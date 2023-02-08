ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Karen Gage
3d ago

Lies are what got her a position in the trump administration. She was able to take any subject and tie it in knots with her tongue. It's her forte

Ruth Fernandez
3d ago

I seriously thought she was talking about the republicans especially when she said the government wants to control you ...lol...bc that's what all these anti this and don't say or read that laws the red states are passing reminds me of

edward visconti
3d ago

is she looking at me?, or is it you?, I can't tell, must be the orange sign at Krispy Kreme saying hot now, she's outta here, gotta get the donuts....

Related
Mediaite

Bannon Trashes ‘Terrible’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders SOTU Rebuttal: ‘She’s Not Intellectually Capable’

Unlike most conservatives who weighed in on Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ (R-AR.) rebuttal to the State of the Union address, Steve Bannon is not a fan. Sanders gave remarks shortly after President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. In her speech, Sanders ripped the left’s “woke fantasies” and said the president has handed the country over to the “woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is.”
HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen Loses It After Learning Trump Tried To Get Her ‘Derogatory’ Tweet Deleted

Chrissy Teigen was very amused when Congress revealed that the White House had tried to get a 2019 tweet of hers removed, because she had insulted then-President Donald Trump. Former Twitter U.S. Safety Policy Team Senior Expert Anika Collier Navaroli revealed that the White House had reached out during the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on Wednesday, February 8. Chrissy tweeted her disbelief. “I… Oh my god,” she wrote along with a video of one of her tweets with many curse words.
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
CBS Minnesota

"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Jr. Ripped Apart For Not Making Sense In Latest Instagram Post: 'Your Grasp Of English Is Embarrassing At This Point'

Donald Trump Jr. was ripped apart for not making sense in his latest Instagram post.On Wednesday, January 25, the political guru, 45, uploaded a picture of Donald Trump Jr., President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton which read, "Select all squares with people who can declassify documents." In the photo, the only picture checked off was his father's. "Yup. Fact check disclaimer this uses the tent has as opposed to had while they were in power so I just want to make sure we are clear that it had the power when the documents and question were taken because while everyone...
Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

