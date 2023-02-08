ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassius

Ayo Edebiri Joins The Cast Of ‘Abbott Elementary’ As Janine’s Sister

By tonyapendleton
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Id30_0kgRwpVB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01kK2r_0kgRwpVB00

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

W riter/actress Ayo Edebiri continues to be booked and busy. After recently being cast in Thunderbolts , she’ll now star in Quinta Brunson’s hit show Abbott Elementary.

The 27-year-old actress is having a career moment. Writing for Big Mouth and Dickinson — and acting on both shows — led to her critically acclaimed role on FX’s The Bear. Edebiri earned nominations for playing Sydney Adamu from the Screen Actors Guild, the Critics’ Choice, Indie Spirit, and Gotham Awards.

On Abbott Elementary Edebiri plays Ayesha, Janine’s estranged sister. Educator Janine, played by Brunson, is the sitcom’s main character. Though Ayesha has been referenced, she has not been yet seen. Edebiri will make her first appearance via Facetime on the Valentine’s Day episode which airs on Feb. 8. But the character will return in a larger role later this season.

In the “Valentine’s Day” episode, the staff of Abbott Elementary shares their V-Day plans. Janine learns a student has a crush on her but when seeking advice about it, she finds out about another teacher’s big secret. And after a complaint is made, Ava must sit in on Jacob’s Black History Class.

Edebiri will also appear in Bottoms, which premieres at the South X Southwest Festival on March 11. In Emma Seligman’s teenage comedy, Edebiri stars with Rachel Sennot as two queer high school girls who start a fight club to convince their cheerleader lust interests to have sex with them before graduation.

Model Kaia Gerber, Succession ’s Dagmara Dominczyk, Ruby Cruz, Havana Rose Liu, Nicholas Galitzine, Miles Fowler, Punkie Johnson, and randomly, ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch, are also in the film.

Abbott Elementary airs on ABC at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesdays.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis to Star in Kay Scarpetta Series Nearing Order at Amazon

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are teaming for an Amazon series based on Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta novels, Variety has confirmed with sources. Kidman would star as Scarpetta with Curtis playing her sister, Dorothy. Sources say that deals for the show are not yet done, but that it is nearing a two-season order of eight episodes each at the streamer. Reps for Amazon declined to comment. Liz Sarnoff (“Barry,” “Lost”) will write the series and serve as executive producer and showrunner. Kidman and Per Saari will executive produce via Blossom Films, while Curtis will executive produce via Comet Pictures....
VIRGINIA STATE
TVLine

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Family Comedy Gets CBS Pilot Order

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are one step closer to headlining their first joint sitcom. CBS on Wednesday handed a pilot order to as-yet-untitled family comedy fronted by the father-son duo, TVLine has learned. In the prospective multi-cam, which was first put into development in October, “legendary talk radio host and happily divorced ‘Poppa’ (Wayans) has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible...
TVLine

Reboot Cancelled at Hulu

Hulu has pulled the plug on Reboot. The meta comedy has been cancelled after one season, TVLine has confirmed. Poking fun at the television’s industry’s resolve to reboot hit shows of yesteryear, the series centered on Hulu rebooting the fictitious early-aughts sitcom Step Right Up. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together in Season 1, they dealt with their “unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” per the official synopsis. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key as Reed, a fussy actor and Yale school of drama graduate who resents the family sitcom for ruining his career; Judy Greer as Bree Marie Jensen, a former...
VIRGINIA STATE
Popculture

Damon Wayans and His Son Officially Teaming up for CBS Sitcom

Damon Wayans and his son, Damon Wayans Jr., are returning to television in the same show. They will star in a new father-son sitcom, which earned a pilot order from CBS on Feb. 8. The project still does not have a title, reports Variety. It was co-written by Wayans and former Last Man Standing executive producer Kevin Hench. The show also marks the elder Wayans' first sitcom since ABC's My Wife and Kids ended in 2005.
TVLine

Meet Grease's First-Ever Pink Ladies in Trailer for Paramount+ Prequel Series

Who’s up for a trip back to 1954? Paramount+ on Tuesday released the official trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, its new musical series about the origins of Rydell High’s first girl gang. “In 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever,” reads the official logline. That much is made clear in the trailer, which also gives us our first taste of some of the original songs being performed on the show. The...
bleedingcool.com

Apples Never Fall: Sam Neill Joins Annette Bening for Peacock Series

The incomparable Sam Neill has been added to the cast of the upcoming Peacock limited drama series Apples Never Fall, joining Annette Bening. Peacock announced today that Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders) will star opposite Annette Bening (American Beauty, The Kids Are All Right) in Peacock's upcoming limited drama series Apples Never Fall in the role of Stan Delaney. The limited series is based on Liane Moriarty's (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) #1 New York Times Bestselling novel, which has sold over a million copies worldwide.
Variety

Seth MacFarlane Signs With WME

WME has signed Seth MacFarlane as well as his production company Fuzzy Door. He was previously repped by CAA and continues to be repped by Jackoway Austen and manager Joy Fehily. MacFarlane is best known for creating “Family Guy,” the animated comedy that has been running on Fox since 1999. He also voices the characters Peter, Stewie and Brian Griffin in the series, which was recently renewed for its 22nd and 23rd season. MacFarlane also co-created the “Family Guy” spinoff “The Cleveland Show,” which ran for four seasons from 2009 to 2014. “Family Guy” has earned MacFarlane five Emmy awards. Outside of...
Variety

NBC Orders ‘St. Denis Medical’ Mockumentary Pilot From Simon Heuer, Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer

NBC has placed a pilot order for “St. Denis Medical,” the latest workplace comedy series to come from “Superstore” alums Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, as well as Simon Heuer. According to the show’s logline, the forthcoming comedy will be “a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.” The pilot first received a production commitment from NBC in August. Spitzer will serve as a writer and executive producer with Ledgin and Heuer under his Spitzer Holding Company’s banner. Universal Television, a division of Universal...
OREGON STATE
Popculture

'The Last of Us' Season 2 Fate Revealed at HBO

After breaking ratings records with its premiere episode and scoring the network's largest Episode 1 to Episode 2 viewership gain, HBO has renewed The Last of Us for Season 2. Seemingly as fast as the Cordyceps zombie fungus can spread, HBO on Friday greenlit a second season of the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring post-apocalyptic drama, based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The renewal came just two episodes into the show's debut run.
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy