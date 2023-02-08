ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Kyrie Irving could actually end up on the Suns with Kevin Durant (and it involves Deandre Ayton)

Kyrie Irving has played one game for the Mavericks and Kevin Durant hasn’t yet suited up for the Suns. But there is already speculation about a reunion. Irving, who spoke candidly about how happy he was that Durant “escaped” the Nets, says he is “ecstatic” to play for Dallas. But we’ve heard the story from Irving before and it hasn’t always ended well.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Report: Suns acquiring KD in blockbuster trade with Nets

Just after 10 p.m. PT (1 a.m. ET), the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves through the NBA world with a blockbuster trade. Kevin Durant is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday night, citing sources.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant-Suns trade was a long time coming

The Phoenix Suns have turned the 2023 NBA trade deadline on its head with a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade. Alongside Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, Durant is back in the Western Conference to help the Suns get back into championship contention. His tenure with the Brooklyn Nets ends with a bang as he joins a team he has long had an eye for.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA Twitter Reacts to Suns Trade for Kevin Durant

Suns fans were tortured for so long on the prospect of potentially getting Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. The team swung and missed on Kyrie Irving before his trade to the Dallas Mavericks. Yet in the final hours leading up to today's trade deadline, new owner Mat Ishbia pulled off what felt impossible given he was just introduced officially on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA Analysis Network

Denver Nuggets Trade Bones Hyland To LA Clippers

The Denver Nuggets have been quite active on deadline day in the NBA. They bolstered their second unit by acquiring Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. The team wasted very little time recouping some of that draft capital. Just hours...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Says Kevin Durant Trade Makes Suns Top Team in West

Earlier this week, the Phoenix Suns were able to come to terms on a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to land Kevin Durant and TJ Warren. In return, the Nets acquired Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, and a 2028 pick swap, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
PHOENIX, AZ
Dallas, TX
