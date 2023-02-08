Read full article on original website
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Louisville-based non-profit provides free service dogs for disabled veterans, first responders and corrections officersAmarie M.Louisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
LOOK: Preferred walk-on invites that have announced for Louisville
Louisville football has had success with its preferred walk-on program for a number of years and that effort will continue under head coach Jeff Brohm. The preferred walk-on program is one that has been used with success at each of his head coaching stops. Last season at Purdue, one-time walk-on Aidan O'Connell shined for the Boilermakers at quarterback. During his first months leading the UofL program, Brohm has added some of the top in-state prospects available, along with a few out of state talents.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes
The Cardinals are staying on the road for a rematch of their ACC opener against the Hurricanes.
Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Miami
Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Miami Hurricanes News: Lance Guidry sends out offers, Hoops vs. Louisville
Less than a week after being hired as defensive coordinator new Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Lance Guidry has sent out multiple offers according to Saturday Road. The Miami basketball team is a huge favorite on Saturday night as they attempt to win their 20th game of the season versus Louisville.
Louisville's Jeff Brohm already recruiting the state of Kentucky hard
It hasn't taken new University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm to make some recruiting noise in the Bluegrass State. Brohm, a former Kentucky Mr. Football from Trinity High School, has recruited the state of Kentucky heavily during his time as a head coach at Western Kentucky University and also during his six seasons as the head coach at Purdue.
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville football: These three position groups got the biggest boost in 2023
Louisville football is wrapping up one of the best classes in school history. These three position rooms will benefit the most from the 2023 signees. A week has passed since the February signing period began and the excitement from Cardinal fans is still at an all-time high after Jeff Brohm and staff pulled off the seemingly impossible – Keeping #FlyVille23 (mostly) intact.
Virginia Squanders 10-Point Lead in 63-53 Loss to Louisville
The Cardinals outscored the Cavaliers 37-19 in the second half to hand UVA its seventh-consecutive loss
wdrb.com
Robbie Valentine, a member of Louisville’s 1986 NCAA championship team, charged with strangulation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Robbie Valentine, a member of Louisville's 1986 NCAA championship team, was arrested Thursday night on a charge of strangulation. Valentine got into an argument with his girlfriend when she discussed moving out, according to a Louisville Metro Police arrest citation. Valentine slammed her phone down, dumped...
Louisville's Top 12 highest-rated in-state recruits since 2000
Among the most immediate positive impacts of Louisville's hiring of Jeff Brohm as its head football coach was local and in-state recruiting. The Cardinals added a trio of key area prospects since Brohm's hiring, including 247Sports' top-rated in-state target in St. X defensive lineman Micah Carter. UofL also inked Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements and four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer from New Albany, Ind.
spectrumnews1.com
Meet the one-man swim teams at two Kentucky high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Jefferson County Public Schools swimmers prove you don’t need a team to be the best, you just need hard work. Swimmers Adrian Harrison and Kyrece Wilcox got their starts in the sport in different ways. “I started swimming in 6th grade when I came...
xaviernews.org
Top Ten Rappers From Louisville
Over the years, few cities have risen amongst the ranks of countless others as having the greatest rappers emerge from their own respective city. Louisville never happens to be on any of these lists. For this reason, the rappers trying to make it out of woodworks from Louisville get little to no exposure unless it’s coming out of their own pockets. Not that this list will bring unprecedented exposure, but I view some as better than none. I have taken it upon myself to take my personal opinions and put them into a top ten list below:
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)
Kentucky bluegrass quintet Wolfpen Branch will celebrate the release of their new album, “Long Hill to Climb,” with support from Aaron Bibelhauser (a member of Wolfpen Branch) and his “evil twin brother” Adam. The Bibelhausers will perform songs from their new album, “Close Harmony,” which was released today.
wdrb.com
Derby Soundstage bringing hip-hop icons to Louisville in May
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some hip-hop icons will perform in Louisville ahead of Kentucky Derby 149 this year. Derby Soundstage will return this year with a star-studded lineup, which was recently announced. Artists T.I., Jeezy and Trina will perform at Freedom Hall on May 4 at 6 p.m. The concert...
leoweekly.com
Greenberg Trying To Lure $100 Million ‘Dude Perfect World’ Theme Park To Louisville
If you were clutching your pearls about Topgolf coming to town, avert your eyes. According to an email obtained by LEO Weekly, Mayor Craig Greenberg wants Louisville to be the home of Dude Perfect World, a proposed $100 million theme park envisioned by the creators of one of YouTube’s most subscribed-to channels, Dude Perfect.
'Unfortunate and unnecessary decision': Papa Johns to sell Louisville headquarters
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A nationwide pizza chain announced they are selling their Louisville corporate campus on Wednesday. Papa John's corporate office in Jeffersontown will be put on sale next week. The company said since returning to in-office work last year, they found their current campus no longer fits their...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
tourcounsel.com
Jefferson Mall | Shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky
Jefferson Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky, the largest city in Kentucky. The mall is located near the intersection of Interstate 65 and Outer Loop in southern Louisville. Jefferson Mall is the only major mall in southern Jefferson County, and the only of Louisville's six regional shopping centers (400,000+ square feet) serving the south and west county; the others are located in the east county.
OnlyInYourState
Hailed As One Of The Best Destinations In The Entire World, Here’s Why You Need To Visit Louisville, Kentucky
We’ve long sung the praises of Louisville. Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville is home to over 633,000 residents and some of the most historic neighborhoods and iconic architecture and attractions in the state. It has a dazzling riverfront, vibrant business (and bourbon!) districts, and some of the loveliest parks in Kentucky. We love this town, and we’re not the only ones who do. Louisville was one of only 12 U.S. destinations on The New York Times list of “52 Places To Go in 2023” — and indeed, here’s why you need to visit Louisville, Kentucky:
WLKY.com
Remember Farrell's? Back in the day, it was the best birthday party spot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You know you're from Louisville if you had or went to an iconic Farrell's birthday party. If you're unfamiliar, it was a classic ice cream shop on the second floor of the Oxmoor Center. While it wasn't just for birthdays, that was certainly a big part...
WLKY.com
Jeff Dunham bringing his 'Still Not Canceled' comedy tour to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Comedian Jeff Dunham is stopping in Louisville next month. The "Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled" tour comes to the KFC Yum! Center on March 1 at 7 p.m. Joining Dunham on his tour are his five notorious characters Achmed, Peanut, Walter, José and Bubba J.
247Sports
