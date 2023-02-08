Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Coast Guard suspects Russian spy ship lurking off Hawaii coast for weeksΕκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίαςHawaii State
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From Honolulu to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurHonolulu, HI
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in HawaiiEast Coast TravelerHawaii State
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Compliance expert charged with shepherding reform at embattled liquor commission
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Liquor Commission now has an outside compliance expert to help reshape the embattled agency. Hui Chen is a salaried city employee, but will spend the next few months reviewing the commission’s practices after multiple complaints — and a lawsuit alleging wrongdoing. Chen was...
hawaiipublicradio.org
The last open public shoreline in Kakaʻako could become residential
Hakuone. Kakaʻako Makai. Kewalos. Whatever you know it by, the last open public shoreline in Honolulu is in a tug of war, mirroring a fight of close to a decade and a half ago. The nonprofit group Friends of Kakaʻako was born out of that battle over pushback to sell public trust lands to the highest bidder.
napueo.com
GUNS! Coming to a City Near You
Demand is growing in Hawaii for gun owners to have the option to carry their firearms in public. This is a response to the United State Supreme Court’s decision on Jun. 23 that struck down any restrictions on carrying concealed firearms. As of November, Honolulu county is still struggling...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Following complaints, city shuts down gun range operating illegally in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has shut down an unpermitted gun range on Oahu’s west side, following a flurry of complaints from nearby residents. Residents who live in the area say the gunfire started in mid-January and continued for three Sundays. They say it came from an illegal gun...
KITV.com
Some leeward Oahu residents asked to conserve water due to power issues
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Oahu water officials are asking residents in the Waianae and Nanakuli areas to conserve water after water facilities in the area suffered power issues due to high winds. The conservation request was made after a few Board of Water Supply facilities were affected by power issues...
hawaiinewsnow.com
West Oahu residents breathe sigh of relief after city shuts down unpermitted gun range
The Honolulu Liquor Commission has an outside compliance expert to help reshape the embattled agency. State agrees to pay former Highlands Intermediate student to settle ‘70s sex assaults. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The state has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Highlands Intermediate School student who says...
HFD alerts public about phone scams
The Honolulu Fire Department is warning the public about a phone scam.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Important Honolulu Airport TSA Changes Starting
The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has announced that a new four-lane checkpoint will come to the rescue at Honolulu Airport’s Terminal 1, Lobby 3. This change will be effective Saturday, February 18, 2023. Terminal 1 is used exclusively by Hawaiian Airlines. In addition, we have updated operations for TSA at Honolulu Airport below.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
Bed bugs bill prevents landlords from renting infested units
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beg bug infestations in the islands are a problem more common than you think. Now, a lawmaker wants to make it illegal for a landlord to rent a property known to have the pests. They are tiny, flat, blood sucking parasites that often hide in mattresses, biting and feeding on their unsuspecting […]
kauainownews.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day for Feb. 10: Māla
On Saturday, Kauaʻi Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening on the Garden Isle.” Tom Timmons is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is...
KITV.com
Oahu residents make final push to protect free public parking at Ala Wai harbor
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some Oahu residents made an urgent plea on Tuesday in their fight to save free public parking at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. The introduction of proposed Senate bill 1034, which outlines protection of nearly 300 free parking stalls by the Hilton Hotel, has gained the support of hundreds.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Military officials decline to say whether orb spotted over Kauai was Chinese spy balloon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pentagon has confirmed a spy balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend was part of large surveillance operation that China has been conducting for years. Military officials are declining to release details about previous balloons. However, some are speculating an incident off...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost
We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
hawaiipublicradio.org
Late school janitor who preserved the history of Princess Keʻelikōlani receives recognition
For more than a century, teachers and students at a middle school in downtown Honolulu had no idea their institution was constructed on the grounds of Princess Ruth Keʻelikōlani’s grand royal palace. But one man — the school's janitor — had collected photos and research material on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The skyrocketing price of eggs has shoppers choosing local
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The price of eggs is through the roof. And that’s driving up demand for local eggs, which are now competitively priced against their mainland counterparts. Instacart recently reported that the price of a dozen eggs has soared 54% over the last year. Unsurprisingly, the cost of...
Prosecutors allege Yuen called minor ‘over 250 times’
Dwayne Yuen, a former Oahu youth basketball coach accused of having sexually explicit photos of a minor, was described as a "prolific and aggressive child predator" by prosecutors in court documents.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Inspectors: Boulder that slammed into Palolo home likely came from private property
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city Department of Planning and Permitting gave an update on a boulder that smashed through a Palolo home almost two weeks ago. Inspectors believe the boulder likely came from a private property above the neighborhood and not from a home under construction right next door. However,...
Power outages, fallen tree — avoid these roadways
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric said crews are responding to a power outage incident in Makiki that left 2,170 customers without electricity. The incident was reported to HECO at around 9:12 a.m. By next the hour, HECO restored the majority of the power leaving only 70 customers left without electricity as crews complete repairs. While […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-rugby player Lindani Myeni fatally shot by HPD had severe CTE, autopsy reveals
Hawaii's commercial fishermen urge consumers to choose locally sourced seafood over fish flown in frozen from countries. West Oahu residents breathe sigh of relief after city shuts down unpermitted gun range. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |. The concerns reached Honolulu city councilwoman Andria Tupola, who asked HPD what was being...
Comments / 0