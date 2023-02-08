Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Teases Paige DeSorbo Proposal: ‘When She’s Ready to Say Yes’
Craig Conover will propose to girlfriend Paige DeSorbo “when she’s ready to say yes,” the Southern Charm star exclusively tells Life & Style. “We haven't figured out a plan yet,” the Sewing Down South founder, 33, says, adding, “You know, we love each other, and we want to spend our lives together. But her career...
‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Dolores Catania and Paul ‘Paulie’ Connell’s Relationship Timeline
A Jersey girl in love! Dolores Catania and Paul “Paulie” Connell were going strong before season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey — but that didn’t mean she wasn’t hesitant about putting her love life on the Bravo series. “I don't wanna put him on. Absolutely not. But I know what I signed […]
Why Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Started Drinking Again and How Carl Radke Feels About It
Watch: Summer House's Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Tease "BIG" Fall Wedding. After nearly half a year of not drinking, Lindsay Hubbard is once again enjoying her occasional cocktail. The Summer House star previously revealed in February 2022 that she gave up alcohol to support co-star and now-fiancé Carl Radke...
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn and Leah Shafer’s Relationship Timeline: From 1st Meeting to Romance
Finding The One! Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn has been open about her love story with girlfriend Leah Shafer. The couple met in 2018 when the gospel singer reached out to the reality star on social media about her hit Bravo series. “She sent me a nice message that said, ‘I came across your […]
Lisa Rinna Shares Blunt Reason For Leaving Real Housewives, And There Is An F-Bomb Involved
Lisa Rinna shared a blunt reason for leaving the Real Housewives franchise, and she included an f-bomb.
Todd and Julie Chrisley are doing 'really well' in prison, where they are running card games and sharing the word of God, daughter says
Savannah Chrisley said in a podcast episode that her parents are making friends and keeping busy as they serve their respective prison sentences.
Jessica Simpson Reveals How a 'Massive Movie Star' Tried to Seduce Her: 'I Thought I Would Never Share It!'
The singer and clothing designer writes about a world-famous actor who pursued her (though he wasn't single) in a new piece for Amazon Original Stories. Back when Jessica Simpson was a young singer and reality star and her love life was tracked by countless headlines and magazine covers, there was one story she never told. How she was pursued by "a massive movie star" who wooed her, pursued her — and tried to seduce her. She tells all (except for the star's name) in a new short story she's written for...
‘RHONJ’ Melissa Gorga’s Pledge: She and Teresa Giudice’s Brother Joe ‘Don’t Hold Back’ From Family Drama During Season 13
'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga pledges she and Teresa Guidice's brother Joe 'don't hold back' from family drama during season 13.
realitytitbit.com
Tammy Slaton’s brother Chris Combs now looks ‘amazing’ after weight loss
Chris Combs now “looks amazing” after transformational weight loss that was captured for 1000-lb Sisters season 4. His journey has been documented from the start as Tammy Slaton’s brother supported his sibling on her progress. When the trailer for the TLC show was released, most of the...
Popculture
Talk Show Host Ends 16-Year Relationship Over Alleged Infidelity
English TV and radio host Vanessa Feltz is said to have dumped her fiancé following suspicions that he had cheated on her with multiple women. TalkTV star Feltz, 60, said she was shocked by the suspicions of infidelity surrounding Phats & Small singer Ben Ofoedu, reported The Sun. They were one of the most recognizable couples in show business, regularly appearing together on screen and in magazines during their 16-year relationship. Amid allegations of Ofoedu's repeated cheating with several women, Feltz was shocked to discover his "double life." After many years with the BBC, the presenter recently launched a new show on talkTV. She discovered a trail of emails and social media messages leading her to uncover several infidelities, but she fears there is more to discover. In a statement, Feltz has confirmed she has left Ofoedu because of his behavior but has declared: "Onwards and upwards." As of now, he has moved out of their £3.5million home in St John's Wood, North London.
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Josh Flagg’s Shady Response to Mauricio’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’: ‘I Didn’t Know He Had a Show’
Josh Flagg from 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' got a little shady when asked about Mauricio Umansky's show 'Buying Beverly Hills.'
wegotthiscovered.com
Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it
Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
tvinsider.com
‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Returns With Shock News for His Crew (VIDEO)
The drama is only just getting started on board St. David, as two familiar faces, both friend and foe, are set to return to Below Deck in the second half of Season 10. In a new mid-season trailer (watch below), the Bravo reality series reveals that Captain Lee Rosbach will return to work after recent health issues saw him leave the show earlier this season.
RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Has the Best Response to Jennifer Aydin's Cheating Allegation
Watch: Melissa Gorga NOT on Speaking Terms With Teresa Giudice. It's safe to say Melissa Gorga is tired of shutting down bogus cheating rumors. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has previously been the target of infidelity allegations multiple times on the hit Bravo series—none of which were proven—is addressing co-star Jennifer Aydin's claim that she was spotted making out with a man who wasn't husband of 19 years Joe Gorga in the RHONJ season 13 trailer.
Candace Cameron Bure and Husband Valeri Bure’s Relationship Timeline
A love story for the ages. Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure have set an example with their long-lasting marriage. The If I Only Had Christmas actress and Winter Olympics medalist were originally set up by her Full House costar Dave Coulier. “[Lori Loughlin and I] were looking at these two cute men on the […]
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
bravotv.com
Why Melissa and Joe Gorga Took Away Antonia’s Porsche
The Gorgas are laying down the law. Melissa Gorga revealed as much during Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, January 26, telling the Radio Andy host that she and her husband, Joe Gorga, recently grounded their daughter, Antonia, from driving her Porsche — a parenting first for them. Explaining what...
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exes Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Spotted Having a Not-So-Friendly Date on Her Birthday
‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have claimed to be friendly exes, but a recent dinner and the season 10 trailer seem to tell a different story.
Jessica and Ashlee Simpson look just like mom Tina in family photo
Like mother, like daughters. Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson looked just like their mom, Tina Simpson, in a new photo that the “With You” singer shared on Instagram in celebration of the matriarch’s 62nd birthday. Jessica, 42, and Ashlee, 38, bore a striking resemblance to their youthful-looking mother as they smiled for the picture while enjoying a girls’ night out at a restaurant. “We are because She is…Thank you Mom for living 62 years of life to the very fullest,” the “Irresistible” songstress wrote on Sunday. “You inspire unwavering strength and determination with the purest of hearts.” She added, “Hero status, indeed. We had...
Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Says She and Husband Zach Davis Are Discussing Possibility of Adoption
Cheyenne Floyd has set the record straight on adding to her family biologically, but says they may not be done growing yet in a new episode of her Think Loud Crew podcast Cheyenne Floyd is opening up about her plans for her family's future. Speaking on her podcast, Think Loud Crew, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star told co-hosts Shanan Cablayan and R KyleLynn Floyd about her discussions with husband Zach Davis about growing their family. The couple — who share son Ace, 19 months, in addition to Floyd's daughter...
