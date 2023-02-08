ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

94.3 WCYY

Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

What Happened to The Maine Mall?

When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Biddeford winter fest family fun day is back outside.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The annual Biddeford Winter Fest in Southern Maine, set for the first weekend of February, brings together the community for a fun weekend in the snow. Postponed due to last week'sarctic chill the event is back outside this weekend. "We're getting ready for an awesome day....
BIDDEFORD, ME
B98.5

Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently

We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
AUGUSTA, ME
wgan.com

Walmart settles with Ellsworth and Falmouth over tax appeal

Walmart has settled with two Maine towns after contesting its tax bills. According to the Bangor Daily News, the company lost two of its appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The settlement followed a written decision from the state Board of Property Tax Review in December...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WMTW

Record warmth reaches Maine

Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras

These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Highly contagious Avian Flu strain found in Kennebec County

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has confirmed the presence of avian flu in wild waterfowl in Winthrop. The Department says six ducks found dead at Mill Stream tested positive for the strain circulating in Maine. It is considered a highly contagious strain that...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
mainepublic.org

State uses emergency funds to open and expand 13 overnight warming shelters through April

Thirteen organizations are receiving state emergency funds from MaineHousing to open new or expand existing overnight warming shelters through April. The shelter grants, which total slightly more than $1 million, are a portion of the $21 million fund that Gov. Janet Mills and the state Legislature approved last month as part of a broader emergency heating and energy package.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
LEBANON, ME
Seacoast Current

More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
MAINE STATE

