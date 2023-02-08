Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
United Tribes of ND support wild horses in TRNP
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Tribal Association has voiced their position on Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s livestock plan. United Tribes of North Dakota says they want wild horses and longhorns to stay. The association recently shared a letter of support addressed to Park Superintendent Angie Richman for...
Times-Online
North Dakota Game & Fish: Electronic posting system for private land available
Landowners interested in posting private land electronically for the 2023-24 hunting season can log into My Account on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline for landowners to digitally post land is July 1, which enables Game and Fish to produce print material and digital content...
earnthenecklace.com
Amber Wheeler Leaving KXMB: Where Is the North Dakota Meteorologist Going?
Amber Wheeler has been responsible for the weather coverage in North Dakota for over a decade. But now, the experienced meteorologist announced she is moving on to the next step of her career. Amber Wheeler is leaving KXMB-TV in February 2023. KX News viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will remain in Bismarck. Find out what Amber Wheeler said about her departure from KXMB here.
kvrr.com
Clay & Becker Co. businesses blast MN paid family leave bill
MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Ninety-eight businesses part of the Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo Chamber of Commerce are against a bill in the Minnesota Legislature that would give employees up to 24 weeks of paid family leave. “This bill is by no means set in stone. It’s already I believe had...
How gun commerce has changed in North Dakota since 2010
STACKR — Gun sales and ownership have been hotly debated topics in the U.S. for decades, with many interested parties vying to be heard. The 1994 federal assault weapons ban was vigorously lobbied against by the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups, which argued that the legislation violated the Second Amendment. When the […]
kxnet.com
Friday Night Frenzy: Winter Week 6 Part 2
Destination Dakota: 701 Cycle & Sports throws a party. Destination Dakota: 701 Cycle & Sports throws a party. Fact checking: Red River Valley Water Supply Project. Fact checking: Red River Valley Water Supply Project. STI rates. Nichole Rice pretrial conference pushed. Nichole Rice pretrial conference pushed. Blood Donations with a...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota has seen biggest increase in STDs since 2000
(Fargo, ND) -- The steep increase in STD cases during the COVID-19 pandemic raised alarm bells nationwide. But was this a COVID-19 phenomenon?. According to a new report from LendingTree research site ValuePenguin.com, the short answer, is No. The report looked STD case numbers from 2000 to 2020 and found that the problem has been brewing for far longer, especially in North Dakota.
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
KCRG.com
North Dakota small town comes together for 60K piece puzzle
When snow falls many review their travel plans and pay attention to the Iowa DOT's road conditions map. Crews use a set of guidelines to determine a road's rating. While the heaviest of the snow will quickly be behind us by late morning, some scattered snow showers look to linger into the afternoon with cloudy skies overhead.
Someone You Should Know: Alicia Jolliffe
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— “I used to say I’m a social strategist… self-explanatory. I realized I gotta stop saying that,” said North Dakota Tourism & Marketing Social Strategist Alicia Jolliffe. Jolliffe has been on the job for six years, and says making the most out of the social media world isn’t as self-explanatory as she initially […]
North Dakota lawmaker proposes legalizing deer party hunting
To do so, she says every hunter would have to be in the field and they must all be hunting together.
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
montanarightnow.com
Your Boots on the Hill
The highlight of the week of Feb. 6 was the Montana Farm Bureau Calling on the Capitol (COTC), which found 45 MFBF members in Helena to experience the legislative process. In past years, MFBF held separate events for county leadership, Young Farmers and Ranchers, Women's Leadership Committee, and general membership. This year MFBF combined the groups to hold an extremely successful Calling on the Capitol, which brought a large group of farmers and ranchers to the Capitol halls, for meetings with legislators, state leaders and agency directors.
agupdate.com
AIC to begin crushing soybeans this summer
The Ag Innovation Campus’ (AIC) crushing facility in Crookston, Minn., is nearly complete and plans to begin processing soybeans from northwestern Minnesota/northeastern North Dakota in late summer 2023. “This is a first-of-its-kind facility, which is going to have a lot of benefits for our state’s economy with new ventures...
Legislation could brew change at micropubs, breweries
Johnson believes the change would make breweries more inviting to families.
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
(WATCH) ‘Dateline’ NBC: Examines Murder Of North Dakota Woman
A murder case so chilling, that happened 16 years ago in 2006, shocked North Dakota and still does to this day is being re-examined and aired on National TV. Friday night viewers will be tuned into this special All-New 2-hour "Dateline" on NBC. The famous correspondent, Keith Morrison, will explore the killing of 22-year-old Mindy Morgenstern, a New Salem High School graduate and then student attending Valley City State University.
newsdakota.com
Up to 50 ND Lakes Could Face Winterkill Issues
Northern pike are able to tolerate lower levels of dissolved oxygen when compared to other native North Dakota fish species. Simonson Photo. With the early onset of winter across much of North Dakota and record levels of November and December snow covering newly-formed ice on lakes last fall, early guesses were that many of the state’s shallower waters would face winterkill issues resulting from those conditions. With dissolved oxygen surveys underway since last month and running through February, North Dakota Game & Fish Department (NDG&F} officials and staff have confirmed that to be the case on approximately 12 to 15 lakes in the state thus far with as many as 50 susceptible to the effects of low oxygen, according to Fisheries Division Chief Greg Power.
A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota
As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
