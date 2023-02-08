The loudest moment inside Neville Arena on Saturday afternoon came during a stoppage in play. During the second half of Auburn’s 77-69 loss to third-ranked Alabama, an Auburn student named Craig sunk a full-court putt through a hole in a cutout on the opposite baseline to win a new Toyota. Craig’s successful putt sent an already-raucous Neville Arena crowd into a frenzy, as he became the first student to make the 94-foot putt for a car since the 2013-14 season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO