247Sports

LOOK: Preferred walk-on invites that have announced for Louisville

Louisville football has had success with its preferred walk-on program for a number of years and that effort will continue under head coach Jeff Brohm. The preferred walk-on program is one that has been used with success at each of his head coaching stops. Last season at Purdue, one-time walk-on Aidan O'Connell shined for the Boilermakers at quarterback. During his first months leading the UofL program, Brohm has added some of the top in-state prospects available, along with a few out of state talents.
247Sports

Louisville's Jeff Brohm already recruiting the state of Kentucky hard

It hasn't taken new University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm to make some recruiting noise in the Bluegrass State. Brohm, a former Kentucky Mr. Football from Trinity High School, has recruited the state of Kentucky heavily during his time as a head coach at Western Kentucky University and also during his six seasons as the head coach at Purdue.
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville football: These three position groups got the biggest boost in 2023

Louisville football is wrapping up one of the best classes in school history. These three position rooms will benefit the most from the 2023 signees. A week has passed since the February signing period began and the excitement from Cardinal fans is still at an all-time high after Jeff Brohm and staff pulled off the seemingly impossible – Keeping #FlyVille23 (mostly) intact.
247Sports

Louisville's Top 12 highest-rated in-state recruits since 2000

Among the most immediate positive impacts of Louisville's hiring of Jeff Brohm as its head football coach was local and in-state recruiting. The Cardinals added a trio of key area prospects since Brohm's hiring, including 247Sports' top-rated in-state target in St. X defensive lineman Micah Carter. UofL also inked Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements and four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer from New Albany, Ind.
spectrumnews1.com

Meet the one-man swim teams at two Kentucky high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Jefferson County Public Schools swimmers prove you don’t need a team to be the best, you just need hard work. Swimmers Adrian Harrison and Kyrece Wilcox got their starts in the sport in different ways. “I started swimming in 6th grade when I came...
xaviernews.org

Top Ten Rappers From Louisville

Over the years, few cities have risen amongst the ranks of countless others as having the greatest rappers emerge from their own respective city. Louisville never happens to be on any of these lists. For this reason, the rappers trying to make it out of woodworks from Louisville get little to no exposure unless it’s coming out of their own pockets. Not that this list will bring unprecedented exposure, but I view some as better than none. I have taken it upon myself to take my personal opinions and put them into a top ten list below:
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)

Kentucky bluegrass quintet Wolfpen Branch will celebrate the release of their new album, “Long Hill to Climb,” with support from Aaron Bibelhauser (a member of Wolfpen Branch) and his “evil twin brother” Adam. The Bibelhausers will perform songs from their new album, “Close Harmony,” which was released today.
wdrb.com

Derby Soundstage bringing hip-hop icons to Louisville in May

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some hip-hop icons will perform in Louisville ahead of Kentucky Derby 149 this year. Derby Soundstage will return this year with a star-studded lineup, which was recently announced. Artists T.I., Jeezy and Trina will perform at Freedom Hall on May 4 at 6 p.m. The concert...
tourcounsel.com

Jefferson Mall | Shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky

Jefferson Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky, the largest city in Kentucky. The mall is located near the intersection of Interstate 65 and Outer Loop in southern Louisville. Jefferson Mall is the only major mall in southern Jefferson County, and the only of Louisville's six regional shopping centers (400,000+ square feet) serving the south and west county; the others are located in the east county.
OnlyInYourState

Hailed As One Of The Best Destinations In The Entire World, Here’s Why You Need To Visit Louisville, Kentucky

We’ve long sung the praises of Louisville. Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville is home to over 633,000 residents and some of the most historic neighborhoods and iconic architecture and attractions in the state. It has a dazzling riverfront, vibrant business (and bourbon!) districts, and some of the loveliest parks in Kentucky. We love this town, and we’re not the only ones who do. Louisville was one of only 12 U.S. destinations on The New York Times list of “52 Places To Go in 2023” — and indeed, here’s why you need to visit Louisville, Kentucky:
