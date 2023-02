ELLSWORTH — The Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth is once again holding its annual Goods and Services Auction online this year. Check out the catalog and register to enter silent bids via the auction link at https://onlinefundraiser.events/UUCE2023 until 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. The live Zoom auction starts at 7 p.m.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO