ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears trade back from No. 1, get help for Justin Fields in 2-round mock draft

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgMFu_0kgRtxfc00

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall draft selection, which many expect general manager Ryan Poles to trade in exchange for additional picks.

There should be no shortage of quarterback-needy teams looking to move up to that top spot and get their choice. But the Indianapolis Colts have emerged as a popular target.

In a new two-round mock draft from The 33rd Team, the Bears trade back from the top selection with the Colts, who move up three spots to draft Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. In exchange, Chicago gets Indianapolis’ first (4), second (35) and third (79) round picks in 2023, along with an additional 2024 first-rounder.

With Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia’s Jalen Carter off the board with the second and third picks, the Bears pivot with the selection of Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones at No. 4.

The Bears pick a blue chip offensive tackle prospect in Broderick Jones, who will protect the passer and move people in the run game. The Bears would be committing to Justin Fields in this scenario, so protecting him should be their first priority.

Chicago had one of the worst offensive lines in pass protection, where quarterback Justin Fields was sacked 55 times, tied for the most in the NFL. There are a number of needs to address along the offensive line, including tackle. Rookie Braxton Jones figures to factor into the equation for 2023, so it’ll be interesting to see where Braxton Jones and Broderick Jones would line up in this equation.

With the second-round pick from the Colts, the Bears select Ohio State edge rusher Zach Harrison at No. 35. Chicago had the league’s worst pass rush, totaling just 20 sacks in 17 games. Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks, which says it all.

With the second-rounder from the Ravens (in the Roquan Smith trade), Chicago gets more help for Fields in Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo at No. 53. Bingo would join the likes of Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool in a receiver group that needs to step up in 2023.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Ravens ready to change course on Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson’s uncertain future with the Baltimore Ravens has become even more uncertain. NFL.com reported Saturday that the Ravens are prepared to use the franchise tag on their star quarterback if the two sides can’t reach a new contract agreement. However, the report says team sources say they could be tempted to trade Jackson if Read more... The post Ravens ready to change course on Lamar Jackson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Chicago Bears news

The Chicago Bears are in the envious position heading into the NFL offseason, holding the rights to the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. However, this has led to rumors of the team potentially drafting a quarterback with the pick and trading star quarterback, Justin Fields. Fields discussed the rumors on the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Chicago Bears news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey finishes 2nd for Comeback Player of the Year award

The Carolina Panthers had this year’s runner-up for The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award . . . for six games. On Thursday night, the honors—at NFL Honors—went to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith’s inspiring 2022 campaign—one in which he passed for 4,281 yards, 30 touchdowns and a league-leading 69.8-percent completion rate—earned him 28 first-place votes en route to the hardware.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Texans ‘QB’ Prediction: Trade with Raiders, Huge NFL Draft Haul

All season the early mock drafts had the Houston Texans taking a quarterback, usually with the first overall pick. Instead, Lovie Smith exited his time as coach of the Texans with a win that pushed the team back to the second overall pick, and ever since the mocks have been spinning trying to figure out what happens next.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Coach Reveals What He's Heard About Eric Bieniemy

Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders reportedly plan on hiring an offensive coordinator sometime next week. The Commanders have interviewed six candidates for their vacant OC position, but are waiting until after the Super Bowl so they can get a meeting with one of their top candidates: Chiefs ...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation

If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders, Rivera searching elsewhere this offseason

The third year will bring a third approach by the Washington Commanders to their offseason program of obtaining their next quarterback. Following the 2020 season, the Commanders liked what they had seen from Taylor Heinicke in the playoff game loss to Tampa Bay, so the Commanders signed Heinicke to a two-year contract to be the veteran backup. They also went out and signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the starter.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy