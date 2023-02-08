Read full article on original website
America Needs School Counselors Now More Than Ever
LOS ANGELES – What was once a role focused on getting students out the classroom and into careers, schoolcounselors are now responsible for so muchmore. They must focus on the mental health, behavioral health, emotional wellbeing and psychosocial development of the studentsthey serve. High-profile headlines of massshootings, unjustified brutality, fentanyloverdoses and hate speech on social media can trigger emotions of past traumas for young people and create a school environment of acting out, withdrawal and falling behind on academics. So how can school counselors help mitigate the mental health crisis occurring among our nation’s children?
FREE PET VACCINE CLINIC
The clinic will be at the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) office, 1002 East Ave. Q-12. The clinic is for dogs and cats owned by residents of the Los Angeles County portion of Antelope Valley (south of Avenue A). No appointment is necessary. Available vaccines will be DHPP (canine...
Several children sickened in ‘medical emergency’ at Tarzana school
At least seven children fell ill and five were hospitalized after some sort of medical incident at a school in Tarzana Wednesday morning. Los Angeles firefighters responded to Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies at 18605 Erwin St. around 10:40 a.m. They treated seven children with mild symptoms of “distress,” and at least five were […]
LA County Public Health Issues Cold Weather Alert For Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert for the Santa Clarita Valley next week. L.A. County Public Health issued a cold weather alert Friday that will affect the Santa Clarita Valley Monday. Wind chill temperatures are expected to dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Other areas included are Lancaster and ...
Agreement Formalized For Honor Ranch Development In Castaic
On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion formalizing the agreement with Trammell Crow Company for the Honor Ranch development project in Castaic. The Honor Ranch Site (Honor Ranch) is located in a County-owned 206-acre vacant lot along the eastern edge of the 5 Freeway near the Pitchess Detention Center. A ...
Michele Jenkins COC Board Of Trustees Member Dies
Michele Jenkins, the longest-serving member of the College of the Canyons Board of Trustees, has died. Jenkins served as a COC board member for nearly forty years since 1984. Jenkins began her educational career at COC as a student in 1969 at the Hart High School campus. During her service on the Board of Trustees, ...
Mayor Bass’ plan to end homelessness in Los Angeles goes into effect
Homelessness has defined the streets of LA for decades with no end in sight. As mayor of Los Angeles, what has Karen Bass promised us and what has she done?. While campaigning for mayor, Bass has made promises such as housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year and ending street encampments. Since the start of her term, Bass has made considerable progress.
Misti Cooper, pillar of WeHo, on life support at Cedars-Sinai
Former long-term Transportation Commissioner and founder of Yogurt Stop, Misti Cooper, is fighting for her life at Cedar Sinai Medical Center. She is 61 years old. From 2012 to 2020, Cooper served as the direct appointee of former council member John Duran on the West Hollywood Transportation Commission. In 2009, she co-founded the Yogurt Stop with her former partner, Marta Knittel. The two were known as one of the most prominent lesbian business owners in West Hollywood.
Newer COVID-19 Strain XBB.1.5 Emerges as Dominant in LA County
Los Angeles County, CA. A newer COVID-19 Omicron strain, XBB.1.5, has emerged as dominant in Los Angeles County, according to the most recent analysis of local COVID samples from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health). XBB.1.5 accounts for 32.8% of sequenced COVID-19 specimens in Los Angeles County for the week ending Jan. 21, outcompeting BQ.1.1, the previously dominant strain.
Bass appoints deputy mayor for business, economic development
Mayor Karen Bass appointed Rachel Freeman, senior vice president for real estate at Tejon Ranch Company, as the new deputy mayor for business and economic development. Freeman will be tasked with overseeing the city’s economic and business agenda, along with land use, trade and tourism. She will also have oversight over the Los Angeles World Airports and Port of Los Angeles‘ nonsafety operations.
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
LA Mayor Bass On Kevin De León’s Refusal To Resign And Unhoused People Sleeping On Public Transit
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Mayor Bass issues executive directive aimed at using city property for housing
Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive on Friday aiming to maximize the use of city-owned property for housing. This is the third executive directive that Bass has issued since taking office.
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
Bed Bath And Beyond Closing Multiple Locations, Including SCV Store
The Bed Bath and Beyond located on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch is preparing to shut down, as the company faces hardships. Bed Bath and Beyond announced last week that they plan to close an additional 87 stores in addition to the 150 locations mentioned last year. The move comes after sources told Reuters ...
Former vaporizer company employee settles labor lawsuit
A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against a vaporizer designer and manufacturer by a former employee who alleged he was wrongfully fired in 2019 from the Torrance-based company.
Los Angeles Will Get a $100-million Open-air Museum Celebrating the Black Community This Fall — With 1.3 Miles of Art
The new public arts and culture corridor in Crenshaw, Los Angeles, will honor the largest Black community west of the Mississippi.
This Long Beach intersection is getting murals you can walk on
The Arts Council for Long Beach is looking for artists to paint unique curbside murals that double as safety improvements in the Washington neighborhood. The post This Long Beach intersection is getting murals you can walk on appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Missing Teen From Lancaster.
Lancaster, CA.-LASD is asking for the Public’s Help Locating At Risk Missing Person Vanessa Flores #Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Vanessa Flores. She is a 13-year-old female Hispanic, who was last seen on February 9, 2023 at 8:15 a. m., on the 3700 block of East Avenue I, in the city of Lancaster.
