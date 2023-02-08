Read full article on original website
HHS Hoop Queen tonight
Hoop Queen activities begin at 5:30 tonight at the Houston High School gymnasium. Tipoff is 6 p.m. as the boys play Cabool.
TCMH Healthcare Foundation awards scholarships
The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation awarded two $1,000 scholarships to area students to assist with their educational costs for the 2023 spring school semester. Receiving scholarships from the TCMH Healthcare Foundation were Ashton Contreras of Norwood and Logynn Foster of Bucyrus. The recipients were chosen among several applicants...
TONY DEAN CROSS
Tony Dean Cross was born Sept. 18, 1952, at Oscar, Mo., to Ray and Pearl (Williams) Cross. He passed away at his home in Summersville, Mo., on Feb. 4, 2023, at the age of 70. Tony grew up in the Houston area where he attended Houston schools. Following high school he faithfully served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and was honorably discharged on Dec. 17, 1971. He received the National Defense Service Medal.
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
Aaron Lewis at West Plains Civic Center in West Plains Jun 1st, 2023 – presale password
Very pleased to announce a presale password for an upcoming Aaron Lewis presale is available. This is a great chance for you to order tickets to experience Aaron Lewis earlier than the public. You don’t want to miss Aaron Lewis’s show in West Plains do you? We believe that tickets...
Public asked for help in finding missing Texas County man
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A search Thursday in southeast Texas County failed to find a man missing since Jan. 28, authorities said. John Dudding, 58, disappeared and searches of his property south of Highway U have failed to find...
Howell County deputy injured in accident
A Howell County deputy was injured Friday morning in a Highway 137 crash at Willow Springs. Tpr. Joshua Kenyon said a northbound 2000 Ford F-350 driven by Justin M. Stanley, 27, of Willow Springs, failed to yield and pulled into the path of a southbound 2018 Ford Explorer driven by deputy Devon B. Mendenhall, 23, of Willow Springs.
Woman died of natural causes, autopsy shows
A woman found deceased at Chestnut Street property Wednesday night in Houston died of natural causes, according to an autopsy. Police Chief Brad Evans said the death of Robin Aker, 72, shows no foul play. Police labeled the death as “suspicious” until results of the examination were known.
Waynesville woman sentenced for shooting inside St. Robert bar & pool hall
A Waynesville woman is sentenced to probation for firing a gun inside a bar last year while under the influence of alcohol. Danisha Blevins pleaded down earlier this week to one count of first-degree property damage. In exchange for her plea, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. Blevins was sentenced earlier today to five years supervised probation.
Willow Springs man arrested after 120 mph pursuit
A Jan. 31 pursuit led law enforcement from West Plains to Wright County as Samuel L. Houck, Jr., 36, of Willow Springs, attempted to avoid arrest. A Howell County Sheriff's Deputy observed Houck fail to stop at a red light at Monks St. and US Highway 63, according to a statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The subject did not stop for the deputy, and a pursuit began at approximately 3:35 p.m. Houck fled north on US Highway 63, “at excessive speeds."
Footprints in the snow lead to arrest of Ozark Co. man
An Ozark County man has been arrested after abandoning his vehicle and attempting to flee from police. According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Feb. 3, authorities witnessed a vehicle traveling east on U.S. 160 near Spring Creek. They recognized the driver as Aaron Perry, who has a revoked driver’s license. As authorities turned their patrol truck around to conduct a traffic stop, Perry passed a vehicle on a curve and sped away to evade the deputies.
Lebanon voters to decide fate of recreational marijuana sales
LEBANON, MO. – Recreational marijuana sales are in full swing across Missouri, but these sales could be coming to a halt in some cities. In Lebanon, city council members just approved a bill to allow voters to ban recreational marijuana sales in the city. This ballot question will be posed to voters in Nov. 2024: […]
