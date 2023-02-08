English TV and radio host Vanessa Feltz is said to have dumped her fiancé following suspicions that he had cheated on her with multiple women. TalkTV star Feltz, 60, said she was shocked by the suspicions of infidelity surrounding Phats & Small singer Ben Ofoedu, reported The Sun. They were one of the most recognizable couples in show business, regularly appearing together on screen and in magazines during their 16-year relationship. Amid allegations of Ofoedu's repeated cheating with several women, Feltz was shocked to discover his "double life." After many years with the BBC, the presenter recently launched a new show on talkTV. She discovered a trail of emails and social media messages leading her to uncover several infidelities, but she fears there is more to discover. In a statement, Feltz has confirmed she has left Ofoedu because of his behavior but has declared: "Onwards and upwards." As of now, he has moved out of their £3.5million home in St John's Wood, North London.

2 DAYS AGO