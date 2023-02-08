Read full article on original website
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
21 popular dip recipes to try for your Super Bowl partyJM McBrideKansas City, MO
Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KCTV 5
Inside Look: KC-based private jet company flies Chiefs’ family members, free agents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some of the Kansas City Chiefs players and executives’ family members are en route to the Super Bowl using Airshare, the official private aviation partner of the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. They fly 25,000 hours a year, with 300 employees---150 are full-time pilots. The...
KCTV 5
Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. Bernard, from Philadelphia, is an Eagles fan. He’s married to a woman from Kansas whose loyalties lie with the Chiefs. The walls inside their...
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
KCTV 5
Missouri Capitol dome to shine red, gold for Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Capitol dome will be illuminated in red and gold as the Kansas City Chiefs seek another Super Bowl championship Sunday, February 12. Governor Mike Parson has ordered the dome to shine the Chiefs’ colors beginning Friday through Sunday. “The Kansas City Chiefs...
KCTV 5
Super Bowl ads showcase collaborations and sportsbooks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s not just the Chiefs people will be watching on Sunday. They’ll also be watching some high-dollar ads. A lot has changed this year. Crypto is out. Gambling and alcohol is in. That last change is because, for the first time in 33...
KCTV 5
KC native instrumental to Phoenix Open celebrates seeing ‘the stars align’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For most Chiefs fans, the big event in Phoenix this weekend is the Super Bowl. But, Sunday will also be the final day of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the best attended golf tournament in the world. It attracts more than 700,000 fans each year over the weeklong event.
KCTV 5
Kansas, Pennsylvania governors make bet ahead of big game
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for a second time this season, this time for a prize of soft pretzels, Philly cheesesteaks and doughnuts. On Thursday, Feb. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that she has made a...
KCTV 5
Chiefs fans get amped for big game via rally in Power & Light District
Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas made the trip down to Arizona and spoke with KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers. Here’s a look at what the mayor is doing while he’s in town there!. The pic is in! KC Sports Commission reveals first renderings of NFL Draft site. Updated:...
KCTV 5
Renderings released of what NFL Draft will look like in Kansas City
Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas made the trip down to Arizona and spoke with KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers. Here’s a look at what the mayor is doing while he’s in town there!. Chiefs fans get amped for big game via rally in Power & Light District. Updated:...
KCTV 5
Chiefs: ‘No game injury designations for SBLVII’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Good news: The Chiefs say “there are no game injury designations for” the Super Bowl. In today’s injury report, everyone was able to fully participate in practice. That includes:. QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)
KCTV 5
KC Sports Commission reveals first renderings of NFL Draft site
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Super Bowl isn’t the only big event on the horizon for Kansas City football fans. Kansas City will also host the NFL Draft in April!. On Friday, the KC Sports Commission released renderings of the NFL Draft site. The stage will be in...
KCTV 5
Toney listed as limited participant in Chiefs’ first Super Bowl week injury report
PHOENIX (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs released an injury report for the first time during Super Bowl week, providing good and bad news at the wide receiver spot. Kansas City listed mid-season acquisition Kadarius Toney as a limited participant as he deals with a sprained left ankle suffered during the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game. Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who missed the majority of the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals, was listed as a full participant as he deals with an issue with his knee.
KCTV 5
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas takes in Super Bowl
Chiefs fans get amped for big game via rally in Power & Light District. The Red Kingdom Rally was held in the Power & Light District on Friday. Chiefs fans are feeling confident in MVP Patrick Mahomes and the entire Chiefs roster. They are also ready to get loud on Sunday!
KCTV 5
Chiefs Thursday Press Conference: Andy Reid & Travis Kelce
GLENDALE, Az. (KCTV) - The Chiefs hold their Thursday press conference during Super Bowl week. Head coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce are the scheduled speakers.
