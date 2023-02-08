ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 2

Related
OK! Magazine

Buckingham Palace Fuming Over Prince Harry's Decision To Include Heated Private Messages Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton, Spills Source

While Prince Harry felt it was necessary to include the heated text exchange between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace seemed to disagree. After the Duke of Sussex released his memoir, Spare, on Tuesday, January 10 — with excerpts making headlines before his book debut — an insider spilled that the palace "does not love" that the private messages made it into the tell-all."They claim it’s just part of the story, and in any event, it’s egregious of Harry to publish these abbreviated excerpts," said the source to a news outlet, pointing out that the texts "clearly show that...
netflixjunkie.com

Apologize! Britain Demands an Apology From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Countless Accusations Against King Charles and Family

“Whoever would foster love covers over an offense, but whoever repeats the matter separates close friends,” is a wise proverb used in light of the issues surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Although their decision to move away from the royal palace was met by enthralled supporters, it seems there has been a change in sentiments. Following the Megxit, the interview that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave to Oprah Winfrey not only managed to bring in viewers but also supporters in the masses.
Washington Examiner

Prince Harry: The woke, spoiled, dumb icon of our age

A prolonged whinge by a spiteful and self-pitying blockhead is on course to become the highest-grossing book of all time. Prince Harry’s solipsistic memoir Spare — I can’t help feeling that Spare Us would have summarized the public mood better — sold 1.4 million copies on the day of its publication.
netflixjunkie.com

Downfall! From Kate Middleton and Prince William to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Lost Their Royal Status

Just like two peas in a pod, Princess Diana’s two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, are always linked together. While one would love to see the brighter side, Prince Harry’s bombshell of a memoir left no room for doubt about it being the contrary. The memoir is famously titled Spare, a testament to how he was treated in his family, owing to Prince William being the likely future heir to the throne. Even before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could think of making a grand Megxit, the media made the divide between the Sussex and the Cambridges very clear.
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Prince Harry and Prince William Will Need a Conversation Not a Coronation, to Reconcile

The coronation is a very important event for obvious reasons. And add to it two former working royal members who have released a tell-all Netflix docuseries and a memoir listing out all things wrong with the royal family, and it gets even more important. Although it isn’t clear if the Sussex couple will attend, what might happen if they do is already causing controversies. Prince Harry releasing his tell-all memoir has neither helped his case nor the royal family, especially with the coronation approaching.
New York Post

Sasha Walpole: Prince Harry ‘traded down’ for Meghan Markle

The “older” woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity kept the secret for 21 years out of “respect” for the prince, but now she’s opening up about the tale. In an exclusive TV interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Sasha Walpole shared her feelings on the Duke, 38, as well as his wife Meghan Markle, 41. New York Post columnist Piers Morgan asked Walpole, 40, her thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex and joked that they “share a lot in common.” “We do yeah, we both refer to him as ‘H,'” Walpole joked. Morgan added that “she’s gone from a digger to a gold digger,” referring...
NEW YORK STATE
netflixjunkie.com

TIRED! Meghan Markle is Losing Her American Fan Club Because of ‘Oversaturation’

The bombshell documentary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly shook Buckingham Palace from its core. And, Duke of Sussex’s most recent endeavor, the tell-all memoir just added fuel to the fire. If we talk about the Netflix miniseries, the first half of it covered their beautiful love story and the second half accused the ‘pretentious’ monarchy of treating the former actress differently just because she is a woman of color.
netflixjunkie.com

After Blaming Prince William and Kate Middleton For Their advice, Prince Harry Takes Accountability for Nazi Uniform, Says “did not ask enough questions”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle took the Royal Family off its feet with their tell-all bombshell docuseries and memoir. The record-breaking projects fetched the duo massive fame and glory but the controversies and criticism that came along were equally proportionate. The Duke, unfortunately, could not avoid certain potholes that pushed him into a quagmire of never-ending speculations of the feeding frenzy in the media.
The Independent

Prince Harry calls for cost-of-living support for children in first charity video since Spare

Prince Harry has called for more support for children across the UK in his first charity video since the release of his autobiography, Spare.Speaking on behalf of WellChild, a UK-based children’s charity of which the prince has been a patron since 2007, Harry called for help in easing the “tremendous pressure” families face to support their children.The Duke of Sussex asked people to consider nominating “someone you know” for a WellChild award, in an attempt to “grow the WellChild family”.“I look forward to meeting the award winners and spreading awareness about this incredible charity, he added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'Older woman' who took Prince Harry's virginity details 'passionate wham-bam' behind pubHarry and Meghan may attend King Charles' coronation for one personNew King Charles III stamp unveiled at London postal museum
William

Harry and Meghan's Netflix Series Outcome "Not What They Hoped For" - PR Expert

A PR specialist has suggested that the contentious Netflix documentary series starring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have been "what they were hoping for." In the Harry & Meghan series, which debuted on the streaming service in December, they made a number of accusations regarding the firm and their time as working royals. And currently, they have a defamation lawsuit filed against them by Samantha, Meghan's half-sister, for which a judge has ordered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be interrogated.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
128K+
Post
1122M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy