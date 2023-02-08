Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Watch These Two Loyal Dogs Proudly Defend Their Posts Against Two Invading Coyotes
Watch These Two Loyal Dogs Proudly Defend Their Posts Against Two Invading Coyotes. This is a true dog fight and shows how fierce our canine friends can be when they need to. It is a battle between a German Shepherd dog and another dog against a number of coyotes. They chase each other back and forth and there is a lot of growling and snarling. Neither side is willing to concede defeat. The big difference is that the domestic dogs are being told what to do by their human companion.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Man Ride a Crocodile Like a Horse… and Instantly Regret It
Watch a Man Ride a Crocodile Like a Horse… and Instantly Regret It. Some animals are willing to be ridden. Years and years of breeding and training have made this animal tolerate having a human on their back. But there are other animals that are never going to be happy about having a human straddle them. Now, we all know that crocodiles are one of them but the man in this clip didn’t seem to understand this. And what happened next is both shocking and predictable!
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hero Dog Rescue His Sister From an Attacking Eagle
Isn’t it great when your brother has your back? Full respect to this brave pooch for piling in when his sister was having some bother with an eagle. The scuffle was short but furious. The back/gray dog did have the eagle on its back at one point. But once the tan colored dog got involved, the eagle hesitated and seems to back off. The bird looked pretty bedraggled after the encounter so it is possible that it was the dog that started it. Nevertheless, these dogs are both a similar size to the bird, if not a bit smaller. It highlights just how large these birds can be!
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Group of Boaters Panic When They Realize a Mountain Lion Is Swimming After Them
Watch a Group of Boaters Panic When They Realize a Mountain Lion Is Swimming After Them. This amazing clip was filmed from a boat at Tahsis in British Columbia, the most western province of Canada. Canada is relatively sparsely populated and is full of wide-open spaces so it is a perfect place to spot wildlife. You may not be that keen on them climbing onto your boat however!
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Lion Surprise Dinner and Get Quickly Frontflipped
This video is both incredible and brutal. It is upsetting because it shows, in graphic detail, the death of an animal. However, it also shows nature at its most powerful and we can only admire the two brave animals involved in this fight to the death. The footage was taken at the Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya known for its wild and rugged landscapes and rich diversity of animal species.
Elderly Dog Left Outside for Years Forced To Be Put Down After Being Mauled
"As with all chained dogs, he was very vulnerable to animal attacks," Catie Cryar from PETA told Newsweek.
a-z-animals.com
“Get in the Boat” – Watch a Man Calmly Prevent a Woman From Becoming Shark Food
"Get in the Boat" - Watch a Man Calmly Prevent a Woman From Becoming Shark Food. You may never get in the water again after watching this one! This brave lady deals with a threat in the water in a super calm way and her male companion is an excellent look out! Nevertheless, it is a sobering reminder of the dangers that lurk in the deep!
WSVN-TV
Dog found glued to sidewalk in Boca Raton recovering at Humane Society
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A sweet pooch is on road to recovery after he was found glued to the ground, and doctors said he is a true trooper. Trooper is the new favorite at Tri-County Humane Society in Boca Raton, where he’s been recovering for a week. Dr....
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Why Do Farts Smell & What Do They Mean?
Why do farts smell & what do they mean?Photo by(@GoodLifeStudio/iStock) It’s no mystery that everyone toots. If you or someone you know doesn’t pass gas, that should be cause for concern. The average person has between .5 and 1.5 L of gas ready to be released daily, this equates to about 20 farts a day!
Hysterical Moment Dog Fakes a Bad Leg Until Owner Tells Her To 'Cut It Out'
"And the best actor award goes to..." one TikTok user wrote after seeing the Frenchie's dramatics.
animalfair.com
15 Dogs With The Shortest Life Expectancies!
It’s not always easy choosing the right dogs to bring home as pets… There are a lot of different facts to consider when you’re bringing a new furry member of the family into the house. You may be thinking about things like the dog’s temperament, how much the dog will need to eat, and how much exercise the dog needs. Since you’ll be loving your new pup just like one of your own, you might be hoping that your new pet will get along with other animals, get along with your human children, and live a long, healthy life. To help you with all this, we’ve put together our list of 15 dogs with the shortest life expectancies…
a-z-animals.com
Watch Excitement Turn to Fear When a 30-Ft Shark Approaches the Boat
Watch Excitement Turn to Fear When a 30-Ft Shark Approaches the Boat. This vid would be hilarious if it wasn’t quite so scary. You can hear the exact moment when the occupants of this boat realize that a huge shark has joined them on their trip. They still try to sound excited but you can also sense the fear onboard! Luckily, this huge animal chooses to swim on by without causing them too many problems. But is it really a great white?
Buffalo Throws Lion in Air 'Like Ragdoll' After Hunting Calf
Wildlife photographer Mario Paul told Newsweek: "After all was done, we just sat there in utter disbelief of what just unfolded in front of us!"
Family Pet Lost For 30 Years Found Alive In Attic
Many telephone poles across the country are adorned with posters for missing pets. Sometimes those animals wind up reunited with their families and other times they are, sadly, never seen again. With each passing day of not being found, the chances of locating a lost pet get less and less. However, once in a while, there are happy endings, even years after a pet has gone missing, but nothing like what happened to one family. Their beloved pet was found alive a whopping 30 years after it went missing, and it turned out all that time it was right above their heads in their attic.
Purina dog food that can cause barfing to kidney failure recalled after pets get sick
Two cases involving dogs suffering from Vitamin D toxicity with the food as the variable caused the pet food giant to recall seven production lots of the food.
Watch Sleepy Dog's Hilarious Reaction to Baby Crying: 'Please Keep it Down'
The pit bull mix delighted TikTokers, as the dog's owner told Newsweek it was "the first time the baby had woken up crying so she was very confused."
Man Spent $16,000 To Become a Dog
The man, only known as Toco, had such a strong desire to become a dog that he spent roughly $16,000 on a human-sized dog costume, which he has worn on a regular basis to fulfill his goal. Not only wearing the costume but whilst wearing it he would act as a dog.
Delivery Driver Pets Porch Cat - the Doorbell Video is Hilarious
The video of a now infamous FedEx driver passing gas after petting a customer's porch-dwelling kitty-cat has caused viral internet and social media hilarity. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Beloved Groundhog Dies Shortly Before Making Groundhog Day Prediction
On this gloomy Groundhog Day in Canada, the sad news of Fred la Marmotte’s passing arrived hours before he could perform his annual ritual. The revered rodent was dearly loved by all and will be profoundly missed. Thursday morning was filled with joy and music at Val-d’Espoir, Quebec’s Groundhog...
Comments / 5