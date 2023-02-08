Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
Joe Bonamassa Picks Up Where He Left Off
It has become a talking point, a question often asked when music fans gather. Do you recall the last concert you attended before the pandemic stopped live music?. Joe Bonamassa does. His March 10, 2020 show in Milwaukee was the last gig before the world shut down. “We played the Riverside Theater and then we went to Green Bay were we were told we were done,” Bonamassa said also recalling “wild gigs at Shank Hall back in the day.”
shepherdexpress.com
Two New Singles by The Shivvers
(Bachelor Archives Records) Decades after an initial bloom, Milwaukee power pop group The Shivvers continue to be discovered by new generations of music fans. Last May the Lemon Twigs made a tour stop in Milwaukee and opened their set with a Shivvers’ tune and YouTube is littered with young bands from California to Japan reanimating the songs. Austria’s Bachelor Archives Records, a label that has a few connections to Milwaukee music, recently got in the act releasing a pair of 7-inch singles originally recorded during the band’s ‘80s heyday.
shepherdexpress.com
This Week in Milwaukee: February 9-15, 2023
Black History Month continues with “Magical Black Tears Experience” at MATC, The African Desperate at the Oriental and Jazz Flux at bar centro. Milwaukee Ballet presents ORIGINALS, Hairspray continues at the Marcus PAC, Lady Cannon unveils a new EP, Keys for a Cause 2, and more—This Week in Milwaukee!
shepherdexpress.com
George Webb, Milwaukee’s Hamburger King
Long before McDonald’s and other fast-food franchises appeared on the landscape, a local lunchroom operator became Milwaukee’s undisputed “Hamburger King” by selling them 7 for $1. George Webb was an energetic businessman and a natural born publicity man who created a hamburger and breakfast restaurant that has been a Milwaukee institution for 85 years.
shepherdexpress.com
Paper Plane Pizza is Poppin’
Ordering the right slices comes easy at Paper Plane as there are typically 5-6 different ones every day—Plane Jane, ‘Sconnie Special, Slice du Jour, Veggie and Meats. Obviously known for their pizza, this is also one of the only places in town to get garlic knots. Added bonus—theirs are vegan and you wouldn’t know the difference.
shepherdexpress.com
Finding the Elusive Milwaukee LGBTQ Chapters During Black History Month
Black History Month is, by extension, Black LGBTQ History Month. Yet finding the narrative of Milwaukee’s Black LGBTQ history to celebrate can be a daunting and frustrating task. There is simply little to find in the archived resources we have available. The primary sources of local LGBTQ history, R. Richard Wagner’s work on the subject, the University of Wisconsin LGBT Collections and the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project website, provide only sparse and incomplete snippets of that neglected narrative.
shepherdexpress.com
Rick Banks Builds Black Power through Community Organizing
As a child, Rick Banks always wondered why things were the way they were. At a young age he was pulling apart his VCR to figure out how it worked, but once he went to Riverside High School on the East Side, he wanted to understand why his neighborhood on the North Side looked very different with a lack of food options, businesses and poor housing conditions.
shepherdexpress.com
Sixteenth Street Community Health Center Announces Expansion
Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers (SSCHC) is set to expand its clinic and headquarters with the addition of a new pharmacy, which was announced Wednesday. The expansion project will serve the South Side community, and will be one of few pharmacies in the area. The new pharmacy is the second to be located within the SSCHC clinic on Cezar Chavez Drive, joining an Advocate Aurora Health pharmacy already located at its Parkway Clinic at 2906 South 20th St.
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 548 New Cases, No Deaths
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 548 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 510 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,165 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,348 cases per day. In 2021, 811 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 911 cases per day.
