Karen Gage
3d ago
Lies are what got her a position in the trump administration. She was able to take any subject and tie it in knots with her tongue. It's her forte
Ruth Fernandez
3d ago
I seriously thought she was talking about the republicans especially when she said the government wants to control you ...lol...bc that's what all these anti this and don't say or read that laws the red states are passing reminds me of
edward visconti
3d ago
is she looking at me?, or is it you?, I can't tell, must be the orange sign at Krispy Kreme saying hot now, she's outta here, gotta get the donuts....
Bannon Trashes ‘Terrible’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders SOTU Rebuttal: ‘She’s Not Intellectually Capable’
Unlike most conservatives who weighed in on Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ (R-AR.) rebuttal to the State of the Union address, Steve Bannon is not a fan. Sanders gave remarks shortly after President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. In her speech, Sanders ripped the left’s “woke fantasies” and said the president has handed the country over to the “woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is.”
Why Clarence Thomas Refused to Attend Biden's State of the Union
Thomas has said in the past that attending State of the Union speeches makes him "very uncomfortable."
‘The View’ Demands Biden “Come Out” and Admit He Was “Careless” About Classified Docs in His Home
As more documents continue to pop up at President Joe Biden‘s home, The View is raising concerns about what the heck is even going on at the White House. On today’s episode of the talk show, the staunchly pro-Biden Hot Topics panel issued a rare call out to the President, demanding he speak up as he faces an investigation by the Department of Justice.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders roasted by hometown paper for SOTU response
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address was roundly slammed by Austin Bailey in an editorial for the Arkansas Times published on Wednesday. "Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene might not have liked it much, but President Joe Biden exceeded expectations with his...
Sorry, Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy is not a “decent man”: Today’s GOP are fascists, not your friends
President Joe Biden is a fundamentally good man. He is also far from perfect and appears comfortable with that fact. He is not a messiah; he is a man who can admit when he is wrong. I admire that trait and take it as a sign of maturity and hard-won character.
Chrissy Teigen Loses It After Learning Trump Tried To Get Her ‘Derogatory’ Tweet Deleted
Chrissy Teigen was very amused when Congress revealed that the White House had tried to get a 2019 tweet of hers removed, because she had insulted then-President Donald Trump. Former Twitter U.S. Safety Policy Team Senior Expert Anika Collier Navaroli revealed that the White House had reached out during the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on Wednesday, February 8. Chrissy tweeted her disbelief. “I… Oh my god,” she wrote along with a video of one of her tweets with many curse words.
Ted Cruz Gives Head-Spinning Answer When Asked About Term Limits
Cruz wants senators limited to two terms — but he's now running for a third himself.
‘I Can’t Wait for This Guy to Die’: Atlantic Writer Relays GOP Insiders’ Lack of Strategy to Purge Trump
Atlantic writer McKay Coppins appeared on Monday’s OutFront on CNN to discuss his latest piece, in which he describes a Republican Party desperate to be rid of Donald Trump. As the article notes, however, no one seems to have a plan to do that. “Press them hard enough, and...
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
“This is why church pews are emptying”: Boebert called out for seemingly “praying” for Biden’s death
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Speaking to a church audience, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told the crowd to pray for Joe Biden: "May his days be...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
“I’m not going to sit there and listen to him lie”: Pro-Trump Republican boycotts Biden SOTU speech
Representative Mary Miller (R-IL) gives remarks during a rally with former President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) Representative Mary Miller, R-Ill., has made it public she will be boycotting President Biden's State of the Union address due...
Joy Reid Burns Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Infamous Confederate Comparison
“This is the completion of the insurrection," Reid said of Greene's assignments to House committees.
'Michelle Obama Is Really a Man': The Wildest MAGA Conspiracy Yet
The conspiracy theory has begun to resurface on social media and has been circulating since former President Barack Obama held office.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
15 Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Most Egregious Lies And Outrageous Remarks
The Arkansas governor, who's admitted under oath to lying to the press, will deliver the GOP's response to Biden's State of the Union address this week.
"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims
MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
Josh Hawley Introduces 'Pelosi Act' Bill to Ban Congress Members From Owning Stocks
It may be tough to get bipartisan support for this bill.
Republican Wants Rihanna Super Bowl Show Cancelled for Attacking Trump
Rep. Ronny Jackson claimed that Rihanna made a career of "spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets."
Donald Trump Jr. Ripped Apart For Not Making Sense In Latest Instagram Post: 'Your Grasp Of English Is Embarrassing At This Point'
Donald Trump Jr. was ripped apart for not making sense in his latest Instagram post.On Wednesday, January 25, the political guru, 45, uploaded a picture of Donald Trump Jr., President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton which read, "Select all squares with people who can declassify documents." In the photo, the only picture checked off was his father's. "Yup. Fact check disclaimer this uses the tent has as opposed to had while they were in power so I just want to make sure we are clear that it had the power when the documents and question were taken because while everyone...
