Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
DeVonta Smith can’t understand all the hate for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl 57 nears
DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from winning it all this season, but even with all the success they have had this season, quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to hear criticisms. It’s one thing that has baffled DeVonta Smith, who shared his thoughts about the Jalen Hurts...
Eagles news: Andy Reid is rooting for Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win
At some point, every man realizes that he can never deny his true nature. We knew it would happen. Andy Reid is pulling for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII!. What’s that? Oh no! We don’t mean THAT Andy Reid, Philly’s former head coach and the current leader of the Kansas CXity Chiefs. We’re referencing the sports memorabilia collector.
5 final Super Bowl LVII bold predictions for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Who will win Super Bowl LVII? The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready for Sunday, in what could
Why Did Jalen Hurts Transfer From Alabama to Oklahoma?
In 2016, Jalen Hurts‘ college football career got off to a historic start as it took just two games for him to become the first true freshman quarterback to start for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 32 years. But despite setting numerous school records and helping the Crimson Tide...
Eagles news: Philadelphia forgoes A.J. Brown trade in 2022 NFL Draft re-do
In consecutive offseasons, the Philadelphia Eagles added a wide receiver to their nest that sent a bolt of electricity through the fan base and Philly media. With the tenth-overall selection of 2021’s NFL Draft, they added the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith. That worked out pretty well. All he did in year one was score a touchdown on the Eagles’ first offensive drive of the season en route to five on the season. He also set a franchise record for receiving yards gained by a rookie.
2023 Super Bowl: Time, steaming, TV, location for Chiefs vs. Eagles, plus dates for the next two Super Bowls
There are only a few days left before Super Bowl LVII kicks off. The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs will meet in the Super Bowl and it will take place on February 12 -- the second Sunday of the month. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
Super Bowl BetMGM bonus code: Get an instant $100, plus Jalen Hurts player props odds for Super Bowl 57
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl is finally here, and so is Super Bowl BetMGM bonus code ALCOMSB, which gives you $100 in bonus bets instantly...
Rewinding Auburn’s 77-69 loss vs. No. 3 Alabama
Auburn shot one of their last ten shots as Alabama pushed out to a 77-69 victory at Neville Arena. Alabama outscored Auburn 44-20 in the paint. The Tigers shot 20-62 and 7-24 from three. Alabama was 29-49. Wendell Green led all scorers with 24 points on 7-19 shooting, 4-9 on...
Rece Davis asks Aubie to let Lee Corso wear Auburn headgear in fall; Here’s why it won’t ever happen
As ESPN is preparing to broadcast College GameDay from Auburn ahead of the Tigers’ showdown with Alabama on Saturday, Rece Davis was working ahead. On Friday, he had a little fun with Aubie, trying to convince the Auburn mascot to allow ESPN analyst Lee Corso to wear the Auburn headgear on his popular college football pregame show next fall.
Tua Tagovailoa turns to judo to become a better faller
In his first public appearances since his second concussion of the 2022 NFL season caused him to miss the Miami Dolphins’ final three games, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he’s “doing good” and will be ready when the team opens its offseason program. And the former Alabama...
Super Bowl Odds 2023: MVP, Props List and Chiefs vs. Eagles Picks
The Super Bowl Most Valuable Player is typically handed out to a quarterback. Thirty-one of the 56 MVPs in the Big Game's history have been signal-callers. Patrick Mahomes will try to win his second MVP after he took home the Super Bowl 54 award. Mahomes, who is also a two-time...
Damar Hamlin calls trainer ‘savior of my life’ in new interview: ‘I owe Denny my life. Literally’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin calls Denny Kellington, the trainer who administered on-field CPR, the “savior of my life” in a recent interview. Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Jan. 2. The sight of an elite-level athlete nearly dying on the field sent a shock across the NFL and the world.
Super Bowl expert picks: NFL analysts leaning towards Eagles over Chiefs
Has there ever been a more surprising Super Bowl underdog than the Kansas City Chiefs? Despite being the NFL’s best team for the last five seasons, boasting two-time quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and posting the AFC’s best record at 14-3 with a win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, the Chiefs enter their third Super Bowl in the last four years as 1.5-point underdogs to the Eagles, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Josh Jacobs rooting for Tide teammates, against Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has a double reason to root for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII – the former Alabama teammates on the Eagles and their opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs. “They asked me yesterday who I was rooting for, and I’m like, ‘Obviously,...
Thirty-two Alabama players named to Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
The University of Alabama placed 85 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced Thursday. Alabama's football team saw 32 of its student-athletes earn a spot on the honor roll, including All-SEC honorees Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Reichard and Bryce Young, among others. Also included was College Sports Communicators Academic All-District performer Seth McLaughlin, who graduated Summa Cum Laude in the summer of 2022 with a perfect 4.0 GPA and is currently pursuing his master’s degree.
