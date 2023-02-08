Read full article on original website
UA Little Rock holds dedication for newly renovated concrete lab
The University of Little Rock held a dedication for a newly renovated concrete lab Thursday morning.
Video series showcases Black History in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new interactive video series showcasing Black History in Little Rock premiered this week at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) presented "Experience Little Rock in Color”, which featured 30 black business leaders, community influencers, and residents.
Mosaic Templars celebrates Black History Month with events
Mosaic Templars Cultural Center is celebrating Black History Month by hosting a number of events and partnerships.
Help envision a new library experience. Become a Library VP
UA Little Rock Ottenheimer Library is currently recruiting students to serve on its inaugural student advisory board. This advisory board will be called the Ottenheimer Library Vision Partners or VPs. Interested UA Little Rock students should complete this form by Friday, February 24: https://forms.gle/qzFUuTiyPAFc619B7. Please feel free to pass this...
Pavillion in the Park | Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas
Pavilion in the Park is a mixed-use enclosed mall with upscale shopping located in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tenants include B. Barnett, a local luxury women's boutique; Baumans Fine Men's Clothing, a local upscale men's store; and Trio's Restaurant, a local eatery offering Southern comfort cuisine. Pavilion in the Park was...
Community leader, bakery team up for Black History Month cookie giveaway
Community leader Jimmy Warren and PattiCakes Bakery in Conway are bringing awareness to Black History Month by offering free commemorative cookies on Saturdays throughout February.
Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
Brides say they haven’t received the items they paid for from flower preservation business
Newlyweds are frustrated after they say they have been ghosted by a Little Rock business owner who preserves wedding bouquets.
Glazier Shares Advice on Student Engagement, Teacher Burnout in Chronicle of Higher Education Forums
Dr. Rebecca Glazier, a professor in the School of Public Affairs at UA Little Rock, is sharing her expertise on student engagement and teacher burnout in two virtual forums hosted by the Chronicle of Higher Education. “I am happy to be able to contribute to this important conversation,” Glazier said....
CoHO Academy Receives Grant From Simmons First for After-School Program
The City of Hope Outreach (CoHO) is delighted to receive a grant from Simmons Bank to be used for the continuation, and improvement of CoHO Academy. The grant award of $15,000 will be used toward the construction of a new playground on-site, STEM-focused curriculum and supplemental curriculum supporting increased math literacy.
GastroArkansas Moves Little Rock Midtown Location
GastroArkansas has moved its Midtown Little Rock location to a new office space. The new office is located at 11700 Cantrell Road. “We’ve worked hard to ensure a smooth transition and look forward to seeing you in our new clinic space. Rest assured that the same providers, committed to providing you with the best care and exceptional services, will greet you. Additionally, we will continue to participate in the same insurance plans. Our phone and fax will remain the same, but please update our new address in your contacts.”
FOX Food Spotlight: Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling stopped by Good Day Arkansas to showcase all it has to offer. The food truck specializes in barbeque and is located at 5200 Asher Avenue. Visit the Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling Facebook page and watch the video for more information.
'Project Adam' | Little Rock School District raising cardiac arrest awareness
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If someone near had a cardiac arrest, would you know how to respond?. That's the question Little Rock School District is presenting to its staff members and the school district put its skills to the test Thursday morning with a surprise drill. “We've been training...
Small town in Arkansas working through big food challenges
Altheimer is launching an initiative to help people who face challenges getting to a grocery store. The city is located in Jefferson County, which is a food desert.
North Little Rock, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
North Little Rock, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Jonesboro High School basketball team will have a game with North Little Rock High School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00.
Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court
The three tenants of a house on West 24th Street in Little Rock will be subpoenaed by their landlord in an ongoing dispute over living conditions, the landlord’s attorney told a judge in Little Rock environmental court on Thursday. City code inspectors cited landlord Imran Bohra and his company, Entropy Systems Inc., in June and […] The post Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
Forget the Lake House, How About a Stunning Arkansas Lake Mansion?
If you are looking for a beautiful lake house set on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs Arkansas then this is it. You're welcome. This house is amazing on the outside and on the inside. This Stunning Arkansas Lake House Has Amazing Views & Movie Theater. As you arrive to the...
Little Rock officials looking for missing teenager
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Feb. 9. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5-foot-4 inches and 162 pounds. Anyone with information about Hamilton's...
Restaurant of the Week: Scallions
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scallions, located on 5110 Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on Scallions, click here.
