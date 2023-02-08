ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Bed Bath & Beyond set to close southwest Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close a location in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. The announcement of the closure comes after the retailer this week announced an additional 149 stores would shutter. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond announced a list of 87 stores nationwide that would close.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cepro.com

Legrand Highlights Microban Partnership, ‘Healthy Home’ Switches & Outlets at IBS

With cleanliness, health, hygiene and wellness still atop the minds of homeowners as the pandemic wanes, exhibitors at the International Builders’ Show (IBS) and Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) continued to offer solutions that cater to cleanliness and health. Legrand (Paris: LR.PA), a global specialist in electrical wiring devices, highlighted its new technologies for a safer, cleaner home that included the announcement that it is partnering with Microban, a leader in antimicrobial and odor control solutions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill hosts watch party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas restaurant is getting another feature on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Triple D Nation." John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill hosted a watch party ahead of Friday night's premiere. John Mull was first featured on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" nearly 10 years...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy  appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
igbnorthamerica.com

MGM Resorts continues winning streak in Las Vegas

MGM Resorts International reported a fifth consecutive record-breaking quarter in Las Vegas during the final three months of 2022. In a trading update for the period ending 31 December 2022, the gaming group said it generated consolidated net revenues of $3.6bn (€3.35bn/£2.98bn), an increase of 18% compared to the prior year quarter. This featured net revenues of $2.3bn from its Las Vegas Strip properties, which was up 27%.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas family favorite Farm Basket hatches a second spot

It’s all about the Clucketos. Friendly neighborhood drive-thru Farm Basket has been serving the addictive, rolled-and-fried chicken tacos since 1973 at its throwback eatery at 6148 W. Charleston Blvd., along with chicken and turkey sandwiches, fried chicken meals and the super-sweet, country-style orange rolls. One of the oldest restaurants...
LAS VEGAS, NV

