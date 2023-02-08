UA Little Rock Ottenheimer Library is currently recruiting students to serve on its inaugural student advisory board. This advisory board will be called the Ottenheimer Library Vision Partners or VPs. Interested UA Little Rock students should complete this form by Friday, February 24: https://forms.gle/qzFUuTiyPAFc619B7. Please feel free to pass this...

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO