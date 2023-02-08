ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

a-z-animals.com

Watch These Two Loyal Dogs Proudly Defend Their Posts Against Two Invading Coyotes

Watch These Two Loyal Dogs Proudly Defend Their Posts Against Two Invading Coyotes. This is a true dog fight and shows how fierce our canine friends can be when they need to. It is a battle between a German Shepherd dog and another dog against a number of coyotes. They chase each other back and forth and there is a lot of growling and snarling. Neither side is willing to concede defeat. The big difference is that the domestic dogs are being told what to do by their human companion.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Man Ride a Crocodile Like a Horse… and Instantly Regret It

Watch a Man Ride a Crocodile Like a Horse… and Instantly Regret It. Some animals are willing to be ridden. Years and years of breeding and training have made this animal tolerate having a human on their back. But there are other animals that are never going to be happy about having a human straddle them. Now, we all know that crocodiles are one of them but the man in this clip didn’t seem to understand this. And what happened next is both shocking and predictable!
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Hero Dog Rescue His Sister From an Attacking Eagle

Isn’t it great when your brother has your back? Full respect to this brave pooch for piling in when his sister was having some bother with an eagle. The scuffle was short but furious. The back/gray dog did have the eagle on its back at one point. But once the tan colored dog got involved, the eagle hesitated and seems to back off. The bird looked pretty bedraggled after the encounter so it is possible that it was the dog that started it. Nevertheless, these dogs are both a similar size to the bird, if not a bit smaller. It highlights just how large these birds can be!
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Group of Boaters Panic When They Realize a Mountain Lion Is Swimming After Them

Watch a Group of Boaters Panic When They Realize a Mountain Lion Is Swimming After Them. This amazing clip was filmed from a boat at Tahsis in British Columbia, the most western province of Canada. Canada is relatively sparsely populated and is full of wide-open spaces so it is a perfect place to spot wildlife. You may not be that keen on them climbing onto your boat however!
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Lion Surprise Dinner and Get Quickly Frontflipped

This video is both incredible and brutal. It is upsetting because it shows, in graphic detail, the death of an animal. However, it also shows nature at its most powerful and we can only admire the two brave animals involved in this fight to the death. The footage was taken at the Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya known for its wild and rugged landscapes and rich diversity of animal species.
Bridget Mulroy

Why Do Farts Smell & What Do They Mean?

Why do farts smell & what do they mean?Photo by(@GoodLifeStudio/iStock) It’s no mystery that everyone toots. If you or someone you know doesn’t pass gas, that should be cause for concern. The average person has between .5 and 1.5 L of gas ready to be released daily, this equates to about 20 farts a day!
animalfair.com

15 Dogs With The Shortest Life Expectancies!

It’s not always easy choosing the right dogs to bring home as pets… There are a lot of different facts to consider when you’re bringing a new furry member of the family into the house. You may be thinking about things like the dog’s temperament, how much the dog will need to eat, and how much exercise the dog needs. Since you’ll be loving your new pup just like one of your own, you might be hoping that your new pet will get along with other animals, get along with your human children, and live a long, healthy life. To help you with all this, we’ve put together our list of 15 dogs with the shortest life expectancies…
a-z-animals.com

Watch Excitement Turn to Fear When a 30-Ft Shark Approaches the Boat

Watch Excitement Turn to Fear When a 30-Ft Shark Approaches the Boat. This vid would be hilarious if it wasn’t quite so scary. You can hear the exact moment when the occupants of this boat realize that a huge shark has joined them on their trip. They still try to sound excited but you can also sense the fear onboard! Luckily, this huge animal chooses to swim on by without causing them too many problems. But is it really a great white?
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Family Pet Lost For 30 Years Found Alive In Attic

Many telephone poles across the country are adorned with posters for missing pets. Sometimes those animals wind up reunited with their families and other times they are, sadly, never seen again. With each passing day of not being found, the chances of locating a lost pet get less and less. However, once in a while, there are happy endings, even years after a pet has gone missing, but nothing like what happened to one family. Their beloved pet was found alive a whopping 30 years after it went missing, and it turned out all that time it was right above their heads in their attic.
Andrei Tapalaga

Man Spent $16,000 To Become a Dog

The man, only known as Toco, had such a strong desire to become a dog that he spent roughly $16,000 on a human-sized dog costume, which he has worn on a regular basis to fulfill his goal. Not only wearing the costume but whilst wearing it he would act as a dog.
Outsider.com

Beloved Groundhog Dies Shortly Before Making Groundhog Day Prediction

On this gloomy Groundhog Day in Canada, the sad news of Fred la Marmotte’s passing arrived hours before he could perform his annual ritual. The revered rodent was dearly loved by all and will be profoundly missed. Thursday morning was filled with joy and music at Val-d’Espoir, Quebec’s Groundhog...

