WSFA
Montgomery County traffic tickets can now be paid online
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Court now allows traffic ticket recipients to go online to seek driving school, get time to pay a fine, offer proof of insurance or repair, or even request a new court date for a missed hearing or trial. “It is our goal...
WSFA
State superintendent addresses concerns after guns found at multiple schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - School safety is a priority for parents and educators. In the last week guns have been found on at least two school campuses in our area. One of those guns was discovered at an Autauga County School. Now, the system has taken steps to increase school safety.
WSFA
County leaders address plans for Montgomery Thrive initiative
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been two years since the Montgomery Thrive initiative started. The city and the county have been allotted a total of $85 million from the federal government to address issues that were either caused or exacerbated by COVID-19. The city of Montgomery voted Tuesday to move forward with all projects for phase III.
WSFA
‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A terrifying ordeal for a Montgomery woman who is now speaking out. She says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside her home. Laqueta Savage lives in the Carol Villa neighborhood. She says she heard noises outside her home just after midnight Thursday and decided to check it out. Once in her driveway, she was met by a stranger.
WSFA
1 woman dead after fatal stabbing near Blake Circle in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing. The incident occurred on February 10 near Blake Circle in Phenix City. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., the victim has been identified as 74-year-old Beverly Huff Dunn, of Phenix City. Dunn was found with multiple stab wounds. Sumbry says this is the fourth homicide of the year.
WSFA
Power outage reported at Montgomery Regional Airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson. TSA is open and operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remains open and is operating normally, the spokesperson confirmed. The airport...
WSFA
Prattville man charged with attempted murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged Divonte Stallworth, 29, of Prattville, with attempted murder. According to court documents, the shooting happened on Jan. 27th, around 12:40 p.m., near Marlow Drive. Stallworth reportedly shot the victim at least three times at close range. Stallworth was taken into custody on...
WSFA
Man who murdered 92-year-old Montgomery woman gets 2 life sentences
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of brutally killing an elderly woman during a home invasion in 2017 has been found guilty and is going to prison. A Montgomery County jury convicted Rodney McQueen, 33, on two counts of capital murder. The separate counts were for a killing during a burglary and a robbery. Circuit Judge J.R. Gaines sentenced him to life in prison without parole on both counts.
WSFA
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
WSFA
Health leaders in Tuskegee to discuss medical research transparency
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Health leaders are in Tuskegee discussing medical research and its impact on the African American community. It is a part of a Macon County health research symposium called “Moving Us Forward!”. “We have to acknowledge that there have been events throughout history, historical events throughout...
WSFA
Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has found Desman Webster guilty of manslaughter for the 2016 killing of 15-year-old Bryan Powell, District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced today. On November 13, 2016, Powell was attempting to steal a car in the 3000 block of Woodley Road. The car belonged...
WSFA
Food for Thought 2/9
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
WSFA
FEMA to permanently close Autauga County Disaster Recovery Center
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The FEMA-state Disaster Recovery Center in Autauga County is set to permanently close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration continue to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance.
WSFA
Auburn University receives record number of applicants for fall 2023
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A record number of freshman will be yelling “War Eagle” this fall!. The university recently topped 48,000 freshmen applications for fall 2023 - an all-time high. This record number of applications for next fall is a 5% increase from fall 2022. “It is exciting...
WSFA
Scholarship to provide middle-class families access to summer programs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new scholarship opportunity will provide Montgomery children the chance to participate in a summer camp. The Central Alabama Community Foundation, or CACF, has introduced the Montgomery County Summer Camp Scholarship, aimed at helping middle-class families who would have previously not qualified for assistance to attend a summer camp.
WSFA
Auburn Buc-ee’s nears completion, looking to fill 250 jobs
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction of a massive gas station and travel center in Auburn is close to wrapping up. A spokesperson for Buc-ee’s says the new location will open in April, featuring a more than 53,000-square-foot store and 120 fuel pumps. Officials broke ground on the $45 million...
WSFA
Auto supplier bringing first US site, 170 jobs to Tuskegee
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A major South Korean automotive supplier has selected Tuskegee for its first factory in the United States, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday. The Samkee Corp. facility will serve as a Tier 1 supplier to the Hyundai Motor Company, becoming Tuskegee’s first auto parts supplier. Samkee makes high-pressure die-cast aluminum components, including parts for engines, transmissions and electric vehicles, along with alloys.
WSFA
Alabama family struggles to reach loved ones in Turkey’s massive earthquake
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 20,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands are injured after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. The quake is one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years. As teams race to rescue survivors...
