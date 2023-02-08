ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Video series showcases Black History in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new interactive video series showcasing Black History in Little Rock premiered this week at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) presented "Experience Little Rock in Color”, which featured 30 black business leaders, community influencers, and residents.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

Help envision a new library experience. Become a Library VP

UA Little Rock Ottenheimer Library is currently recruiting students to serve on its inaugural student advisory board. This advisory board will be called the Ottenheimer Library Vision Partners or VPs. Interested UA Little Rock students should complete this form by Friday, February 24: https://forms.gle/qzFUuTiyPAFc619B7. Please feel free to pass this...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
tourcounsel.com

Pavillion in the Park | Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas

Pavilion in the Park is a mixed-use enclosed mall with upscale shopping located in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tenants include B. Barnett, a local luxury women's boutique; Baumans Fine Men's Clothing, a local upscale men's store; and Trio's Restaurant, a local eatery offering Southern comfort cuisine. Pavilion in the Park was...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
armoneyandpolitics.com

CoHO Academy Receives Grant From Simmons First for After-School Program

The City of Hope Outreach (CoHO) is delighted to receive a grant from Simmons Bank to be used for the continuation, and improvement of CoHO Academy. The grant award of $15,000 will be used toward the construction of a new playground on-site, STEM-focused curriculum and supplemental curriculum supporting increased math literacy.
CONWAY, AR
armoneyandpolitics.com

GastroArkansas Moves Little Rock Midtown Location

GastroArkansas has moved its Midtown Little Rock location to a new office space. The new office is located at 11700 Cantrell Road. “We’ve worked hard to ensure a smooth transition and look forward to seeing you in our new clinic space. Rest assured that the same providers, committed to providing you with the best care and exceptional services, will greet you. Additionally, we will continue to participate in the same insurance plans. Our phone and fax will remain the same, but please update our new address in your contacts.”
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling stopped by Good Day Arkansas to showcase all it has to offer. The food truck specializes in barbeque and is located at 5200 Asher Avenue. Visit the Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling Facebook page and watch the video for more information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Highschool Basketball Pro

North Little Rock, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Jonesboro High School basketball team will have a game with North Little Rock High School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court

The three tenants of a house on West 24th Street in Little Rock will be subpoenaed by their landlord in an ongoing dispute over living conditions, the landlord’s attorney told a judge in Little Rock environmental court on Thursday. City code inspectors cited landlord Imran Bohra and his company, Entropy Systems Inc., in June and […] The post Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock officials looking for missing teenager

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Feb. 9. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5-foot-4 inches and 162 pounds. Anyone with information about Hamilton's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Restaurant of the Week: Scallions

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scallions, located on 5110 Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on Scallions, click here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

