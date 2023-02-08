ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AHSAA Wrestling Super Sectionals: 4 Gardendale brothers earn North titles

Gardendale High School turned the Class 6A North Super Sectional wrestling tournament into a family affair. All four of the Powe brothers captured individual North Super Sectional titles – Crue at 106 pounds, Demarcus at 120, Isaiah at 145 and Daishun at 152 – Saturday at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex as the AHSAA North Super Sectional Wrestling Championships concluded the Class 7A, Class 6A and Class 1A/4A competition in the first session. Class 5A started its North Super Section meet Saturday afternoon and will conclude Saturday night.
GARDENDALE, AL
Watch Auburn student sink full-court putt, win new car during Auburn-Alabama basketball game

The loudest moment inside Neville Arena on Saturday afternoon came during a stoppage in play. During the second half of Auburn’s 77-69 loss to third-ranked Alabama, an Auburn student named Craig sunk a full-court putt through a hole in a cutout on the opposite baseline to win a new Toyota. Craig’s successful putt sent an already-raucous Neville Arena crowd into a frenzy, as he became the first student to make the 94-foot putt for a car since the 2013-14 season.
AUBURN, AL
Rewinding Auburn’s 77-69 loss vs. No. 3 Alabama

Auburn shot one of their last ten shots as Alabama pushed out to a 77-69 victory at Neville Arena. Alabama outscored Auburn 44-20 in the paint. The Tigers shot 20-62 and 7-24 from three. Alabama was 29-49. Wendell Green led all scorers with 24 points on 7-19 shooting, 4-9 on...
AUBURN, AL
Birmingham, AL
