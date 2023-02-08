Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Erin Andrews Makes Honest Admission About Her Husband
Erin Andrews shared a funny story this week involving her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll. On the latest episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews revealed that Stoll has such a sweet tooth that their refrigerator has an entire drawer strictly for chocolate bars. "My ...
Albany Herald
‘Austin Powers’ director on Bacharach cameos: ‘His song became the heart of our film’
The celebrated pop composer made cameos in all three “Austin Powers” movies, with star Mike Myers throwing to him at the end of Jay Roach’s 1997 espionage spoof “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.” Bacharach, as himself, serenaded Myers’ titular spy and co-star Elizabeth Hurley while riding in an open-air tour bus making its way through the streets of Las Vegas.
Albany Herald
Report: Magic, G Terrence Ross negotiating buyout
The Orlando Magic intend to buy out the contract of veteran guard Terrence Ross, ESPN reported Saturday. Per the report, the two sides were finalizing terms of the buyout. Once done, Ross will be a free agent and have a chance to sign with a playoff-contending team.
Comments / 0