ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
avdailynews.com

America Needs School Counselors Now More Than Ever

LOS ANGELES – What was once a role focused on getting students out the classroom and into careers, schoolcounselors are now responsible for so muchmore. They must focus on the mental health, behavioral health, emotional wellbeing and psychosocial development of the studentsthey serve. High-profile headlines of massshootings, unjustified brutality, fentanyloverdoses and hate speech on social media can trigger emotions of past traumas for young people and create a school environment of acting out, withdrawal and falling behind on academics. So how can school counselors help mitigate the mental health crisis occurring among our nation’s children?
LOS ANGELES, CA
avdailynews.com

FREE PET VACCINE CLINIC

The clinic will be at the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) office, 1002 East Ave. Q-12. The clinic is for dogs and cats owned by residents of the Los Angeles County portion of Antelope Valley (south of Avenue A). No appointment is necessary. Available vaccines will be DHPP (canine...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Several children sickened in ‘medical emergency’ at Tarzana school

At least seven children fell ill and five were hospitalized after some sort of medical incident at a school in Tarzana Wednesday morning. Los Angeles firefighters responded to Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies at 18605 Erwin St. around 10:40 a.m. They treated seven children with mild symptoms of “distress,” and at least five were […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Agreement Formalized For Honor Ranch Development In Castaic

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion formalizing the agreement with Trammell Crow Company for the Honor Ranch development project in Castaic. The Honor Ranch Site (Honor Ranch) is located in a County-owned 206-acre vacant lot along the eastern edge of the 5 Freeway near the Pitchess Detention Center.  A ...
CASTAIC, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Mayor Bass’ plan to end homelessness in Los Angeles goes into effect

Homelessness has defined the streets of LA for decades with no end in sight. As mayor of Los Angeles, what has Karen Bass promised us and what has she done?. While campaigning for mayor, Bass has made promises such as housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year and ending street encampments. Since the start of her term, Bass has made considerable progress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Misti Cooper, pillar of WeHo, on life support at Cedars-Sinai

Former long-term Transportation Commissioner and founder of Yogurt Stop, Misti Cooper, is fighting for her life at Cedar Sinai Medical Center. She is 61 years old. From 2012 to 2020, Cooper served as the direct appointee of former council member John Duran on the West Hollywood Transportation Commission. In 2009, she co-founded the Yogurt Stop with her former partner, Marta Knittel. The two were known as one of the most prominent lesbian business owners in West Hollywood.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
avdailynews.com

Newer COVID-19 Strain XBB.1.5 Emerges as Dominant in LA County

Los Angeles County, CA. A newer COVID-19 Omicron strain, XBB.1.5, has emerged as dominant in Los Angeles County, according to the most recent analysis of local COVID samples from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health). XBB.1.5 accounts for 32.8% of sequenced COVID-19 specimens in Los Angeles County for the week ending Jan. 21, outcompeting BQ.1.1, the previously dominant strain.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Bass appoints deputy mayor for business, economic development

Mayor Karen Bass appointed Rachel Freeman, senior vice president for real estate at Tejon Ranch Company, as the new deputy mayor for business and economic development. Freeman will be tasked with overseeing the city’s economic and business agenda, along with land use, trade and tourism. She will also have oversight over the Los Angeles World Airports and Port of Los Angeles‘ nonsafety operations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD

Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension

A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
avdailynews.com

Missing Teen From Lancaster.

Lancaster, CA.-LASD is asking for the Public’s Help Locating At Risk Missing Person Vanessa Flores #Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Vanessa Flores. She is a 13-year-old female Hispanic, who was last seen on February 9, 2023 at 8:15 a. m., on the 3700 block of East Avenue I, in the city of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy