4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshWestbrook, ME
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
What Happened to The Maine Mall?
When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
WMTW
Biddeford winter fest family fun day is back outside.
BIDDEFORD, Maine — The annual Biddeford Winter Fest in Southern Maine, set for the first weekend of February, brings together the community for a fun weekend in the snow. Postponed due to last week'sarctic chill the event is back outside this weekend. "We're getting ready for an awesome day....
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently
We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
wgan.com
Walmart settles with Ellsworth and Falmouth over tax appeal
Walmart has settled with two Maine towns after contesting its tax bills. According to the Bangor Daily News, the company lost two of its appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The settlement followed a written decision from the state Board of Property Tax Review in December...
WMTW
Record warmth reaches Maine
Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras
These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
Maine police chief recognized for addressing community mental health
ELIOT, Maine — The police chief in Eliot is getting recognition from his peers for his efforts to better address mental health. He was recently named Chief of the Year by the Maine Association of Police. Elliot Moya created a crisis intervention team and made officer wellness a priority...
wabi.tv
Highly contagious Avian Flu strain found in Kennebec County
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has confirmed the presence of avian flu in wild waterfowl in Winthrop. The Department says six ducks found dead at Mill Stream tested positive for the strain circulating in Maine. It is considered a highly contagious strain that...
mainepublic.org
State uses emergency funds to open and expand 13 overnight warming shelters through April
Thirteen organizations are receiving state emergency funds from MaineHousing to open new or expand existing overnight warming shelters through April. The shelter grants, which total slightly more than $1 million, are a portion of the $21 million fund that Gov. Janet Mills and the state Legislature approved last month as part of a broader emergency heating and energy package.
Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
New Restaurant Now Open in the New Hampshire Seacoast, Kind of
Restaurants are just about everyone's favorite hobby, right? We love our favorite standbys and the familiarity, while relishing in the excitement of a new place to belly up to the bar for a bite or find that perfect table to enjoy new food with friends. Well, get ready, because there's...
OnlyInYourState
This Candy Store In New Hampshire Was Ripped Straight From The Pages Of A Fairytale
It can be safely agreed upon that too much sugar isn’t a good thing. But sometimes a little bit of sugar is a great thing! For those with a sweet tooth out there, this spectacular candy shop in Dover, New Hampshire is a place to put on your bucket list.
Scarborough BMV to remain closed through at least Wednesday, maybe longer
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Due to a need for ongoing repairs and cleanup, the Scarborough Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branch will be closed through at least Wednesday, Feb. 15, if not all of next week. As a result of last weekend’s historically cold temperatures, a roof drain above the...
WMTW
Maine woman says heart disease nearly took her life twice, urges others to advocate for their health
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Many people dread their birthday as we get older, but a Maine woman turning 50 in March says she is excited. She was born with a heart condition that nearly took her life twice. Her message to others is to make a choice each day to make the most of your time here.
ems1.com
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
