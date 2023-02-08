Either our hardware merchants are anticipating a building boom this spring or they have been getting in on the ground floor before the raise in the price of wire nails and fencing. Yesterday G. S. Lander received a carload of these goods, containing 160 kegs of nails and 140 bales of barbed wire fencing. A day or two earlier Joh McMullen received a shipment as large as this, and Mr. Gellenbeck has followed suit with a third load.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO