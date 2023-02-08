Read full article on original website
Related
AHSAA Wrestling Super Sectionals: 4 Gardendale brothers earn North titles
Gardendale High School turned the Class 6A North Super Sectional wrestling tournament into a family affair. All four of the Powe brothers captured individual North Super Sectional titles – Crue at 106 pounds, Demarcus at 120, Isaiah at 145 and Daishun at 152 – Saturday at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex as the AHSAA North Super Sectional Wrestling Championships concluded the Class 7A, Class 6A and Class 1A/4A competition in the first session. Class 5A started its North Super Section meet Saturday afternoon and will conclude Saturday night.
Watch Auburn student sink full-court putt, win new car during Auburn-Alabama basketball game
The loudest moment inside Neville Arena on Saturday afternoon came during a stoppage in play. During the second half of Auburn’s 77-69 loss to third-ranked Alabama, an Auburn student named Craig sunk a full-court putt through a hole in a cutout on the opposite baseline to win a new Toyota. Craig’s successful putt sent an already-raucous Neville Arena crowd into a frenzy, as he became the first student to make the 94-foot putt for a car since the 2013-14 season.
Area tournament roundup: Fairfield boys, Davidson girls win thrillers
Ju’Maria Hamilton converted a pair of free throws to give Fairfield a lead it wouldn’t lose to earn a 52-51 win over John Carroll in Class 5A, Area 9 championship on Friday at Fairfield. “This means a lot to us,” said Fairfield coach Maurice Ford. “We fell short...
Karmelo Montgomery’s buzzer-beating 3 lifts Sparkman to dramatic win over Grissom
Sparkman trailed Grissom by double digits in the fourth quarter, but the Senators kept battling. Their persistence paid off when Karmelo Montgomery hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. Montgomery’s fifth 3-pointer gave Sparkman a 50-49 win in the nightcap at the Class 7A, Area 7 tournament at Huntsville High....
Rewinding Auburn’s 77-69 loss vs. No. 3 Alabama
Auburn shot one of their last ten shots as Alabama pushed out to a 77-69 victory at Neville Arena. Alabama outscored Auburn 44-20 in the paint. The Tigers shot 20-62 and 7-24 from three. Alabama was 29-49. Wendell Green led all scorers with 24 points on 7-19 shooting, 4-9 on...
Alabama football’s recruiting outlook with Kevin Steele and Tommy Rees
Recruiting never stops and it didn’t before Alabama added Kevin Steele and Tommy Rees to its coaching staff. As Nick Saban interviewed candidates, the Crimson Tide’s head coach was still landing helicopters on high school fields and schmoozing with coaches and prospects. Saban is the king of prospect...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
216K+
Followers
69K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0