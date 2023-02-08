Read full article on original website
Related
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Ex-CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Files For Divorce From Husband James Fletcher, Two Years After Leaving Network
Nearly two years since she left her post at CNN, former anchor Brooke Baldwin filed for divorce from her husband James Fletcher, RadarOnline.com has learned. In May 2018, Baldwin, 43, married the British producer and director when she was a featured anchor on the cable news network. According to court documents, the former anchor filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday. Baldwin issued a statement on her decision to end her marriage. "After nearly five years of marriage, with love and respect, James and I have decided to go our separate ways," Baldwin told The Post. Baldwin added...
msn.com
Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV
Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday.
Viewers Abandon Don Lemon After His Abusive Meltdown At Costar Kaitlan Collins: CNN’s Embattled ‘This Morning’ Has Lowest-Rated Time Slow In A Decade
It looks like the drama surrounding Don Lemon hasn't helped ratings. CNN This Morning, which is hosted by Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, is the network's lowest-rated morning show in nearly a decade, RadarOnline.com has learned.As this outlet reported, Lemon was yanked from his primetime position late last year in CNN boss Chris Licht's failed anchor shakeup to save the struggling network. CNN This Morning launched in November and has continued to bring in the lowest viewership among the key demographic, adults 25-54, according to Nielsen data.It gets worse. The Wrap reported that the Lemon-led news program has repeatedly...
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck sightings continue as production nears
Tesla Cybertruck sightings continue as the vehicle heads for initial production later this Summer. In its most recent spotting, the all-electric pickup is looking more compact than ever and is sporting a massive windshield wiper. The Cybertruck’s most recent sighting was spotted by a member of the vehicle’s fan group...
