Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Why Kevin Durant wanted trade to Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, Monty Williams, Chris Paul
Before the NBA season, Kevin Durant asked to be traded to the Phoenix Suns, with the Brooklyn Nets star listing the Phoenix Suns as a preferred landing spot. A lot of it comes down to his connections to Suns players and coaches. Durant, who was finally traded to the Suns...
This Bucks-Knicks Trade Sends Derrick Rose To Milwaukee
As the NBA’s deadline approaches, whispers are growing louder. The rumor mill is churning in overtime at the moment. The whole NBA-watching world has got their eyes on the stars. Everyone wants to know the biggest deals to go down on February 9th. At the same time, every deal...
How Kyrie Irving could actually end up on the Suns with Kevin Durant (and it involves Deandre Ayton)
Kyrie Irving has played one game for the Mavericks and Kevin Durant hasn’t yet suited up for the Suns. But there is already speculation about a reunion. Irving, who spoke candidly about how happy he was that Durant “escaped” the Nets, says he is “ecstatic” to play for Dallas. But we’ve heard the story from Irving before and it hasn’t always ended well.
NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant Landing In Phoenix To Join Suns: "Snake In The Desert"
NBA fans are once again criticizing Kevin Durant after he landed in Phoenix to join the Suns.
Report: Suns acquiring KD in blockbuster trade with Nets
Just after 10 p.m. PT (1 a.m. ET), the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves through the NBA world with a blockbuster trade. Kevin Durant is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday night, citing sources.
Kevin Durant informed Nets that ‘he wanted to move on’ before he was traded to Suns: report
Thirteen-time All-Star Kevin Durant was traded from the Nets to the Suns for a package that include Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and multiple future first-round picks.
Kevin Durant-Suns trade was a long time coming
The Phoenix Suns have turned the 2023 NBA trade deadline on its head with a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade. Alongside Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, Durant is back in the Western Conference to help the Suns get back into championship contention. His tenure with the Brooklyn Nets ends with a bang as he joins a team he has long had an eye for.
Phoenix Suns' NBA title odds surge after Kevin Durant trade
The Phoenix Suns are now one of the favorites to win the 2022-23 NBA title. The team's NBA championship odds surged after news broke of the team's trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. ...
Kevin Durant Privately Requested Trade To Suns Shortly After Kyrie Irving Deal
KD formally requested trade after Kyrie's departure.
Report: Nets to Shop Jae Crowder After Acquiring Him in Kevin Durant Trade
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to explore trades for Jae Crowder as the trade deadline nears, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Mavs Trade Rumors: Dallas Shopping Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr?
The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a huge trade ahead of the NBA trade deadline acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. It is a high-risk move given some of the issues that Irving has had in recent seasons, but no doubt one that could also pay off and be high-reward.
Kevin Durant trade makes Phoenix Suns 'obvious' winner at NBA trade deadline
The reviews keep coming in for the Phoenix Suns' trade for Kevin Durant. And they continue to be very positive overall. Most lists of NBA winners and losers at the NBA trade deadline include the Suns as a big winner (or the big winner) because of their deal with the Brooklyn Nets.
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Once Again An All-Star Snub
The New York Knicks have had a solid showing thus far in the 2022-23 NBA season. They have been playing better basketball the last few weeks and find themselves right in the thick of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. At 30-26, the Knicks should, at the very least,...
NBA Twitter Reacts to Suns Trade for Kevin Durant
Suns fans were tortured for so long on the prospect of potentially getting Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. The team swung and missed on Kyrie Irving before his trade to the Dallas Mavericks. Yet in the final hours leading up to today's trade deadline, new owner Mat Ishbia pulled off what felt impossible given he was just introduced officially on Wednesday.
Denver Nuggets Trade Bones Hyland To LA Clippers
The Denver Nuggets have been quite active on deadline day in the NBA. They bolstered their second unit by acquiring Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. The team wasted very little time recouping some of that draft capital. Just hours...
Stephen A. Smith Says Kevin Durant Trade Makes Suns Top Team in West
Earlier this week, the Phoenix Suns were able to come to terms on a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to land Kevin Durant and TJ Warren. In return, the Nets acquired Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, and a 2028 pick swap, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
