FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Havana a hidden gem of fine-dining in Bar Harbor, MaineStephen L DaltonBar Harbor, ME
Valentine date places near Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Join the Quest to Preserve the Legacy of Stone Barn FarmRachel PerkinsBar Harbor, ME
Uncovering Mount Desert Island's Hidden Histories: A Look Inside the Southwest Harbor Library's Digital ArchiveRachel PerkinsSouthwest Harbor, ME
mdislander.com
Real art at Reel Pizza
BAR HARBOR — Art classes are taught in every school on Mount Desert Island, but it is rare, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, for the community to get the chance to see what gets created in those classes. Members of the Mount Desert Island High School National Arts Honors Society (NAHS) want to change that by bringing art back to Reel Pizza Cinerama in downtown Bar Harbor.
Funny Viral Video Perfectly Explains How We Mainers Feel About Summer Tourists
Every single year, more and more tourists flood into Maine to bask in our perfect summers. Parking on Commercial Street in Portland becomes an impossible task, traffic on the way through Ellsworth is a nightmare, and cruises in Casco Bay sell out. I don’t blame the tourists for flocking here;...
mdislander.com
Online 'Pajama Party' auction at UUCE
ELLSWORTH — The Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth is once again holding its annual Goods and Services Auction online this year. Check out the catalog and register to enter silent bids via the auction link at https://onlinefundraiser.events/UUCE2023 until 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. The live Zoom auction starts at 7 p.m.
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Groundhog Was Wrong! Maine Gets A Taste Of Spring This Week
Weather-wise, the last few months have really been a roller coaster ride, haven't they? We had a heatwave the first week of November, followed by a month and a half of really mild weather. We had a bit of a Nor'Easter just before Christmas. No real snow, just a lot of wind and rain.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently
We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
mdislander.com
Town manager walks away with hefty severance
BAR HARBOR — As part of a negotiated settlement with the town of Bar Harbor, former Town Manager Kevin Sutherland, who resigned late last month, will be paid a severance package equal to 28 weeks of pay. The separation agreement was first obtained through a Freedom of Access Act...
WPFO
Reward for missing man Graham Lacher is now $3,500
BANGOR (BDN) -- The family of Graham Lacher, who disappeared from Bangor in June, has raised the reward for the missing man. Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he ran away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient. Lacher’s family...
wabi.tv
Clear and cold tonight, snow and rain moves in Thursday evening
Clouds increase ahead of our storm system Thursday evening. Snow and rain showers move into the state by around dinner time tomorrow evening. Snow changes to rain along the coast rapidly and then the rain/snow line marches into the Bangor region by midnight. Areas north of Millinocket look to remain mostly snow.
wabi.tv
Winterport woman sues Northern Light EMMC for wrongful death of husband
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Winterport woman is suing Northern Light EMMC in Bangor for the wrongful death of her husband. According to the complaint, 76-year old Russ Lombardi went to the the hospital in September of 2021 for possible seizures. He was admitted to the ICU. While there, a...
Maine Man Arrested After Threatening to Open Fire at Hancock Lumber Location
It was a frightening day for a Maine business and many of its employees after received a threat that someone was preparing to 'shoot up the business. According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man is currently being held on $10,000 cash bail at the Somerset County Jail. All this, after officials say he made threats to shoot up his former place of employment.
wabi.tv
Grandmother of Stockton Springs 3-year-old killed by mother admits she lied to police
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of the Stockton Springs three-year-old killed by his mother now admits she lied to police about her daughter’s location, but will avoid jail time. This, according to the Bangor Daily News. Sherry Johnson originally pleaded not guilty in January 2021 to hindering the...
wabi.tv
Bangor’s homelessness crisis receives federal assistance
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s homelessness crisis has risen to the attention of the federal government. A special response team is now helping the city as they try to find housing for each individual living outside. “The homeless response system was tenuous at best, and COVID brought it to...
wabi.tv
Police respond to multiple crashes on I-95 in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’re dealing with several crashes near the Broadway exit on I-95 Southbound in Bangor right now. State police say the left lane is blocked at this time. They’re asking people to avoid the area if possible and also try to avoid the area...
WPFO
DHHS cleared of wrongdoing in fentanyl death of Maine 3-year-old, agency reports
(BDN) -- A report from the government agency that oversees all state agencies has cleared the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for its lack of action to protect a 3-year-old Old Town girl who later died from exposure to fentanyl. Hillary Goding, 29, was indicted by a Penobscot...
wabi.tv
Veazie man indicted after fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Veazie man has been indicted after a fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash last May. 49-year-old Daniel Lyons is charged with manslaughter and aggravated operating under the influence. Police say the driver of a sedan crossed the centerline on Airline Road in Township 22 in Hancock...
Central Maine Teen Steals Car, Lead Police on 100 MPH High Speed Chase
A 17-year-old boy from Central Maine is in custody following a high speed chase and vehicle theft that reportedly happened on Monday. According to the Kennebec Journal, multiple teenagers were involved in an apparent vehicle theft that resulted in a high-speed chase. The KJ reports that on Monday morning around 11:30, an officer with the Wiscasset Police Department noticed a vehicle drive by that didn't have any license plates on it. Additionally, the officer reported that the car appeared to have 'multiple defects' and was being 'operated erratically'.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries
WARREN — A Waldoboro man who was arrested Feb. 4 by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies for assaulting a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries, made his initial appearance in Knox County Court Feb. 6. Joshua Howard, 35, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated criminal mischief, and two counts...
