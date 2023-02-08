ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiipublicradio.org

The last open public shoreline in Kakaʻako could become residential

Hakuone. Kakaʻako Makai. Kewalos. Whatever you know it by, the last open public shoreline in Honolulu is in a tug of war, mirroring a fight of close to a decade and a half ago. The nonprofit group Friends of Kakaʻako was born out of that battle over pushback to sell public trust lands to the highest bidder.
HONOLULU, HI
napueo.com

GUNS! Coming to a City Near You

Demand is growing in Hawaii for gun owners to have the option to carry their firearms in public. This is a response to the United State Supreme Court’s decision on Jun. 23 that struck down any restrictions on carrying concealed firearms. As of November, Honolulu county is still struggling...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Important Honolulu Airport TSA Changes Starting

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has announced that a new four-lane checkpoint will come to the rescue at Honolulu Airport’s Terminal 1, Lobby 3. This change will be effective Saturday, February 18, 2023. Terminal 1 is used exclusively by Hawaiian Airlines. In addition, we have updated operations for TSA at Honolulu Airport below.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Bed bugs bill prevents landlords from renting infested units

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beg bug infestations in the islands are a problem more common than you think. Now, a lawmaker wants to make it illegal for a landlord to rent a property known to have the pests. They are tiny, flat, blood sucking parasites that often hide in mattresses, biting and feeding on their unsuspecting […]
HONOLULU, HI
kauainownews.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day for Feb. 10: Māla

On Saturday, Kauaʻi Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening on the Garden Isle.” Tom Timmons is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost

We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

The skyrocketing price of eggs has shoppers choosing local

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The price of eggs is through the roof. And that’s driving up demand for local eggs, which are now competitively priced against their mainland counterparts. Instacart recently reported that the price of a dozen eggs has soared 54% over the last year. Unsurprisingly, the cost of...
WAIALUA, HI
KHON2

Power outages, fallen tree — avoid these roadways

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric said crews are responding to a power outage incident in Makiki that left 2,170 customers without electricity. The incident was reported to HECO at around 9:12 a.m. By next the hour, HECO restored the majority of the power leaving only 70 customers left without electricity as crews complete repairs. While […]
HONOLULU, HI

