across western Alabama from the Tennessee border to Birmingham, Clanton, and Selma, then curves to include the eastern parts of Alabama from Montgomery to Eufaula and south.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

A few snowflakes possible tonight in parts of Alabama

A few spots in northern Alabama may see a couple of snowflakes overnight, according to forecasters. The snow is expected to mostly be confined to higher elevations of north and east Alabama, and while there could be a slippery spot or two in the mountains, no major travel issues are expected in the rest of the state.
ALABAMA STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Teachers and Parents Voice Frustration Over Cancellation of Author Derrick Barnes’ Visit for Black History Month

Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes had his invitation to speak and read his books at an Alabama school rescinded and many are not happy about it. Barnes, whose books feature Black children, had his scheduled visit to three Hoover City Schools, a school system just south of Birmingham, Alabama, canceled by school officials. According to CNN, Barnes’ it was due to contract issues and a parent’s concern regarding Barnes’ social media posts.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Snow sneaking into the forecast

Don’t look now, but some areas of the state could see some snow this weekend. After some ups and downs in temperatures the next couple of days, parts of Alabama have a chance of snow Saturday night and early Sunday morning in the current forecast. We’ll see if that holds and will get a better idea Saturday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
Yellowhammer News

As walls close in, Devyn Keith receives terrible advice

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 5-9 a.m. weekdays on WVNN and on Talk 99.5 from 10 a.m. to noon. Don’t miss out! Subscribe today to have Alabama’s leading headlines delivered to your inbox.
ALABAMA STATE
