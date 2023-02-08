ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(WATCH) ‘Dateline’ NBC: Examines Murder Of North Dakota Woman

A murder case so chilling, that happened 16 years ago in 2006, shocked North Dakota and still does to this day is being re-examined and aired on National TV. Friday night viewers will be tuned into this special All-New 2-hour "Dateline" on NBC. The famous correspondent, Keith Morrison, will explore the killing of 22-year-old Mindy Morgenstern, a New Salem High School graduate and then student attending Valley City State University.
North Dakota’s Tigirlily Gold Releases A Sassy New Single

Hazen, North Dakota's Krista, and Kendra Slaubaugh have dropped a new single on their fans "Shoot Tequila". Here's a slice of it and the official video from our favorite sisters. Video courtesy of the Tigirlily Gold YouTube Channel. This sassy single will have you reaching for a bottle of tequila...
If ND Bill Passes – Is This Too Dangerous On the Highways?

By reading the title of this story, you can surely expect some controversy, but those with the "Heavy Foot" won't mind one bit... ...after all, I'm sure you have heard the old phrase "Leadfoot" when it comes to driving a motor vehicle, no matter what the speed limit, someone will always push the gas "pedal to the medal" to go faster - that's just human nature for many drivers on the road. So check this out, North Dakota may soon see speed limit signs change on the highways, and for those of you that STILL ( and I find it hard to believe but it's true ) remain lazy OR just refuse to wear a seat belt, there is a bill in effect that will handle that situation.
